First Horizon National Corp

Stock

FHN

Price as of:

$16.76 +0.03 +0.18%

Industry

Regional Southeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Southeast Banks /

First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

FHN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.36%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

39.63%

EPS $1.41

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FHN DARS™ Rating

FHN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.76

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,864,700

Open Price

$16.76

Day's Range

$16.69 - $16.87

Previous Close

$16.73

52 week low / high

$12.3 - $17.42

Percent off 52 week high

-3.79%

FHN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FHN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FHN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FHN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FHN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.14

2019-09-12

$0.14

2019-06-13

$0.14

2019-03-14

$0.14

2018-12-13

$0.12

2018-09-06

$0.12

2018-06-07

$0.12

2018-03-08

$0.12

2017-11-02

$0.09

2017-09-07

$0.09

2017-06-07

$0.09

2017-03-08

$0.09

2016-12-07

$0.07

2016-09-07

$0.07

2016-06-08

$0.07

2016-03-09

$0.07

2015-12-09

$0.06

2015-09-09

$0.06

2015-06-10

$0.06

2015-03-11

$0.06

2014-12-10

$0.05

2014-09-10

$0.05

2014-06-11

$0.05

2014-03-12

$0.05

2013-12-11

$0.05

2013-09-11

$0.05

2013-06-12

$0.05

2013-03-13

$0.05

2012-12-12

$0.01

2012-09-12

$0.01

2012-06-13

$0.01

2012-03-14

$0.01

2011-12-14

$0.01

2011-09-14

$0.01

2011-06-08

$0.01

2011-03-09

$0.01

2008-06-11

$0.2

2008-03-12

$0.2

2007-12-12

$0.45

2007-09-12

$0.45

2007-06-13

$0.45

2007-03-14

$0.45

2006-12-13

$0.45

2006-09-13

$0.45

2006-06-14

$0.45

2006-03-15

$0.45

2005-12-14

$0.45

2005-09-14

$0.43

2005-06-08

$0.43

2005-03-09

$0.43

2004-12-15

$0.43

2004-09-08

$0.4

2004-06-09

$0.4

2004-03-10

$0.4

2003-12-10

$0.4

2003-09-10

$0.3

2003-06-11

$0.3

2003-03-12

$0.3

2002-12-11

$0.3

2002-09-11

$0.25

2002-06-12

$0.25

2002-03-13

$0.25

2001-12-12

$0.25

2001-09-17

$0.22

2001-06-13

$0.22

2001-03-14

$0.22

2000-12-13

$0.22

2000-09-13

$0.22

2000-06-07

$0.22

2000-03-08

$0.22

1999-12-08

$0.22

1999-09-08

$0.19

1999-06-09

$0.19

1999-03-10

$0.19

1998-12-09

$0.19

1998-09-09

$0.165

1998-06-10

$0.165

1998-03-11

$0.165

1997-12-10

$0.165

1997-09-10

$0.15

1997-06-11

$0.15

1997-03-12

$0.15

1996-12-11

$0.15

1996-09-18

$0.1325

1996-06-19

$0.1325

1996-03-13

$0.1325

1995-12-13

$0.1325

1995-09-13

$0.1175

1995-06-14

$0.1175

FHN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FHN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FHN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FHN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

FHN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.99%

16.67%

3years

FHN

News
FHN

Research
FHN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FHN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

FHN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1400

2019-10-28

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2020-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-07-23

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-04-23

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2019-01-29

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-10-23

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2019-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-07-24

2018-09-06

2018-09-07

2018-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-04-24

2018-06-07

2018-06-08

2018-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-01-23

2018-03-08

2018-03-09

2018-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-10-24

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2018-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-07-25

2017-09-07

2017-09-08

2017-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-04-25

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-01-24

2017-03-08

2017-03-10

2017-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-10-25

2016-12-07

2016-12-09

2017-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-07-26

2016-09-07

2016-09-09

2016-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-04-26

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2016-01-26

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-10-20

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2016-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-07-21

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-04-28

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2015-01-21

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-10-21

2014-12-10

2014-12-12

2015-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-07-22

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-04-29

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-01-22

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-10-22

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2014-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-07-16

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-02

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-01-23

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-10-17

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2013-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-07-17

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-04-19

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2012-01-20

2012-03-14

2012-03-16

2012-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-10-18

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2012-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-07-19

2011-09-14

2011-09-16

2011-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-04-19

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2011-01-19

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-04-17

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-01-17

2008-03-12

2008-03-14

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2007-10-16

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2007-07-18

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2007-04-18

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2007-01-16

2007-03-14

2007-03-16

2007-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2006-10-18

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2006-07-19

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2006-04-18

2006-06-14

2006-06-16

2006-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2006-01-17

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2005-10-19

2005-12-14

2005-12-16

2006-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2005-07-19

2005-09-14

2005-09-16

2005-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2005-04-19

2005-06-08

2005-06-10

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2005-01-18

2005-03-09

2005-03-11

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2004-10-20

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-07-20

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-04-20

2004-06-09

2004-06-11

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-01-20

2004-03-10

2004-03-12

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2003-10-22

2003-12-10

2003-12-12

2004-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-07-15

2003-09-10

2003-09-12

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-04-15

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-01-21

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2002-10-15

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-07-16

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-04-16

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-01-16

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-10-18

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-07-18

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-04-17

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2001-01-16

2001-03-14

2001-03-16

2001-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-10-19

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-07-18

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-04-18

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-01-18

2000-03-08

2000-03-10

2000-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-10-20

1999-12-08

1999-12-10

2000-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-07-20

1999-09-08

1999-09-10

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-04-20

1999-06-09

1999-06-11

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1999-01-19

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

1998-10-21

1998-12-09

1998-12-11

1999-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1998-07-21

1998-09-09

1998-09-11

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1998-04-21

1998-06-10

1998-06-12

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1998-01-20

1998-03-11

1998-03-13

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

1997-10-22

1997-12-10

1997-12-12

1998-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-07-15

1997-09-10

1997-09-12

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-04-15

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1997-01-21

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1996-10-23

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1997-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

1996-07-16

1996-09-18

1996-09-20

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

1996-04-16

1996-06-19

1996-06-21

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

1996-01-16

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

1995-10-25

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

1995-07-18

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

1995-04-18

1995-06-14

1995-06-16

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

FHN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Southeast Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

