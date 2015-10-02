Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

CVB Financial

Stock

CVBF

Price as of:

$21.98 -0.09 -0.41%

Industry

Regional Pacific Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Pacific Banks /

CVB Financial (CVBF)

CVBF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.26%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

48.90%

EPS $1.47

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CVBF DARS™ Rating

CVBF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.98

Quote Time

Today's Volume

141,792

Open Price

$22.0

Day's Range

$21.95 - $22.08

Previous Close

$22.07

52 week low / high

$19.21 - $23.18

Percent off 52 week high

-5.18%

CVBF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CVBF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CVBF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CVBF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CVBF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-01

$0.18

2019-07-02

$0.18

2019-04-02

$0.18

2019-01-03

$0.14

2018-10-02

$0.14

2018-07-03

$0.14

2018-04-04

$0.14

2018-01-04

$0.14

2017-10-03

$0.14

2017-07-03

$0.14

2017-04-03

$0.12

2017-01-04

$0.12

2016-10-03

$0.12

2016-07-05

$0.12

2016-04-04

$0.12

2015-12-29

$0.12

2015-10-05

$0.12

2015-07-06

$0.12

2015-03-30

$0.12

2014-12-30

$0.1

2014-10-06

$0.1

2014-06-30

$0.1

2014-04-01

$0.1

2013-12-31

$0.1

2013-09-30

$0.1

2013-07-01

$0.1

2013-04-01

$0.085

2012-12-03

$0.085

2012-10-01

$0.085

2012-07-02

$0.085

2012-04-02

$0.085

2012-01-04

$0.085

2011-10-03

$0.085

2011-06-27

$0.085

2011-03-28

$0.085

2010-12-27

$0.085

2010-09-27

$0.085

2010-06-28

$0.085

2010-03-29

$0.085

2009-12-29

$0.085

2009-09-28

$0.085

2009-06-29

$0.085

2009-03-30

$0.085

2008-12-30

$0.085

2008-09-29

$0.085

2008-06-30

$0.085

2008-04-02

$0.085

2008-01-02

$0.085

2007-10-01

$0.085

2007-07-02

$0.085

2007-04-03

$0.085

2007-01-11

$0.085

2006-10-03

$0.09

2006-07-03

$0.09

2006-03-27

$0.09

2006-01-09

$0.072

2005-10-03

$0.088

2005-06-27

$0.088

2005-03-31

$0.088

2004-12-28

$0.0704

2004-09-27

$0.0832

2004-06-28

$0.0768

2004-03-29

$0.0768

2003-12-31

$0.0768

2003-09-29

$0.0768

2003-06-30

$0.0768

2003-03-31

$0.0768

2003-01-02

$0.06144

2002-09-30

$0.07168

2002-07-01

$0.07168

2002-04-01

$0.07168

2002-01-03

$0.053248

2001-10-01

$0.06144

2001-07-02

$0.057344

2001-04-02

$0.057344

2001-01-03

$0.049152

2000-09-27

$0.049152

2000-07-03

$0.049152

2000-03-27

$0.049152

2000-01-28

$0.049152

1999-09-27

$0.0393216

1999-06-28

$0.0393216

1999-03-29

$0.0393216

1999-01-21

$0.0393216

1998-09-28

$0.032768

1998-06-29

$0.032768

1998-03-30

$0.032768

1998-01-22

$0.032768

1997-10-02

$0.021845333333333335

1997-06-30

$0.021845333333333335

1997-03-31

$0.021845333333333335

1996-12-31

$0.021845333333333335

1996-09-30

$0.017476266666666667

1996-07-01

$0.017476266666666667

1996-04-01

$0.017476266666666667

1996-01-03

$0.017476266666666667

1995-10-02

$0.017476266666666667

1995-07-03

$0.017476266666666667

CVBF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CVBF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CVBF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CVBF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CVBF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

25.99%

28.57%

5years

CVBF

News
CVBF

Research
CVBF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CVBF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CVBF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-09-18

2019-10-01

2019-10-02

2019-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-06-19

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-03-20

2019-04-02

2019-04-03

2019-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-12-19

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-09-19

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-06-20

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-03-21

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-12-20

2018-01-04

2018-01-05

2018-01-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-09-20

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-10-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-06-21

