Codorus Valley Bancorp

Stock

CVLY

Price as of:

$23.05 -0.02 -0.09%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY)

CVLY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

2.77%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

CVLY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

536

Open Price

$23.05

Day's Range

$23.05 - $23.05

Previous Close

$23.07

52 week low / high

$19.65 - $24.63

Percent off 52 week high

-6.41%

CVLY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CVLY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CVLY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CVLY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-21

$0.16

2019-07-22

$0.16

2019-04-22

$0.16

2019-01-18

$0.16

2018-10-22

$0.155

2018-07-23

$0.155

2018-04-23

$0.155

2018-01-22

$0.155

2017-10-23

$0.135

2017-07-21

$0.135

2017-04-21

$0.135

2017-01-20

$0.135

2016-10-21

$0.13

2016-07-22

$0.13

2016-04-22

$0.13

2016-01-22

$0.13

2015-10-23

$0.13

2015-07-24

$0.13

2015-04-24

$0.125

2015-01-23

$0.125

2014-10-24

$0.125

2014-07-18

$0.125

2014-04-17

$0.12

2014-01-24

$0.12

2013-10-18

$0.12

2013-07-19

$0.12

2013-04-19

$0.11

2013-01-17

$0.11

2012-10-19

$0.11

2012-07-20

$0.11

2012-04-20

$0.09

2012-01-20

$0.09

2011-10-21

$0.09

2011-07-22

$0.09

2011-04-21

$0.09

2011-01-21

$0.08

2010-10-22

$0.08

2010-07-23

$0.08

2010-04-23

$0.06

2010-01-29

$0.03

2009-10-27

$0.03

2009-07-28

$0.03

2009-04-24

$0.08

2009-01-23

$0.12

2008-10-24

$0.12

2008-07-18

$0.12

2008-04-18

$0.14

2008-01-17

$0.14

2007-10-19

$0.14

2007-07-20

$0.135

2007-04-20

$0.135

2007-01-19

$0.135

2006-10-20

$0.135

2006-07-21

$0.13

2006-04-21

$0.13

2006-01-20

$0.13

2005-10-21

$0.13

2005-07-22

$0.125

2005-04-22

$0.125

2005-01-21

$0.125

2004-10-22

$0.125

2004-07-23

$0.125

2004-04-23

$0.125

2004-01-23

$0.125

2003-10-24

$0.12

2003-07-18

$0.12

2003-04-17

$0.12

2003-01-24

$0.12

2002-10-18

$0.12

2002-07-19

$0.12

2002-04-19

$0.12

2002-01-17

$0.12

2001-10-19

$0.12

2001-07-20

$0.12

2001-04-20

$0.12

2001-01-19

$0.12

2000-10-20

$0.12

2000-07-21

$0.12

2000-04-20

$0.11

2000-01-21

$0.11

1999-10-22

$0.11

1999-07-23

$0.11

1999-04-23

$0.105

1999-01-22

$0.105

1998-10-23

$0.105

1998-07-24

$0.105

1998-04-24

$0.1

1998-01-23

$0.1

1997-10-24

$0.1

1997-07-18

$0.1

1997-04-18

$0.095

1997-01-24

$0.095

1996-10-18

$0.085

1996-07-19

$0.085

1996-04-19

$0.085

1996-01-19

$0.085

1995-10-20

$0.075

1995-07-21

$0.075

1995-04-19

$0.075

CVLY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CVLY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CVLY

Metric

CVLY Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CVLY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.17%

3.23%

7years

CVLY

News
CVLY

Research
CVLY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CVLY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CVLY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-10-08

