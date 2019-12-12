Best Dividend Stocks
California First National Bancorp

Stock

CFNB

Price as of:

$16.7 +0.26 +1.58%

Industry

Regional Pacific Banks

California First National Bancorp (CFNB)

CFNB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.11%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.52

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CFNB DARS™ Rating

CFNB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$16.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

500

Open Price

$16.7

Day's Range

$16.7 - $16.7

Previous Close

$16.44

52 week low / high

$14.05 - $18.85

Percent off 52 week high

-11.41%

CFNB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CFNB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CFNB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CFNB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-08

$0.52

2018-12-06

$0.5

2017-12-08

$0.48

2016-11-29

$0.46

2015-11-27

$0.44

2014-11-26

$0.42

2013-11-26

$0.4

2012-11-28

$2.2

2011-11-29

$1.1

2010-11-29

$1.0

2009-11-27

$0.48

2009-09-23

$0.12

2009-06-24

$0.12

2009-03-25

$0.12

2008-12-23

$0.12

2008-09-24

$0.12

2008-06-19

$0.12

2008-03-18

$0.12

2007-12-19

$0.12

2007-09-19

$0.12

2007-06-20

$0.12

2007-03-21

$0.12

2006-12-20

$0.11

2006-09-20

$0.11

2006-06-21

$0.11

2006-03-22

$0.11

2005-12-21

$0.1

2005-09-21

$0.1

2005-06-22

$0.1

2005-03-22

$0.1

2004-09-22

$0.1

2004-06-23

$0.1

2004-03-24

$0.1

2003-12-23

$0.1

2003-09-24

$0.1

2003-06-25

$0.04

2003-03-26

$0.04

2002-12-24

$0.04

2002-09-25

$0.04

2002-06-19

$0.04

2002-03-20

$0.04

2001-12-19

$0.04

2001-09-19

$0.04

2001-06-20

$0.04

2001-03-21

$0.04

2000-12-20

$0.04

2000-09-20

$0.04

2000-06-21

$0.04

2000-03-22

$0.04

1999-12-21

$0.04

1999-09-22

$0.04

1999-06-23

$0.04

1999-03-24

$0.04

1998-12-22

$0.04

1998-09-23

$0.04

1998-06-24

$0.04

1998-03-25

$0.04

1997-12-23

$0.04

1997-09-24

$0.04

1997-06-25

$0.025

1997-03-25

$0.025

1996-12-24

$0.025

1996-09-25

$0.025

1996-06-26

$0.025

1996-03-27

$0.025

1995-12-27

$0.025

1995-09-27

$0.025

1995-06-21

$0.025

1994-09-19

$0.01085

CFNB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CFNB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CFNB

Metric

CFNB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CFNB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.17%

4.00%

5years

CFNB

News
CFNB

Research
CFNB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CFNB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

CFNB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5200

2019-10-29

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.5000

2018-11-27

2018-12-06

2018-12-07

2018-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4800

2017-11-29

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4600

2016-11-10

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4400

2015-10-29

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4200

2014-10-22

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4000

2013-11-11

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$2.2000

2012-11-09

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.1000

2011-10-26

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$1.0000

2010-10-20

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.4800

2009-10-21

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1200

2009-09-11

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-06-12

2009-06-24

2009-06-26

2009-07-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-03-13

2009-03-25

2009-03-27

2009-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-12-12

2008-12-23

2008-12-26

2009-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-09-12

2008-09-24

2008-09-26

2008-10-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-06-09

2008-06-19

2008-06-23

2008-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-03-08

2008-03-18

2008-03-21

2008-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-12-07

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-09-07

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-06-08

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-01-24

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-12-08

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2007-01-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-09-08

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-06-09

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2006-01-25

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-12-09

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2006-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-09-09

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-10-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-06-10

2005-06-22

2005-06-24

2005-07-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-03-11

2005-03-22

2005-03-25

2005-04-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-09-10

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-06-11

2004-06-23

2004-06-25

2004-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-03-12

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-12-12

2003-12-23

2003-12-26

2004-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-08-01

2003-09-24

2003-09-26

2003-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-06-13

2003-06-25

2003-06-27

2003-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2003-03-14

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2002-12-13

2002-12-24

2002-12-27

2003-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2002-09-13

2002-09-25

2002-09-27

2002-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2002-06-07

2002-06-19

2002-06-21

2002-07-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2002-03-08

2002-03-20

2002-03-22

2002-04-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2001-12-07

2001-12-19

2001-12-21

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2001-09-07

2001-09-19

2001-09-21

2001-10-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2001-06-08

2001-06-20

2001-06-22

2001-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2001-03-09

2001-03-21

2001-03-23

2001-04-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-12-08

2000-12-20

2000-12-22

2001-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-09-08

2000-09-20

2000-09-22

2000-10-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-06-09

2000-06-21

2000-06-23

2000-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2000-03-10

2000-03-22

2000-03-24

2000-04-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-12-10

1999-12-21

1999-12-24

2000-01-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-09-10

1999-09-22

1999-09-24

1999-10-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-06-11

1999-06-23

1999-06-25

1999-07-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-03-12

1999-03-24

1999-03-26

1999-04-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-12-11

1998-12-22

1998-12-24

1999-01-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-09-14

1998-09-23

1998-09-25

1998-10-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-06-12

1998-06-24

1998-06-26

1998-07-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1998-03-13

1998-03-25

1998-03-27

1998-04-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-12-12

1997-12-23

1997-12-26

1998-01-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-09-12

1997-09-24

1997-09-26

1997-10-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-06-13

1997-06-25

1997-06-27

1997-07-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1997-03-14

1997-03-25

1997-03-28

1997-04-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1996-12-13

1996-12-24

1996-12-27

1997-01-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1996-09-13

1996-09-25

1996-09-27

1996-10-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1996-06-14

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1996-03-15

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-04-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-09-15

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-10-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

1995-06-09

1995-06-21

1995-06-23

1995-07-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0109

1994-09-13

1994-09-19

1994-09-23

1994-10-07

Initial

Regular

Quarter

CFNB

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Pacific Banks

No company description available.

X