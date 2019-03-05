This table allows you to know how fast AUBN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-09 $0.25 2019-09-09 $0.25 2019-06-07 $0.25 2019-03-07 $0.25 2018-12-07 $0.24 2018-09-07 $0.24 2018-06-07 $0.24 2018-03-08 $0.24 2017-12-07 $0.23 2017-09-07 $0.23 2017-06-07 $0.23 2017-03-08 $0.23 2016-12-07 $0.225 2016-09-07 $0.225 2016-06-08 $0.225 2016-03-08 $0.225 2015-12-08 $0.22 2015-09-08 $0.22 2015-06-08 $0.22 2015-03-06 $0.22 2014-12-08 $0.215 2014-09-08 $0.215 2014-06-06 $0.215 2014-03-06 $0.215 2013-12-06 $0.21 2013-09-06 $0.21 2013-06-06 $0.21 2013-03-06 $0.21 2012-12-06 $0.205 2012-09-06 $0.205 2012-06-06 $0.205 2012-03-07 $0.205 2011-12-07 $0.2 2011-09-07 $0.2 2011-06-08 $0.2 2011-03-08 $0.2 2010-12-08 $0.195 2010-09-08 $0.195 2010-06-08 $0.195 2010-03-08 $0.195 2009-12-08 $0.19 2009-09-08 $0.19 2009-06-08 $0.19 2009-03-06 $0.19 2008-12-08 $0.185 2008-09-08 $0.185 2008-06-06 $0.185 2008-03-06 $0.185 2007-12-06 $0.175 2007-09-06 $0.175 2007-06-06 $0.175 2007-03-07 $0.175 2006-12-06 $0.16 2006-09-06 $0.16 2006-06-07 $0.16 2006-03-08 $0.16 2005-12-07 $0.145 2005-09-07 $0.145 2005-06-08 $0.145 2005-03-08 $0.145 2004-12-08 $0.125 2004-09-08 $0.125 2004-06-08 $0.125 2004-03-08 $0.125 2003-12-08 $0.12 2003-09-08 $0.12 2003-06-06 $0.12 2003-03-06 $0.12 2002-12-06 $0.11 2002-09-06 $0.11 2002-06-06 $0.11 2002-03-07 $0.11 2001-12-06 $0.1 2001-09-06 $0.1 2001-06-06 $0.1 2001-03-07 $0.1 2000-12-12 $0.1 2000-09-06 $0.1 2000-06-07 $0.1 2000-03-08 $0.1 1999-12-08 $0.1 1999-09-08 $0.1 1999-06-08 $0.06 1999-03-08 $0.06 1998-12-08 $0.05 1998-09-08 $0.05 1998-06-08 $0.04666666666666667 1998-03-06 $0.04666666666666667 1997-12-08 $0.04 1997-09-11 $0.04 1997-06-10 $0.04 1997-03-17 $0.04 1996-12-06 $0.03666666666666667 1996-09-06 $0.03666666666666667 1996-06-06 $0.03666666666666667 1996-03-20 $0.03333333333333333