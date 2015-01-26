Best Dividend Stocks
Zions Bancorp

Stock

ZION

Price as of:

$51.49 +0.14 +0.27%

Industry

Regional Pacific Banks

Zions Bancorp (ZION)

ZION

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.64%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.78%

EPS $4.28

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ZION DARS™ Rating

ZION

Daily Snapshot

Price

$51.49

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,518,278

Open Price

$51.34

Day's Range

$51.22 - $51.6

Previous Close

$

52 week low / high

$38.08 - $52.0

Percent off 52 week high

-0.98%

ZION

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ZION has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

ZION

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ZION’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-13

$0.34

2019-08-14

$0.34

2019-05-15

$0.3

2019-02-13

$0.3

2018-11-13

$0.3

2018-08-15

$0.3

2018-05-16

$0.24

2018-02-14

$0.2

2017-11-14

$0.16

2017-08-15

$0.12

2017-05-16

$0.08

2017-02-14

$0.08

2016-11-14

$0.08

2016-08-16

$0.08

2016-05-17

$0.06

2016-02-16

$0.06

2015-11-16

$0.06

2015-08-18

$0.06

2015-05-19

$0.06

2015-02-17

$0.04

2014-11-18

$0.04

2014-08-19

$0.04

2014-05-20

$0.04

2014-02-18

$0.04

2013-11-20

$0.04

2013-08-20

$0.04

2013-05-21

$0.04

2013-02-13

$0.01

2012-11-20

$0.01

2012-08-21

$0.01

2012-05-22

$0.01

2012-02-21

$0.01

2011-11-17

$0.01

2011-08-23

$0.01

2011-05-19

$0.01

2011-02-17

$0.01

2010-11-08

$0.01

2010-08-06

$0.01

2010-05-06

$0.01

2010-02-08

$0.01

2009-11-09

$0.01

2009-08-10

$0.01

2009-05-11

$0.04

2009-02-09

$0.04

2008-11-03

$0.32

2008-08-04

$0.43

2008-05-05

$0.43

2008-02-04

$0.43

2007-11-05

$0.43

2007-08-06

$0.43

2007-05-08

$0.43

2007-02-05

$0.39

2006-11-06

$0.39

2006-08-07

$0.36

2006-05-08

$0.36

2006-02-06

$0.36

2005-11-07

$0.36

2005-08-08

$0.36

2005-05-16

$0.36

2005-02-07

$0.36

2004-11-08

$0.32

2004-08-09

$0.32

2004-05-10

$0.32

2004-02-09

$0.3

2003-11-07

$0.3

2003-08-11

$0.3

2003-05-12

$0.21

2003-02-10

$0.21

2002-11-08

$0.2

2002-08-12

$0.2

2002-05-13

$0.2

2002-02-11

$0.2

2001-11-09

$0.2

2001-08-13

$0.2

2001-05-14

$0.2

2001-02-12

$0.2

2000-11-13

$0.2

2000-08-10

$0.2

2000-05-11

$0.2

2000-01-27

$0.29

1999-09-30

$0.29

1999-06-30

$0.29

1999-03-31

$0.14

1998-12-30

$0.14

1998-10-01

$0.14

1998-07-09

$0.14

1998-04-02

$0.12

1997-12-31

$0.12

1997-10-08

$0.12

1997-07-10

$0.12

1997-04-10

$0.11

1997-01-03

$0.11

1996-10-09

$0.11

1996-07-02

$0.1025

1996-03-28

$0.1025

1995-12-29

$0.1025

1995-09-29

$0.0875

1995-06-29

$0.0875

ZION's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

ZION

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ZION

Metric

ZION Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

ZION

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

69.35%

30.77%

6years

ZION

ZION

ZION

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ZION

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

ZION

ZION

ZION

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Pacific Banks

Zions Bancorp- (ZION)-operates as a multi bank holding company that provides banking and related products and services in the United States. The company offers small and medium-sized business and corporate banking services; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending services; retail banking services; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgages; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2007, Zions Bancorporation, through its 8 commercial banks, operated a total of 508 branches and 627 ATMs in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

