Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

M&T Bank

Stock

MTB

Price as of:

$168.33 +0.18 +0.11%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

M&T Bank (MTB)

MTB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.59%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$4.40

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

32.25%

EPS $13.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get MTB DARS™ Rating

MTB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$168.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

122,161

Open Price

$168.34

Day's Range

$167.64 - $169.15

Previous Close

$168.15

52 week low / high

$133.78 - $176.11

Percent off 52 week high

-4.42%

MTB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MTB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade MTB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
MTB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MTB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$1.1

2019-08-30

$1.0

2019-05-31

$1.0

2019-03-01

$1.0

2018-11-30

$1.0

2018-08-31

$1.0

2018-05-31

$0.8

2018-03-02

$0.75

2017-11-30

$0.75

2017-08-30

$0.75

2017-05-30

$0.75

2017-03-02

$0.75

2016-11-30

$0.7

2016-08-30

$0.7

2016-05-27

$0.7

2016-02-26

$0.7

2015-10-28

$0.7

2015-08-28

$0.7

2015-05-28

$0.7

2015-02-26

$0.7

2014-11-26

$0.7

2014-08-28

$0.7

2014-05-29

$0.7

2014-02-27

$0.7

2013-11-27

$0.7

2013-08-29

$0.7

2013-05-30

$0.7

2013-02-28

$0.7

2012-11-29

$0.7

2012-08-30

$0.7

2012-05-30

$0.7

2012-03-01

$0.7

2011-11-29

$0.7

2011-08-30

$0.7

2011-05-27

$0.7

2011-02-24

$0.7

2010-11-29

$0.7

2010-08-30

$0.7

2010-05-27

$0.7

2010-02-24

$0.7

2009-11-27

$0.7

2009-08-28

$0.7

2009-05-28

$0.7

2009-02-25

$0.7

2008-11-26

$0.7

2008-08-28

$0.7

2008-05-29

$0.7

2008-02-27

$0.7

2007-12-13

$0.7

2007-08-30

$0.7

2007-05-30

$0.6

2007-02-26

$0.6

2006-11-29

$0.6

2006-08-30

$0.6

2006-05-30

$0.6

2006-02-24

$0.45

2005-11-29

$0.45

2005-08-30

$0.45

2005-05-27

$0.45

2005-02-24

$0.4

2004-11-29

$0.4

2004-08-31

$0.4

2004-05-27

$0.4

2004-02-25

$0.4

2003-11-26

$0.3

2003-08-28

$0.3

2003-05-29

$0.3

2003-02-27

$0.3

2002-11-27

$0.3

2002-08-29

$0.25

2002-05-30

$0.25

2002-02-26

$0.25

2001-11-29

$0.25

2001-08-30

$0.25

2001-05-30

$0.25

2001-02-23

$0.25

2000-11-29

$0.25

2000-08-30

$0.125

2000-05-30

$0.125

2000-02-28

$0.125

1999-11-29

$0.125

1999-08-30

$0.125

1999-05-27

$0.1

1999-02-25

$0.1

1998-11-27

$0.1

1998-08-28

$0.1

1998-05-28

$0.1

1998-02-26

$0.08

1997-11-26

$0.08

1997-08-28

$0.08

1997-05-29

$0.08

1997-04-16

$0.041

1997-02-27

$0.08

1997-01-29

$0.035

1996-11-27

$0.07

1996-10-16

$0.031

1996-08-29

$0.07

1996-07-17

$0.031

1996-05-30

$0.07

1996-04-17

$0.031

1996-02-29

$0.07

1996-01-24

$0.031

1995-11-29

$0.07

1995-10-18

$0.027

1995-08-30

$0.06

1995-07-19

$0.027

1995-05-25

$0.06

1995-04-17

$0.027

MTB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
MTB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MTB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

MTB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MTB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.26%

23.94%

2years

MTB

News
MTB

Research
MTB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MTB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

MTB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.1000

2019-11-19

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-08-20

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-05-21

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2019-02-20

2019-03-01

2019-03-04

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-11-20

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$1.0000

2018-08-21

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2018-02-21

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-08-15

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-05-16

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2017-02-22

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-11-22

2016-11-30

2016-12-02

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-08-16

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-05-17

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2016-02-18

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-10-20

2015-10-28

2015-10-30

2015-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-07-22

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-05-19

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-02-18

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-11-18

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-08-20

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-05-20

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2014-02-19

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2013-11-19

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2013-08-21

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2013-05-21

2013-05-30

2013-06-03

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2013-02-21

2013-02-28

2013-03-04

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2012-11-20

2012-11-29

2012-12-03

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2012-08-21

2012-08-30

2012-09-04

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2012-05-15

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2012-02-22

2012-03-01

2012-03-05

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2011-11-16

2011-11-29

2011-12-01

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2011-08-17

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2011-05-17

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2011-02-16

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2010-11-17

2010-11-29

2010-12-01

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2010-08-17

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2010-05-19

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2010-02-16

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2009-11-17

2009-11-27

2009-12-01

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2009-08-18

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2009-05-20

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2009-02-18

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2008-11-18

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2008-07-23

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2008-04-15

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2008-02-20

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2007-11-20

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2007-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2007-07-18

2007-08-30

2007-09-04

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2007-04-18

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2007-02-20

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2006-11-21

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2006-07-25

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2006-04-18

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2006-02-22

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2005-11-16

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2005-07-27

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2005-04-19

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2005-02-17

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-10-27

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-07-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-02

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-04-20

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2004-02-17

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-10-21

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-07-15

2003-08-28

2003-09-02

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-05-20

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2003-02-18

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2002-10-15

2002-11-27

2002-12-02

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-07-16

2002-08-29

2002-09-03

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-04-16

2002-05-30

2002-06-03

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-02-20

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-10-17

2001-11-29

2001-12-03

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-07-17

2001-08-30

2001-09-04

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-04-18

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-02-27

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2000-10-18

2000-11-29

2000-12-01

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-07-19

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-04-19

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2000-02-16

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1999-10-20

1999-11-29

1999-12-01

1999-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1999-07-21

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-04-21

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-02-17

1999-02-25

1999-03-01

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-10-21

1998-11-27

1998-12-01

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-07-22

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-05-20

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-02-18

1998-02-26

1998-03-02

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-10-22

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-07-16

1997-08-28

1997-09-02

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-04-16

1997-05-29

1997-06-02

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0410

1997-04-02

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-02-19

1997-02-27

1997-03-03

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

1997-01-07

1997-01-29

1997-01-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-10-23

1996-11-27

1996-12-02

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0310

1996-10-03

1996-10-16

1996-10-18

1996-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-07-17

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0310

1996-07-03

1996-07-17

1996-07-19

1996-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-04-17

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0310

1996-04-03

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1996-02-22

1996-02-29

1996-03-04

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0310

1996-01-04

1996-01-24

1996-01-26

1996-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

1995-10-18

1995-11-29

1995-12-01

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0270

1995-10-04

1995-10-18

1995-10-20

1995-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1995-07-19

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0270

1995-07-05

1995-07-19

1995-07-21

1995-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

1995-04-19

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0270

1995-04-04

1995-04-17

1995-04-21

1995-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

MTB

Investor Resources

Learn more about M&T Bank on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MTB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) is a holding company that operates regional banker M&T Bank. The company operates in six segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. Its retail branches can be found in New York State, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia, and it owns a commercial office in Ontario, Canada. M&T was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X