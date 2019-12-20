Best Dividend Stocks
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Stock

GNTY

Price as of:

$33.49 -0.16 -0.48%

Industry

Regional Southeast Banks

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY)

GNTY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.14%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

32.88%

EPS $2.19

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

GNTY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

16,000

Open Price

$33.61

Day's Range

$33.06 - $34.05

Previous Close

$33.65

52 week low / high

$24.27 - $34.16

Percent off 52 week high

-1.96%

GNTY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1800

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 24

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1800

2019-12-12

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-08

Regular

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

GNTY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GNTY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-24

$0.18

2019-09-25

$0.18

2019-06-26

$0.17

2019-03-26

$0.17

2018-12-24

$0.17

2018-09-25

$0.15

2018-06-26

$0.14

2018-03-27

$0.14

2017-12-22

$0.14

2017-09-28

$0.13

2017-06-28

$0.13

2012-03-29

$0.4

2011-11-23

$0.44

2011-09-07

$0.45

2011-05-25

$0.41

2010-11-26

$0.4

2010-05-26

$0.4

2009-11-25

$0.35

2009-05-28

$0.32

2007-11-14

$0.26

2007-05-30

$0.24

2006-11-29

$0.22

2006-06-02

$0.22

2005-12-28

$0.21

2005-05-27

$0.21

2004-11-30

$0.2

2004-05-28

$0.2

2003-11-28

$0.2

2003-05-29

$0.17

2002-11-27

$0.17

2002-06-05

$0.15

2001-11-28

$0.15

2001-06-06

$0.13

2000-11-17

$0.13

2000-06-08

$0.12

1999-11-22

$0.13

1998-11-24

$0.13

1998-06-11

$0.11

GNTY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GNTY

Metric

GNTY Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

GNTY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

20.00%

1years

GNTY

News
GNTY

Research
GNTY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GNTY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

GNTY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-12-12

2019-12-24

2019-12-26

2020-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-09-12

2019-09-25

2019-09-26

2019-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-06-13

2019-06-26

2019-06-27

2019-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2019-03-13

2019-03-26

2019-03-27

2019-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-12-13

2018-12-24

2018-12-26

2019-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-09-14

2018-09-25

2018-09-26

2018-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-06-15

2018-06-26

2018-06-27

2018-07-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-03-15

2018-03-27

2018-03-28

2018-04-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-12-14

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2018-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-09-20

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-06-16

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-03-22

2012-03-29

2012-04-02

2012-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4400

Unknown

2011-11-23

2011-11-28

2011-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4500

2011-08-16

2011-09-07

2011-08-29

2011-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4100

Unknown

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000

2010-11-16

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000

2010-05-18

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3500

2009-11-16

2009-11-25

2009-11-30

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

Unknown

2009-05-28

2009-05-29

2009-06-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000

Unknown

Unknown

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2700

Unknown

Unknown

2008-05-31

2008-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2600

2007-11-06

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2400

2007-05-15

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2200

2006-11-21

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2200

2006-05-16

2006-06-02

2006-06-06

2006-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2100

Unknown

2005-12-28

2005-12-09

2005-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2100

2005-05-17

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2004-11-16

2004-11-30

2004-12-02

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2004-05-18

2004-05-28

2004-06-02

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2003-11-19

2003-11-28

2003-12-02

2003-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1700

2003-05-20

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1700

2002-11-19

2002-11-27

2002-12-02

2002-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2002-05-21

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2001-11-13

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

2001-05-15

2001-06-06

2001-06-08

2001-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

2000-11-14

2000-11-17

2000-11-14

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

2000-06-06

2000-06-08

2000-06-06

2000-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

1999-11-19

1999-11-22

1999-11-16

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

1999-06-15

Unknown

1999-06-15

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1300

1998-11-20

1998-11-24

1998-11-17

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

1998-06-02

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

GNTY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southeast Banks

No company description available.

