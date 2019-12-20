Best Dividend Stocks
FNCB Bancorp, Inc.

Stock

FNCB

Price as of:

$8.58 +0.14 +1.66%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (FNCB)

FNCB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.36%

financial Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.20

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

FNCB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.58

Quote Time

Today's Volume

87,200

Open Price

$8.45

Day's Range

$8.05 - $8.75

Previous Close

$8.44

52 week low / high

$7.03 - $10.68

Percent off 52 week high

-19.66%

FNCB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FNCB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

FNCB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FNCB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-29

$0.05

2019-08-30

$0.05

2019-05-31

$0.05

2019-02-28

$0.05

2018-11-30

$0.05

2018-08-31

$0.04

2018-05-31

$0.04

2018-02-28

$0.04

2017-11-30

$0.04

2017-08-30

$0.03

2017-05-30

$0.03

2017-02-27

$0.03

2016-08-30

$0.02

2016-05-27

$0.02

2016-02-26

$0.02

2009-12-17

$0.02

2009-09-02

$0.02

2009-05-28

$0.02

2009-03-05

$0.11

2008-11-25

$0.11

2008-09-04

$0.11

2008-05-29

$0.11

2008-03-06

$0.11

2007-11-28

$0.128

2007-08-29

$0.104

2007-05-29

$0.096

2007-03-08

$0.096

2006-12-07

$0.096

2006-08-31

$0.096

2006-05-26

$0.088

2006-03-02

$0.088

2005-12-01

$0.104

2005-08-31

$0.08

2005-05-26

$0.072

2005-03-03

$0.072

2004-12-02

$0.072

2004-09-02

$0.072

2004-06-03

$0.064

2004-03-04

$0.064

2003-12-04

$0.072

2003-09-04

$0.064

2003-05-29

$0.056

2003-02-27

$0.056

2002-11-29

$0.066

2002-08-29

$0.054

2002-05-29

$0.05

2002-02-28

$0.05

2001-12-03

$0.05

2001-08-29

$0.046

2001-05-30

$0.042

2001-03-01

$0.042

2000-12-05

$0.038

2000-09-01

$0.038

2000-06-01

$0.034

2000-02-28

$0.034

1999-12-02

$0.034

1999-08-30

$0.034

1999-06-16

$0.03

1999-03-01

$0.03

1998-12-04

$0.03

1998-09-01

$0.03

FNCB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FNCB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FNCB

Metric

FNCB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FNCB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

30.50%

17.65%

2years

FNCB

News
FNCB

Research
FNCB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FNCB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

FNCB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0500

2019-10-30

2019-11-29

2019-12-02

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-07-25

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-04-24

2019-05-31

2019-06-03

2019-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-01-30

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-10-31

2018-11-30

2018-12-03

2018-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2018-07-26

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2018-04-25

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2018-01-31

2018-02-28

2018-03-01

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2017-10-25

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-07-27

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-04-20

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-01-25

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-10-28

Unknown

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-07-29

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-04-27

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2016-01-27

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-12-11

2009-12-17

2009-12-21

2009-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-08-26

2009-09-02

2009-09-07

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2009-05-13

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2009-02-25

2009-03-05

2009-03-09

2009-03-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-11-13

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-08-27

2008-09-04

2008-09-08

2008-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-05-21

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2008-02-27

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2007-11-13

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1040

2007-08-22

2007-08-29

2007-09-03

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2007-05-16

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2007-02-28

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2006-11-29

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2006-08-23

2006-08-31

2006-09-05

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2006-05-17

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2006-02-22

2006-03-02

2006-03-06

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1040

2005-11-23

2005-12-01

2005-12-05

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-08-24

2005-08-31

2005-09-05

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2005-05-18

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2005-02-23

2005-03-03

2005-03-07

2005-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2004-11-24

2004-12-02

2004-12-06

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2004-08-25

2004-09-02

2004-09-07

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2004-05-26

2004-06-03

2004-06-07

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2004-02-25

2004-03-04

2004-03-08

2004-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2003-11-26

2003-12-04

2003-12-08

2003-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0640

2003-08-27

2003-09-04

2003-09-08

2003-09-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

2003-05-21

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

2003-02-26

2003-02-27

2003-02-28

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0660

2002-11-27

2002-11-29

2002-11-29

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0540

2002-08-22

2002-08-29

2002-08-30

2002-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-05-22

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-02-27

2002-02-28

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2001-11-30

2001-12-03

2001-11-30

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0460

2001-08-22

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0420

2001-05-23

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0420

2001-02-28

2001-03-01

2001-03-01

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

2000-12-01

2000-12-05

2000-12-01

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0380

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2000-05-24

2000-06-01

2000-06-01

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

2000-02-24

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

1999-12-01

1999-12-02

1999-12-01

1999-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0340

1999-08-11

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1999-06-09

1999-06-16

1999-06-18

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1999-02-24

1999-03-01

1999-03-01

1999-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-02

1998-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

Unknown

1998-09-01

1998-09-01

1998-09-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FNCB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

