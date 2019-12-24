This table allows you to know how fast ORRF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-01 $0.15 2019-08-02 $0.15 2019-04-29 $0.15 2019-02-01 $0.15 2018-10-26 $0.13 2018-07-26 $0.13 2018-04-23 $0.13 2018-02-01 $0.12 2017-11-03 $0.12 2017-08-04 $0.1 2017-05-04 $0.1 2017-02-08 $0.1 2016-11-07 $0.09 2016-08-08 $0.09 2016-05-09 $0.09 2016-02-08 $0.08 2015-11-02 $0.08 2015-08-05 $0.07 2015-05-06 $0.07 2011-08-10 $0.23 2011-05-11 $0.23 2011-02-09 $0.23 2010-11-09 $0.225 2010-08-04 $0.225 2010-05-05 $0.22 2010-02-10 $0.22 2009-11-10 $0.22 2009-08-12 $0.22 2009-05-13 $0.22 2009-02-11 $0.22 2008-11-05 $0.22 2008-08-06 $0.22 2008-05-07 $0.22 2008-02-06 $0.21 2007-11-01 $0.21 2007-08-08 $0.21 2007-05-09 $0.21 2007-02-07 $0.21 2006-11-06 $0.2 2006-08-07 $0.2 2006-05-08 $0.2 2006-02-06 $0.18 2005-12-08 $0.16 2005-10-04 $0.15 2005-07-05 $0.14 2005-04-01 $0.14 2005-01-06 $0.13 2004-09-30 $0.13 2004-06-30 $0.12 2004-04-06 $0.12 2003-12-29 $0.115 2003-10-02 $0.105 2003-07-01 $0.105 2003-03-31 $0.1 2002-12-31 $0.1 2002-10-02 $0.09 2002-07-05 $0.085 2002-04-02 $0.085 2001-12-28 $0.08 2001-10-03 $0.075 2001-07-02 $0.075 2001-03-29 $0.075 2000-12-28 $0.075 2000-10-02 $0.07 2000-06-30 $0.07 2000-03-31 $0.07 1999-12-29 $0.07 1999-09-29 $0.07 1999-06-29 $0.065 1999-03-30 $0.065 1998-09-29 $0.06 1998-06-29 $0.0575 1998-03-30 $0.0575 1997-12-30 $0.0525 1997-09-29 $0.05 1997-06-27 $0.0475 1997-03-27 $0.0475 1997-01-13 $0.0475 1996-10-10 $0.045 1996-07-02 $0.0425 1996-04-02 $0.0425 1996-01-02 $0.0425