Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

First National Lincoln Corp

Stock

FNLC

Price as of:

$30.59 +0.39 +1.29%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

First National Lincoln Corp (FNLC)

FNLC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FNLC DARS™ Rating

FNLC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.59

Quote Time

Today's Volume

61,900

Open Price

$30.26

Day's Range

$29.82 - $30.62

Previous Close

$30.2

52 week low / high

$24.19 - $30.62

Percent off 52 week high

-0.10%

FNLC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FNLC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FNLC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FNLC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FNLC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-04

$0.3

2019-07-09

$0.3

2019-04-09

$0.29

2019-01-09

$0.29

2018-10-05

$0.29

2018-07-06

$0.29

2018-04-04

$0.24

2018-01-05

$0.24

2017-10-12

$0.24

2017-07-06

$0.24

2017-04-04

$0.23

2017-01-04

$0.23

2016-10-03

$0.23

2016-07-01

$0.23

2016-04-04

$0.22

2016-01-05

$0.22

2015-10-01

$0.22

2015-07-01

$0.22

2015-04-01

$0.21

2014-12-29

$0.21

2014-10-02

$0.21

2014-07-02

$0.21

2014-04-02

$0.2

2014-01-02

$0.2

2013-10-03

$0.195

2013-07-03

$0.195

2013-04-03

$0.195

2013-01-03

$0.195

2012-10-03

$0.195

2012-07-03

$0.195

2012-04-03

$0.195

2012-01-04

$0.195

2011-10-03

$0.195

2011-07-01

$0.195

2011-04-04

$0.195

2011-01-04

$0.195

2010-10-04

$0.195

2010-07-01

$0.195

2010-03-31

$0.195

2010-01-05

$0.195

2009-10-01

$0.195

2009-07-01

$0.195

2009-04-02

$0.195

2008-12-31

$0.195

2008-10-02

$0.195

2008-07-02

$0.19

2008-04-03

$0.185

2008-01-03

$0.18

2007-10-04

$0.175

2007-07-05

$0.17

2007-04-04

$0.165

2007-01-04

$0.16

2006-10-04

$0.155

2006-07-05

$0.15

2006-04-05

$0.145

2006-01-05

$0.14

2005-10-05

$0.135

2005-07-06

$0.13

2005-04-06

$0.125

2005-01-05

$0.12

2004-10-06

$0.115

2004-07-07

$0.11

2004-04-06

$0.10333333333333333

2004-01-07

$0.1

2003-10-07

$0.09666666666666666

2003-07-03

$0.09333333333333334

2003-04-03

$0.09

2003-01-02

$0.08666666666666667

2002-10-03

$0.08333333333333333

2002-07-02

$0.08

2002-04-10

$0.07666666666666666

2002-01-03

$0.07333333333333333

2001-10-03

$0.07

2001-07-03

$0.06666666666666667

2001-03-29

$0.06333333333333334

2000-12-28

$0.06

2000-10-03

$0.056666666666666664

2000-06-28

$0.05333333333333334

2000-04-03

$0.05

1999-12-29

$0.04666666666666667

1999-09-28

$0.043333333333333335

1999-06-30

$0.04

1999-03-29

$0.03666666666666667

1998-12-28

$0.03333333333333333

1998-09-28

$0.03

1998-06-26

$0.02666666666666667

1998-03-27

$0.023333333333333334

1997-12-26

$0.02

1997-09-29

$0.019166666666666665

1997-06-26

$0.018333333333333333

1997-03-26

$0.0175

1996-12-27

$0.016666666666666666

1996-09-26

$0.015833333333333335

1996-06-26

$0.015

1996-03-29

$0.014166666666666666

1995-12-27

$0.013333333333333334

1995-10-03

$0.0125

1995-06-28

$0.0125

FNLC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FNLC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FNLC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FNLC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FNLC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

10.06%

13.21%

5years

FNLC

News
FNLC

Research
FNLC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FNLC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FNLC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3000

2019-09-26

2019-10-04

2019-10-07

2019-10-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-06-27

2019-07-09

2019-07-10

2019-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2019-03-28

2019-04-09

2019-04-10

2019-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-12-20

2019-01-09

2019-01-10

2019-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-09-27

2018-10-05

2018-10-09

2018-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-06-28

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2018-03-22

2018-04-04

2018-04-05

2018-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-12-21

2018-01-05

2018-01-08

2018-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-09-28

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2017-06-29

2017-07-06

2017-07-10

2017-07-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2017-03-23

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-12-22

2017-01-04

2017-01-06

2017-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-09-22

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2016-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2016-06-23

