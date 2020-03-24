Best Dividend Stocks
$20.79 -1.22 -5.74%

Regional Pacific Banks

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.26%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.50

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

17.01%

EPS $2.94

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TCFC DARS™ Rating

TCFC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

834

Open Price

$21.0

Day's Range

$20.76 - $21.0

Previous Close

$20.02

52 week low / high

$18.39 - $36.23

Percent off 52 week high

-44.74%

TCFC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1250

Dividend Shot Clock®

APR 06

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1250

2020-03-20

2020-04-06

2020-04-07

2020-04-21

Regular

TCFC

TCFC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TCFC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-04-06

$0.125

2020-01-16

$0.125

2019-10-04

$0.125

2019-07-05

$0.125

2019-04-05

$0.125

2019-01-04

$0.125

2018-10-04

$0.1

2018-07-06

$0.1

2018-04-06

$0.1

2018-01-11

$0.1

2017-10-05

$0.1

2017-07-06

$0.1

2017-04-06

$0.1

2017-01-03

$0.1

2016-10-05

$0.1

2016-07-05

$0.1

2016-04-05

$0.1

2016-01-06

$0.1

2015-10-02

$0.1

2015-07-02

$0.1

2015-04-02

$0.1

2014-12-31

$0.1

2014-10-02

$0.1

2014-07-02

$0.1

2014-04-03

$0.1

2013-12-26

$0.1

2013-10-18

$0.1

2013-07-03

$0.1

2013-03-14

$0.1

2013-01-31

$0.1

2012-03-07

$0.4

2011-03-09

$0.4

2010-03-10

$0.4

2009-03-11

$0.4

2008-03-13

$0.4

2007-04-20

$0.4

2006-03-15

$0.36666666666666664

2005-03-22

$0.35555555555555557

2004-03-18

$0.2074074074074074

TCFC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TCFC

Metric

TCFC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

TCFC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.72%

0.00%

1years

TCFC

News
TCFC

Research
TCFC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TCFC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

TCFC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1250

2020-03-20

2020-04-06

2020-04-07

2020-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2019-12-19

2020-01-16

2020-01-20

2020-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2019-09-24

2019-10-04

2019-10-07

2019-10-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2019-06-27

2019-07-05

2019-07-08

2019-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2019-03-28

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2018-12-20

2019-01-04

2019-01-07

2019-01-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-09-26

2018-10-04

2018-10-05

2018-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-06-28

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-07-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-03-29

2018-04-06

2018-04-09

2018-04-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-12-21

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-09-26

2017-10-05

2017-10-06

2017-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-06-29

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-03-30

2017-04-06

2017-04-10

2017-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-12-22

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-09-27

2016-10-05

2016-10-07

2016-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-05-02

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-03-28

2016-04-05

2016-04-07

2016-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-12-29

2016-01-06

2016-01-08

2016-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-09-22

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-06-24

2015-07-02

2015-07-07

2015-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-03-24

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

2015-01-05

2015-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-09-26

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-06-23

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-03-24

2014-04-03

2014-04-07

2014-04-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-12-20

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-10-08

2013-10-18

2013-10-22

2013-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-05-23

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

2013-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-03-08

2013-03-14

2013-03-18

2013-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-01-24

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2012-01-30

2012-03-07

2012-03-09

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

2011-02-02

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

2010-01-29

2010-03-10

2010-03-12

2010-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

2009-01-30

2009-03-11

2009-03-13

2009-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

2008-02-29

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

Unknown

2007-04-20

2007-03-09

2007-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3667

Unknown

2006-03-15

2006-03-17

2006-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.3556

2005-01-24

2005-03-22

2005-03-25

2005-04-04

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2074

2004-02-04

2004-03-18

2004-03-22

2004-04-12

Income

Regular

Annual

TCFC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Pacific Banks

No company description available.

