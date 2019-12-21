Best Dividend Stocks
Evans Bancorp

Stock

EVBN

Price as of:

$39.17 -1.31 -3.24%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

EVBN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.56%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.04

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

30.01%

EPS $3.47

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EVBN DARS™ Rating

EVBN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$39.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

60,700

Open Price

$40.56

Day's Range

$38.25 - $40.56

Previous Close

$40.48

52 week low / high

$31.22 - $41.75

Percent off 52 week high

-6.18%

EVBN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EVBN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade EVBN's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

EVBN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EVBN's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-10

$0.52

2019-03-12

$0.52

2018-09-11

$0.46

2018-03-12

$0.46

2017-09-11

$0.4

2017-03-10

$0.4

2016-09-09

$0.38

2016-03-11

$0.38

2015-09-11

$0.36

2015-03-13

$0.36

2014-09-12

$0.34

2014-03-14

$0.31

2013-09-16

$0.26

2012-12-20

$0.24

2012-09-07

$0.22

2012-03-16

$0.22

2011-09-08

$0.2

2011-03-08

$0.2

2010-09-09

$0.2

2010-04-01

$0.2

2009-09-17

$0.2

2009-03-05

$0.41

2008-09-08

$0.41

2008-03-06

$0.37

2007-09-07

$0.37

2007-03-08

$0.34

2006-09-06

$0.34

2006-03-09

$0.34

2005-09-07

$0.35

2005-03-10

$0.33

2004-09-08

$0.34

2004-03-12

$0.33

2003-09-08

$0.34

2003-03-07

$0.32

2002-09-09

$0.31

2002-03-08

$0.28

2001-10-04

$0.27

EVBN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EVBN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EVBN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

EVBN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

EVBN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.02%

13.04%

7years

EVBN

EVBN

EVBN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EVBN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

EVBN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.5200

2019-08-26

2019-09-10

2019-09-11

2019-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5200

2019-02-20

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4600

2018-08-09

2018-09-11

2018-09-12

2018-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4600

2018-02-20

2018-03-12

2018-03-13

2018-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000

2017-08-15

2017-09-11

2017-09-12

2017-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000

2017-02-22

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3800

2016-08-17

2016-09-09

2016-09-13

2016-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3800

2016-02-18

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3600

2015-08-19

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3600

2015-02-18

2015-03-13

2015-03-17

2015-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

2014-08-20

2014-09-12

2014-09-16

2014-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3100

2014-02-18

2014-03-14

2014-03-18

2014-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2600

2013-09-03

2013-09-16

2013-09-18

2013-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2400

2012-12-12

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2200

2012-08-22

2012-09-07

2012-09-11

2012-10-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2200

2012-02-22

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2011-08-22

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2011-02-18

2011-03-08

2011-03-10

2011-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2010-08-17

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2010-03-17

2010-04-01

2010-04-06

2010-04-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2000

2009-09-01

2009-09-17

2009-09-21

2009-10-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4100

2009-02-17

2009-03-05

2009-03-09

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4100

2008-08-27

2008-09-08

2008-09-10

2008-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3700

2008-02-19

2008-03-06

2008-03-10

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3700

2007-08-21

2007-09-07

2007-09-11

2007-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

2007-02-20

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

2006-08-15

2006-09-06

2006-09-08

2006-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

2006-02-22

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3500

2005-08-18

2005-09-07

2005-09-09

2005-10-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3300

2005-02-16

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-04-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

2004-08-19

2004-09-08

2004-09-10

2004-10-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3300

2004-02-18

2004-03-12

2004-03-16

2004-04-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

2003-08-19

2003-09-08

2003-09-10

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3200

2003-02-19

2003-03-07

2003-03-11

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3100

2002-08-21

2002-09-09

2002-09-11

2002-10-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2800

2002-02-19

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-04-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2700

2001-09-19

2001-10-04

2001-10-09

2001-11-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2160

Unknown

Unknown

2001-02-27

2001-03-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

EVBN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Evans Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EVBN

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

Evans Bancorp (EVBN) - This company provides various banking services to consumer and commercial customers in western New York. As of April 23, 2008, it operated 11 banking offices. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Angola, New York.

