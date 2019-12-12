This table allows you to know how fast CFNB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-08 $0.52 2018-12-06 $0.5 2017-12-08 $0.48 2016-11-29 $0.46 2015-11-27 $0.44 2014-11-26 $0.42 2013-11-26 $0.4 2012-11-28 $2.2 2011-11-29 $1.1 2010-11-29 $1.0 2009-11-27 $0.48 2009-09-23 $0.12 2009-06-24 $0.12 2009-03-25 $0.12 2008-12-23 $0.12 2008-09-24 $0.12 2008-06-19 $0.12 2008-03-18 $0.12 2007-12-19 $0.12 2007-09-19 $0.12 2007-06-20 $0.12 2007-03-21 $0.12 2006-12-20 $0.11 2006-09-20 $0.11 2006-06-21 $0.11 2006-03-22 $0.11 2005-12-21 $0.1 2005-09-21 $0.1 2005-06-22 $0.1 2005-03-22 $0.1 2004-09-22 $0.1 2004-06-23 $0.1 2004-03-24 $0.1 2003-12-23 $0.1 2003-09-24 $0.1 2003-06-25 $0.04 2003-03-26 $0.04 2002-12-24 $0.04 2002-09-25 $0.04 2002-06-19 $0.04 2002-03-20 $0.04 2001-12-19 $0.04 2001-09-19 $0.04 2001-06-20 $0.04 2001-03-21 $0.04 2000-12-20 $0.04 2000-09-20 $0.04 2000-06-21 $0.04 2000-03-22 $0.04 1999-12-21 $0.04 1999-09-22 $0.04 1999-06-23 $0.04 1999-03-24 $0.04 1998-12-22 $0.04 1998-09-23 $0.04 1998-06-24 $0.04 1998-03-25 $0.04 1997-12-23 $0.04 1997-09-24 $0.04 1997-06-25 $0.025 1997-03-25 $0.025 1996-12-24 $0.025 1996-09-25 $0.025 1996-06-26 $0.025 1996-03-27 $0.025 1995-12-27 $0.025 1995-09-27 $0.025 1995-06-21 $0.025 1994-09-19 $0.01085