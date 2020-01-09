Best Regional - Pacific Banks Dividend Stocks
Regional banks are depository institutions that operate in one specific region of a country, such as the Pacific. These banks provide a wide range of financial services including, deposits, loans, leases, mortgages, credit cards, and ATM services.
3.77%
Regional - Pacific Banks Industry Dividend Yield*
*Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.
Top 43 Regional Pacific Banks Dividend Stocks
|Stock Symbol
|Company Name
|DARS™ Rating
|Dividend Yield
|Current Price
|Annual Dividend
|Ex-Div Date
|Pay Date
|UMPQ
|Umpqua Holdings Corporation
|locked
|7.73%
|$11.29
|$0.8400
|2020-03-30
|2020-04-15
|HTBK
|Heritage Commerce Corp.
|locked
|7.62%
|$7.22
|$0.5200
|2020-08-05
|2020-08-20
|UBFO
|United Security Bancshares (CA)
|locked
|7.17%
|$6.38
|$0.4400
|2020-07-02
|2020-07-15
|FCBP
|First Choice Bancorp
|locked
|6.54%
|$15.30
|$1.0000
|2020-05-20
|2020-06-04
|NRIM
|Northrim BanCorp
|locked
|6.07%
|$24.20
|$1.3600
|2020-06-10
|2020-06-19
|FHB
|First Hawaiian, Inc.
|locked
|5.75%
|$18.09
|$1.0400
|2020-08-21
|2020-09-04
|CPF
|Central Pacific Financial Corp
|locked
|5.58%
|$16.50
|$0.9200
|2020-08-28
|2020-09-15
|PACW
|PacWest Bancorp
|locked
|5.37%
|$19.67
|$1.0000
|2020-05-19
|2020-05-29
|CATY
|Cathay General Bancorp
|locked
|4.69%
|$26.44
|$1.2400
|2020-06-01
|2020-06-12
|SSBI
|Summit State Bank
|locked
|4.67%
|$10.10
|$0.4800
|2020-08-13
|2020-08-21
|PPBI
|Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.
|locked
|4.67%
|$22.53
|$1.0000
|2020-08-06
|2020-08-14
|BOH
|Bank of Hawaii
|locked
|4.56%
|$58.79
|$2.6800
|2020-08-28
|2020-09-15
|FIBK
|First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Cl A
|locked
|4.42%
|$30.77
|$1.3600
|2020-08-06
|2020-08-17
|OPBK
|OP Bancorp
|locked
|4.36%
|$6.62
|$0.2800
|2020-08-05
|2020-08-20
|FFNW
|First Financial Northwest Inc
|locked
|4.33%
|$9.23
|$0.4000
|2020-06-04
|2020-06-19
|PCB
|Pacific City Financial Corporation
|locked
|4.31%
|$9.61
|$0.4000
|2020-08-28
|2020-09-15
|BSRR
|Sierra Bancorp
|locked
|4.25%
|$18.84
|$0.8000
|2020-07-30
|2020-08-13
|ZION
|Zions Bancorp
|locked
|4.18%
|$33.79
|$1.3600
|2020-08-12
|2020-08-20
|TBNK
|Territorial Bancorp Inc
|locked
|4.16%
|$22.56
|$0.9200
|2020-08-12
|2020-08-27
|HFWA
|Heritage Financial Corporation
|locked
|4.16%
|$20.21
|$0.8000
|2020-08-04
|2020-08-19
* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.
** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.