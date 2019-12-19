Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Heritage Commerce Corp.

Stock

HTBK

Price as of:

$13.0 -0.05 -0.38%

Industry

Regional Pacific Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Pacific Banks /

Heritage Commerce Corp. (HTBK)

HTBK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.68%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

50.79%

EPS $0.95

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HTBK DARS™ Rating

HTBK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$13.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

110,611

Open Price

$13.14

Day's Range

$13.0 - $13.14

Previous Close

$13.05

52 week low / high

$10.84 - $14.61

Percent off 52 week high

-11.02%

HTBK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HTBK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HTBK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HTBK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HTBK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-04

$0.12

2019-08-07

$0.12

2019-05-08

$0.12

2019-02-06

$0.12

2018-11-05

$0.11

2018-08-09

$0.11

2018-05-09

$0.11

2018-02-07

$0.11

2017-11-06

$0.1

2017-08-08

$0.1

2017-05-09

$0.1

2017-02-08

$0.1

2016-11-04

$0.09

2016-08-05

$0.09

2016-05-06

$0.09

2016-02-08

$0.09

2015-11-06

$0.08

2015-08-11

$0.08

2015-05-12

$0.08

2015-02-06

$0.08

2014-11-04

$0.05

2014-08-05

$0.05

2014-05-05

$0.04

2014-02-03

$0.04

2013-11-05

$0.03

2013-08-21

$0.03

2009-02-25

$0.02

2008-11-17

$0.08

2008-08-13

$0.08

2008-05-14

$0.08

2008-02-25

$0.08

2007-11-15

$0.08

2007-08-14

$0.06

2007-05-11

$0.06

2007-02-20

$0.06

2006-11-07

$0.05

2006-08-08

$0.05

2006-05-09

$0.05

2006-02-15

$0.05

HTBK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HTBK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HTBK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

HTBK Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

HTBK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

9.09%

5years

HTBK

News
HTBK

Research
HTBK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HTBK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HTBK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1200

2019-10-24

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2019-07-25

2019-08-07

2019-08-08

2019-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2019-04-25

2019-05-08

2019-05-09

2019-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2019-01-24

2019-02-06

2019-02-07

2019-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-10-25

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-07-26

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-04-26

2018-05-09

2018-05-10

2018-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-01-25

2018-02-07

2018-02-08

2018-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-10-26

2017-11-06

2017-11-07

2017-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-07-27

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-04-27

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-01-26

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-10-27

2016-11-04

2016-11-08

2016-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-07-28

2016-08-05

2016-08-09

2016-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-04-28

2016-05-06

2016-05-10

2016-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-01-28

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-10-26

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-07-23

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-04-23

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-01-26

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-10-23

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-07-24

2014-08-05

2014-08-07

2014-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-04-24

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2014-01-23

2014-02-03

2014-02-05

2014-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-10-24

2013-11-05

2013-11-07

2013-11-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2013-08-09

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-09-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-01-29

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-10-23

2008-11-17

2008-11-19

2008-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-07-24

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-04-30

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-01-30

2008-02-25

2008-02-27

2008-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-11-01

2007-11-15

2007-11-19

2007-12-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-07-26

2007-08-14

2007-08-16

2007-09-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2007-02-06

2007-02-20

2007-02-22

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-09-28

2006-11-07

2006-11-09

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-07-31

2006-08-08

2006-08-10

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-05-04

2006-05-09

2006-05-11

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-20

2006-03-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

HTBK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Pacific Banks

Heritage Commerce Corp is a holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce. The company provides banking services to businesses and individuals in California. HTBK was founded in 1993 and is based in San Jose, California.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X