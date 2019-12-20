Best Dividend Stocks
Peoples Financial Corp

Stock

PFBX

Price as of:

$10.55 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Peoples Financial Corp (PFBX)

PFBX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.38%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.04

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

PFBX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.55

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,700

Open Price

$10.69

Day's Range

$10.55 - $10.69

Previous Close

$10.55

52 week low / high

$10.4 - $12.75

Percent off 52 week high

-17.25%

PFBX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PFBX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

PFBX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PFBX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-19

$0.02

2019-05-03

$0.01

2018-10-05

$0.01

2018-05-04

$0.01

2017-09-29

$0.01

2014-06-19

$0.1

2012-12-26

$0.1

2012-08-08

$0.1

2012-01-06

$0.1

2011-07-11

$0.09

2011-01-31

$0.09

2010-07-07

$0.11

2010-01-06

$0.1

2009-07-06

$0.2

2009-01-07

$0.3

2008-07-02

$0.29

2008-01-04

$0.27

2007-07-05

$0.25

2007-01-04

$0.23

2006-07-06

$0.21

2006-01-05

$0.2

2005-07-06

$0.2

2005-01-06

$0.18

2004-07-07

$0.17

2004-01-07

$0.15

2003-07-02

$0.14

2003-01-06

$0.12

2002-07-03

$0.12

2002-01-07

$0.12

2001-07-05

$0.12

2001-01-05

$0.11

2000-07-06

$0.11

2000-01-12

$0.1

1999-07-08

$0.1

1999-01-13

$0.095

1998-07-09

$0.0875

1998-01-09

$0.0775

1997-07-09

$0.075

1997-01-09

$0.0725

1996-07-09

$0.1375

PFBX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PFBX

Metric

PFBX Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PFBX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

100.00%

7years

PFBX

PFBX

PFBX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PFBX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

PFBX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0200

2019-11-08

2019-11-19

2019-11-20

2019-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2019-04-24

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2018-09-26

2018-10-05

2018-10-09

2018-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2018-04-25

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2017-09-20

2017-09-29

2017-10-02

2017-10-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2014-05-28

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2013-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2012-12-18

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2012-07-27

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2011-12-28

2012-01-06

2012-01-10

2012-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

2011-06-29

2011-07-11

2011-07-13

2011-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

2011-01-20

2011-01-31

2011-02-02

2011-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2010-06-23

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2009-12-04

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2009-06-24

2009-07-06

2009-07-08

2009-07-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3000

2008-12-16

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2900

2008-06-25

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2700

2007-12-10

2008-01-04

2008-01-08

2008-01-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2500

2007-06-27

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

2007-07-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2300

2006-12-13

2007-01-04

2007-01-08

2007-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2100

2006-06-29

2006-07-06

2006-07-10

2006-07-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2005-12-09

2006-01-05

2006-01-09

2006-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2005-06-22

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1800

2004-12-13

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1700

2004-06-23

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1500

2003-12-01

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1400

2003-06-25

2003-07-02

2003-07-07

2003-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

2002-12-06

2003-01-06

2003-01-08

2003-01-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

2002-06-26

2002-07-03

2002-07-08

2002-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

2001-12-12

2002-01-07

2002-01-09

2002-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

2001-06-27

2001-07-05

2001-07-09

2001-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2000-12-08

2001-01-05

2001-01-09

2001-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

2000-10-05

2000-07-06

2000-07-10

2000-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

2000-01-03

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1000

1999-07-01

1999-07-08

1999-07-12

1999-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0950

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0875

1998-07-01

1998-07-09

1998-07-13

1998-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0775

1998-01-02

1998-01-09

1998-01-13

1998-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0750

1997-07-01

1997-07-09

1997-07-11

1997-07-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0725

1997-01-02

1997-01-09

1997-01-13

1997-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1375

1996-07-01

1996-07-09

1996-07-11

1996-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1313

Unknown

Unknown

1995-12-31

1996-01-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2563

Unknown

Unknown

1995-06-28

1995-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2500

Unknown

Unknown

1994-12-31

1995-01-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

PFBX

PFBX

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

Peoples Financial Corp- (PFBX)-provides banking services to individuals and small to middle market businesses in Mississippi. As of December 31, 2006, it had 15 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone Counties; and approximately 30 automated teller machines. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