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-03-22

2017-04-03

2017-04-05

2017-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-12-21

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-09-21

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-06-22

2016-07-05

2016-07-07

2016-07-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-03-23

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-12-16

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-09-23

2015-10-05

2015-10-07

2015-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-06-24

2015-07-06

2015-07-08

2015-07-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-03-18

2015-03-30

2015-04-01

2015-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

Unknown

2014-12-30

2015-01-02

2015-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-09-24

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

2014-10-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-06-18

2014-06-30

2014-07-02

2014-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-03-19

2014-04-01

2014-04-03

2014-04-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-12-18

2013-12-31

2014-01-03

2014-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-09-18

2013-09-30

2013-10-02

2013-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-06-19

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2013-03-20

2013-04-01

2013-04-03

2013-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-11-20

2012-12-03

2012-12-05

2012-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-09-19

2012-10-01

2012-10-03

2012-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-06-20

2012-07-02

2012-07-05

2012-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2012-03-21

2012-04-02

2012-04-04

2012-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-12-21

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-09-21

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-06-15

2011-06-27

2011-06-29

2011-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-03-16

2011-03-28

2011-03-30

2011-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-12-15

2010-12-27

2010-12-29

2011-01-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-09-15

2010-09-27

2010-09-29

2010-10-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-06-16

2010-06-28

2010-06-30

2010-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2010-03-17

2010-03-29

2010-03-31

2010-04-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-12-16

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-09-16

2009-09-28

2009-09-30

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-06-17

2009-06-29

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2009-03-18

2009-03-30

2009-04-01

2009-04-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-12-17

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-09-19

2008-09-29

2008-10-01

2008-10-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-06-18

2008-06-30

2008-07-02

2008-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2008-03-21

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-12-19

2008-01-02

2008-01-04

2008-01-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-09-19

2007-10-01

2007-10-03

2007-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-06-20

2007-07-02

2007-07-05

2007-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2007-03-21

2007-04-03

2007-04-05

2007-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2006-12-20

2007-01-11

2007-01-16

2007-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-09-22

2006-10-03

2006-10-05

2006-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-06-21

2006-07-03

2006-07-06

2006-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2006-03-15

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2005-12-21

2006-01-09

2006-01-11

2006-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2005-09-21

2005-10-03

2005-10-05

2005-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2005-06-15

2005-06-27

2005-06-29

2005-07-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2005-03-18

2005-03-31

2005-04-04

2005-04-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0704

2004-12-15

2004-12-28

2004-12-30

2005-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0832

2004-09-15

2004-09-27

2004-09-29

2004-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0768

2004-06-16

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0768

2004-03-17

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0768

2003-12-17

2003-12-31

2004-01-05

2004-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0768

2003-09-17

2003-09-29

2003-10-01

2003-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0768

2003-06-18

2003-06-30

2003-07-02

2003-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0768

2003-03-19

2003-03-31

2003-04-02

2003-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0614

2002-12-18

2003-01-02

2003-01-06

2003-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

2002-09-18

2002-09-30

2002-10-02

2002-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

2002-06-19

2002-07-01

2002-07-03

2002-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

2002-03-20

2002-04-01

2002-04-03

2002-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0532

2001-12-19

2002-01-03

2002-01-07

2002-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0614

2001-09-19

2001-10-01

2001-10-03

2001-10-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2001-06-20

2001-07-02

2001-07-05

2001-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0573

2001-03-22

2001-04-02

2001-04-04

2001-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2000-12-20

2001-01-03

2001-01-05

2001-01-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2000-09-15

2000-09-27

2000-09-29

2000-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2000-06-22

2000-07-03

2000-07-06

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

2000-03-15

2000-03-27

2000-03-29

2000-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0492

1999-12-17

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0393

1999-09-17

1999-09-27

1999-09-29

1999-10-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0393

1999-06-16

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0393

1999-03-17

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0393

1998-12-16

1999-01-21

1999-01-25

1999-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0328

1998-09-18

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0328

1998-06-18

1998-06-29

1998-07-01

1998-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0328

1998-03-19

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0328

1997-12-17

1998-01-22

1998-01-26

1998-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

1997-09-17

1997-10-02

1997-10-06

1997-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

1997-06-18

1997-06-30

1997-07-02

1997-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

1997-03-20

1997-03-31

1997-04-02

1997-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0218

1996-12-20

1996-12-31

1997-01-03

1997-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1996-09-19

1996-09-30

1996-10-02

1996-10-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1996-06-20

1996-07-01

1996-07-03

1996-07-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1996-03-21

1996-04-01

1996-04-03

1996-04-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1995-12-21

1996-01-03

1996-01-05

1996-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1995-09-21

1995-10-02

1995-10-04

1995-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1995-06-23

1995-07-03

1995-07-06

1995-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

CVBF

Investor Resources

Learn more about CVB Financial on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CVBF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Pacific Banks

CVB Financial- (CVBF)-is the holding company of Citizens Business Bank. Citizens Business Bank, with $6.2 billion in assets, is the largest bank headquartered in the Inland Empire. Citizens Business Bank serves 40 cities through 45 banking centers in the Inland Empire, Orange and Los Angeles Counties and communities throughout the Central Valley of California. The Bank<span id="bwanpa2"></span>s trust and asset management division, CitizensTrust, has $2.5 billion in assets under administration.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X