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-03-24

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-12-17

2016-01-05

2016-01-07

2016-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-09-16

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-06-17

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2015-03-19

2015-04-01

2015-04-06

2015-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-12-18

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-09-18

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2014-06-19

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-03-24

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2013-12-19

2014-01-02

2014-01-06

2014-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-09-19

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

2013-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-06-20

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

2013-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2013-03-21

2013-04-03

2013-04-05

2013-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-12-20

2013-01-03

2013-01-07

2013-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-09-20

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-06-21

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2012-03-15

2012-04-03

2012-04-05

2012-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2011-12-15

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2011-09-16

2011-10-03

2011-10-05

2011-10-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

2011-07-06

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2011-03-17

2011-04-04

2011-04-06

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2010-12-16

2011-01-04

2011-01-06

2011-01-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2010-09-16

2010-10-04

2010-10-06

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2010-06-17

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2010-03-18

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2009-12-17

2010-01-05

2010-01-07

2010-01-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2009-09-17

2009-10-01

2009-10-05

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2009-06-18

2009-07-01

2009-07-06

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2009-03-18

2009-04-02

2009-04-06

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2008-12-18

2008-12-31

2009-01-05

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1950

2008-09-18

2008-10-02

2008-10-06

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-06-19

2008-07-02

2008-07-07

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2008-03-20

2008-04-03

2008-04-07

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2007-12-20

2008-01-03

2008-01-07

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2007-09-19

2007-10-04

2007-10-09

2007-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2007-06-21

2007-07-05

2007-07-09

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2007-03-22

2007-04-04

2007-04-09

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2006-12-21

2007-01-04

2007-01-08

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2006-09-21

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-06-15

2006-07-05

2006-07-07

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2006-03-16

2006-04-05

2006-04-07

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-12-15

2006-01-05

2006-01-09

2006-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2005-09-16

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-06-16

2005-07-06

2005-07-08

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-03-17

2005-04-06

2005-04-08

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-12-16

2005-01-05

2005-01-07

2005-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-09-16

2004-10-06

2004-10-08

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2004-06-17

2004-07-07

2004-07-09

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1033

2004-03-14

2004-04-06

2004-04-09

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-12-18

2004-01-07

2004-01-09

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0967

2003-09-25

2003-10-07

2003-10-09

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2003-06-19

2003-07-03

2003-07-08

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2003-03-21

2003-04-03

2003-04-07

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2002-12-19

2003-01-02

2003-01-06

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0833

2002-09-19

2002-10-03

2002-10-07

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2002-06-20

2002-07-02

2002-07-05

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0767

2002-03-27

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2001-12-20

2002-01-03

2002-01-07

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2001-09-20

2001-10-03

2001-10-05

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2001-06-14

2001-07-03

2001-07-06

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0633

2001-03-13

2001-03-29

2001-04-02

2001-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2000-12-21

2000-12-28

2001-01-02

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0567

2000-09-21

2000-10-03

2000-10-05

2000-10-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2000-06-15

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-03-23

2000-04-03

2000-04-05

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

1999-12-16

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0433

1999-09-17

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1999-06-21

1999-06-30

1999-07-02

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0367

1999-02-25

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

1998-12-17

1998-12-28

1998-12-30

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-09-17

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0267

1998-06-18

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0233

1998-02-24

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

1997-12-18

1997-12-26

1997-12-30

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0192

1997-09-18

1997-09-29

1997-09-30

1997-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0183

1997-06-19

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

1997-03-20

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0167

1996-12-19

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0158

1996-09-19

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

1996-06-13

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0142

1996-03-21

1996-03-29

1996-04-02

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

1995-12-21

1995-12-27

1995-12-31

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-09-21

1995-10-03

1995-10-05

1995-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

1995-06-15

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

FNLC

Investor Resources

Learn more about First National Lincoln Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FNLC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

First National Lincoln Corp- (FNLC)-provides banking services primarily for small businesses and individuals. As of December 31, 2006, it operated 14 banking offices in 4 counties in the Mid-Coast and Down East regions of Maine; and 3 investment management and trust offices in Bar Harbor, Brunswick, and Damariscotta. The company was founded in 1864 and is based in Damariscotta, Maine.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X