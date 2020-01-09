Welcome to Dividend.com
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial /

Regional Pacific Banks

Best Regional - Pacific Banks Dividend Stocks

Regional banks are depository institutions that operate in one specific region of a country, such as the Pacific. These banks provide a wide range of financial services including, deposits, loans, leases, mortgages, credit cards, and ATM services.

3.77%

Regional - Pacific Banks Industry Dividend Yield*

*Calculated as the simple average of company dividend yields in this group, excluding inactive stocks.

Top 43 Regional Pacific Banks Dividend Stocks

  • Overview

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield Current Price Annual Dividend Ex-Div Date Pay Date
UMPQ Umpqua Holdings Corporation locked 7.73% $11.29 $0.8400 2020-03-30 2020-04-15
HTBK Heritage Commerce Corp. locked 7.62% $7.22 $0.5200 2020-08-05 2020-08-20
UBFO United Security Bancshares (CA) locked 7.17% $6.38 $0.4400 2020-07-02 2020-07-15
FCBP First Choice Bancorp locked 6.54% $15.30 $1.0000 2020-05-20 2020-06-04
NRIM Northrim BanCorp locked 6.07% $24.20 $1.3600 2020-06-10 2020-06-19
FHB First Hawaiian, Inc. locked 5.75% $18.09 $1.0400 2020-08-21 2020-09-04
CPF Central Pacific Financial Corp locked 5.58% $16.50 $0.9200 2020-08-28 2020-09-15
PACW PacWest Bancorp locked 5.37% $19.67 $1.0000 2020-05-19 2020-05-29
CATY Cathay General Bancorp locked 4.69% $26.44 $1.2400 2020-06-01 2020-06-12
SSBI Summit State Bank locked 4.67% $10.10 $0.4800 2020-08-13 2020-08-21
PPBI Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. locked 4.67% $22.53 $1.0000 2020-08-06 2020-08-14
BOH Bank of Hawaii locked 4.56% $58.79 $2.6800 2020-08-28 2020-09-15
FIBK First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Cl A locked 4.42% $30.77 $1.3600 2020-08-06 2020-08-17
OPBK OP Bancorp locked 4.36% $6.62 $0.2800 2020-08-05 2020-08-20
FFNW First Financial Northwest Inc locked 4.33% $9.23 $0.4000 2020-06-04 2020-06-19
PCB Pacific City Financial Corporation locked 4.31% $9.61 $0.4000 2020-08-28 2020-09-15
BSRR Sierra Bancorp locked 4.25% $18.84 $0.8000 2020-07-30 2020-08-13
ZION Zions Bancorp locked 4.18% $33.79 $1.3600 2020-08-12 2020-08-20
TBNK Territorial Bancorp Inc locked 4.16% $22.56 $0.9200 2020-08-12 2020-08-27
HFWA Heritage Financial Corporation locked 4.16% $20.21 $0.8000 2020-08-04 2020-08-19
* Stock Price shown is previous day’s closing price.
** Recommended date/price reflects the stock’s price on the day the stock was added to the list.

Best Dividend Stocks

Don’t miss our industry-leading Best Dividend Stocks list for the “creme de la creme” of dividend stocks. We’ve developed an exclusive DARS™ dividend stock ratings system to rate and rank nearly 1,600 dividend-paying stocks. Our ratings are updated daily!

