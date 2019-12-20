This table allows you to know how fast FHN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-12 $0.14 2019-09-12 $0.14 2019-06-13 $0.14 2019-03-14 $0.14 2018-12-13 $0.12 2018-09-06 $0.12 2018-06-07 $0.12 2018-03-08 $0.12 2017-11-02 $0.09 2017-09-07 $0.09 2017-06-07 $0.09 2017-03-08 $0.09 2016-12-07 $0.07 2016-09-07 $0.07 2016-06-08 $0.07 2016-03-09 $0.07 2015-12-09 $0.06 2015-09-09 $0.06 2015-06-10 $0.06 2015-03-11 $0.06 2014-12-10 $0.05 2014-09-10 $0.05 2014-06-11 $0.05 2014-03-12 $0.05 2013-12-11 $0.05 2013-09-11 $0.05 2013-06-12 $0.05 2013-03-13 $0.05 2012-12-12 $0.01 2012-09-12 $0.01 2012-06-13 $0.01 2012-03-14 $0.01 2011-12-14 $0.01 2011-09-14 $0.01 2011-06-08 $0.01 2011-03-09 $0.01 2008-06-11 $0.2 2008-03-12 $0.2 2007-12-12 $0.45 2007-09-12 $0.45 2007-06-13 $0.45 2007-03-14 $0.45 2006-12-13 $0.45 2006-09-13 $0.45 2006-06-14 $0.45 2006-03-15 $0.45 2005-12-14 $0.45 2005-09-14 $0.43 2005-06-08 $0.43 2005-03-09 $0.43 2004-12-15 $0.43 2004-09-08 $0.4 2004-06-09 $0.4 2004-03-10 $0.4 2003-12-10 $0.4 2003-09-10 $0.3 2003-06-11 $0.3 2003-03-12 $0.3 2002-12-11 $0.3 2002-09-11 $0.25 2002-06-12 $0.25 2002-03-13 $0.25 2001-12-12 $0.25 2001-09-17 $0.22 2001-06-13 $0.22 2001-03-14 $0.22 2000-12-13 $0.22 2000-09-13 $0.22 2000-06-07 $0.22 2000-03-08 $0.22 1999-12-08 $0.22 1999-09-08 $0.19 1999-06-09 $0.19 1999-03-10 $0.19 1998-12-09 $0.19 1998-09-09 $0.165 1998-06-10 $0.165 1998-03-11 $0.165 1997-12-10 $0.165 1997-09-10 $0.15 1997-06-11 $0.15 1997-03-12 $0.15 1996-12-11 $0.15 1996-09-18 $0.1325 1996-06-19 $0.1325 1996-03-13 $0.1325 1995-12-13 $0.1325 1995-09-13 $0.1175 1995-06-14 $0.1175