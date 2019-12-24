Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.

Stock

ORRF

Price as of:

$23.02 -0.29 -1.24%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (ORRF)

ORRF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.62%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

31.21%

EPS $1.92

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ORRF DARS™ Rating

ORRF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,800

Open Price

$23.2

Day's Range

$22.68 - $23.2

Previous Close

$23.31

52 week low / high

$17.3 - $23.48

Percent off 52 week high

-1.96%

ORRF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

ORRF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade ORRF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ORRF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ORRF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.15

2019-08-02

$0.15

2019-04-29

$0.15

2019-02-01

$0.15

2018-10-26

$0.13

2018-07-26

$0.13

2018-04-23

$0.13

2018-02-01

$0.12

2017-11-03

$0.12

2017-08-04

$0.1

2017-05-04

$0.1

2017-02-08

$0.1

2016-11-07

$0.09

2016-08-08

$0.09

2016-05-09

$0.09

2016-02-08

$0.08

2015-11-02

$0.08

2015-08-05

$0.07

2015-05-06

$0.07

2011-08-10

$0.23

2011-05-11

$0.23

2011-02-09

$0.23

2010-11-09

$0.225

2010-08-04

$0.225

2010-05-05

$0.22

2010-02-10

$0.22

2009-11-10

$0.22

2009-08-12

$0.22

2009-05-13

$0.22

2009-02-11

$0.22

2008-11-05

$0.22

2008-08-06

$0.22

2008-05-07

$0.22

2008-02-06

$0.21

2007-11-01

$0.21

2007-08-08

$0.21

2007-05-09

$0.21

2007-02-07

$0.21

2006-11-06

$0.2

2006-08-07

$0.2

2006-05-08

$0.2

2006-02-06

$0.18

2005-12-08

$0.16

2005-10-04

$0.15

2005-07-05

$0.14

2005-04-01

$0.14

2005-01-06

$0.13

2004-09-30

$0.13

2004-06-30

$0.12

2004-04-06

$0.12

2003-12-29

$0.115

2003-10-02

$0.105

2003-07-01

$0.105

2003-03-31

$0.1

2002-12-31

$0.1

2002-10-02

$0.09

2002-07-05

$0.085

2002-04-02

$0.085

2001-12-28

$0.08

2001-10-03

$0.075

2001-07-02

$0.075

2001-03-29

$0.075

2000-12-28

$0.075

2000-10-02

$0.07

2000-06-30

$0.07

2000-03-31

$0.07

1999-12-29

$0.07

1999-09-29

$0.07

1999-06-29

$0.065

1999-03-30

$0.065

1998-09-29

$0.06

1998-06-29

$0.0575

1998-03-30

$0.0575

1997-12-30

$0.0525

1997-09-29

$0.05

1997-06-27

$0.0475

1997-03-27

$0.0475

1997-01-13

$0.0475

1996-10-10

$0.045

1996-07-02

$0.0425

1996-04-02

$0.0425

1996-01-02

$0.0425

ORRF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ORRF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ORRF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

ORRF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

ORRF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

19.68%

17.65%

3years

ORRF

News
ORRF

Research
ORRF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ORRF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ORRF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-10-23

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-07-24

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-04-18

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-01-17

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-10-17

2018-10-26

2018-10-29

2018-11-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-07-18

2018-07-26

2018-07-28

2018-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-04-18

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2018-01-24

2018-02-01

2018-02-03

2018-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-10-25

2017-11-03

2017-11-06

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-07-26

2017-08-04

2017-08-08

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-04-27

2017-05-04

2017-05-08

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-01-26

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-10-27

2016-11-07

2016-11-09

2016-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-07-28

2016-08-08

2016-08-10

2016-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-04-28

2016-05-09

2016-05-11

2016-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-01-28

2016-02-08

2016-02-10

2016-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-10-21

2015-11-02

2015-11-04

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-07-22

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-04-22

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-07-28

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-04-28

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2011-01-27

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2010-10-28

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2010-07-22

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-04-22

2010-05-05

2010-05-07

2010-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-01-28

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-10-29

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-07-30

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-04-22

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-01-29

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-10-23

2008-11-05

2008-11-07

2008-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-07-24

2008-08-06

2008-08-09

2008-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-04-24

2008-05-07

2008-05-09

2008-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2008-01-24

2008-02-06

2008-02-08

2008-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-10-25

2007-11-01

2007-11-05

2007-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-07-26

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-04-26

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2007-01-25

2007-02-07

2007-02-09

2007-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-10-26

2006-11-06

2006-11-08

2006-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-07-27

2006-08-07

2006-08-09

2006-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-04-27

2006-05-08

2006-05-10

2006-05-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2006-01-18

2006-02-06

2006-02-08

2006-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2005-11-29

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-09-27

2005-10-04

2005-10-06

2005-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-06-28

2005-07-05

2005-07-07

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-03-25

2005-04-01

2005-04-05

2005-04-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-12-23

2005-01-06

2005-01-10

2005-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2004-09-23

2004-09-30

2004-10-04

2004-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-06-24

2004-06-30

2004-07-05

2004-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-03-25

2004-04-06

2004-04-08

2004-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2003-12-19

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-09-25

2003-10-02

2003-10-06

2003-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2003-06-26

2003-07-01

2003-07-05

2003-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-03-28

2003-03-31

2003-04-02

2003-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-12-29

2002-12-31

2003-01-03

2003-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-09-26

2002-10-02

2002-10-04

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-06-25

2002-07-05

2002-07-05

2002-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2002-03-28

2002-04-02

2002-04-01

2002-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

2002-01-02

2002-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-09-28

2001-10-03

2001-10-01

2001-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-06-28

2001-07-02

2001-07-02

2001-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2001-03-22

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2000-12-21

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-01

2000-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-06-22

2000-06-30

2000-07-01

2000-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2000-03-23

2000-03-31

2000-04-01

2000-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-12-16

1999-12-29

2000-01-01

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1999-09-16

1999-09-29

1999-10-01

1999-10-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-06-17

1999-06-29

1999-07-01

1999-07-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

1999-03-18

1999-03-30

1999-04-01

1999-04-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0650

Unknown

Unknown

1999-01-04

1999-01-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1998-09-17

1998-09-29

1998-10-01

1998-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1998-06-11

1998-06-29

1998-07-01

1998-07-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0575

1998-03-19

1998-03-30

1998-04-01

1998-04-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0525

1997-11-26

1997-12-30

1998-01-02

1998-01-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1997-09-18

1997-09-29

1997-10-01

1997-10-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1997-06-19

1997-06-27

1997-07-01

1997-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

Unknown

1997-03-27

1997-04-01

1997-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0475

1996-12-23

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

1996-10-02

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1996-06-20

1996-07-02

1996-07-05

1996-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1996-03-28

1996-04-02

1996-03-31

1996-04-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

1995-12-28

1996-01-02

1995-12-30

1996-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

ORRF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X