2019-10-21

2019-10-22

2019-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-07-09

2019-07-22

2019-07-23

2019-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-04-09

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-01-09

2019-01-18

2019-01-22

2019-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2018-10-09

2018-10-22

2018-10-23

2018-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2018-07-11

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2018-04-10

2018-04-23

2018-04-24

2018-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2018-01-10

2018-01-22

2018-01-23

2018-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2017-10-10

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2017-07-11

2017-07-21

2017-07-25

2017-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2017-04-11

2017-04-21

2017-04-25

2017-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2017-01-11

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-10-11

2016-10-21

2016-10-25

2016-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-07-12

2016-07-22

2016-07-26

2016-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-04-12

2016-04-22

2016-04-26

2016-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-01-12

2016-01-22

2016-01-26

2016-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-10-13

2015-10-23

2015-10-27

2015-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-07-14

2015-07-24

2015-07-28

2015-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-04-14

2015-04-24

2015-04-28

2015-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2015-01-13

2015-01-23

2015-01-27

2015-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-10-15

2014-10-24

2014-10-28

2014-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2014-07-08

2014-07-18

2014-07-22

2014-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-04-08

2014-04-17

2014-04-22

2014-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-01-14

2014-01-24

2014-01-28

2014-02-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-10-08

2013-10-18

2013-10-22

2013-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-07-09

2013-07-19

2013-07-23

2013-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-04-09

2013-04-19

2013-04-23

2013-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2013-01-08

2013-01-17

2013-01-22

2013-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-10-09

2012-10-19

2012-10-23

2012-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-07-10

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-04-10

2012-04-20

2012-04-24

2012-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-01-10

2012-01-20

2012-01-24

2012-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-10-11

2011-10-21

2011-10-25

2011-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-07-12

2011-07-22

2011-07-26

2011-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2011-04-12

2011-04-21

2011-04-26

2011-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2011-01-11

2011-01-21

2011-01-25

2011-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-10-12

2010-10-22

2010-10-26

2010-11-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2010-07-13

2010-07-23

2010-07-27

2010-08-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2010-04-13

2010-04-23

2010-04-27

2010-05-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2010-01-12

2010-01-29

2010-02-02

2010-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-10-13

2009-10-27

2009-10-27

2009-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2009-07-21

2009-07-28

2009-07-28

2009-08-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-04-14

2009-04-24

2009-04-28

2009-05-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-01-13

2009-01-23

2009-01-27

2009-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-10-14

2008-10-24

2008-10-28

2008-11-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-07-08

2008-07-18

2008-07-22

2008-08-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-04-08

2008-04-18

2008-04-22

2008-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-01-08

2008-01-17

2008-01-22

2008-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-10-09

2007-10-19

2007-10-23

2007-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2007-07-10

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2007-04-10

2007-04-20

2007-04-24

2007-05-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2007-01-09

2007-01-19

2007-01-23

2007-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2006-10-10

2006-10-20

2006-10-24

2006-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-07-11

2006-07-21

2006-07-25

2006-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-04-11

2006-04-21

2006-04-25

2006-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2006-01-10

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-10-11

2005-10-21

2005-10-25

2005-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-07-12

2005-07-22

2005-07-26

2005-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-04-12

2005-04-22

2005-04-26

2005-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-01-11

2005-01-21

2005-01-25

2005-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-10-12

2004-10-22

2004-10-26

2004-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-07-13

2004-07-23

2004-07-27

2004-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-04-13

2004-04-23

2004-04-27

2004-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2004-01-13

2004-01-23

2004-01-27

2004-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-10-14

2003-10-24

2003-10-28

2003-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-07-08

2003-07-18

2003-07-22

2003-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-04-08

2003-04-17

2003-04-22

2003-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-01-14

2003-01-24

2003-01-28

2003-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-10-08

2002-10-18

2002-10-22

2002-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-07-09

2002-07-19

2002-07-23

2002-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-04-09

2002-04-19

2002-04-23

2002-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-01-08

2002-01-17

2002-01-22

2002-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-10-09

2001-10-19

2001-10-23

2001-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-07-10

2001-07-20

2001-07-24

2001-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-04-11

2001-04-20

2001-04-24

2001-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2001-01-09

2001-01-19

2001-01-23

2001-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2000-10-10

2000-10-20

2000-10-24

2000-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2000-07-11

2000-07-21

2000-07-25

2000-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-04-14

2000-04-20

2000-04-25

2000-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2000-01-11

2000-01-21

2000-01-25

2000-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-10-12

1999-10-22

1999-10-26

1999-11-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1999-07-13

1999-07-23

1999-07-27

1999-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1999-04-13

1999-04-23

1999-04-27

1999-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1999-01-12

1999-01-22

1999-01-26

1999-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1998-10-14

1998-10-23

1998-10-27

1998-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

1998-07-15

1998-07-24

1998-07-28

1998-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-04-14

1998-04-24

1998-04-28

1998-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-01-13

1998-01-23

1998-01-27

1998-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-10-14

1997-10-24

1997-10-28

1997-11-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-07-08

1997-07-18

1997-07-22

1997-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1997-04-08

1997-04-18

1997-04-22

1997-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

1997-01-14

1997-01-24

1997-01-28

1997-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1996-10-08

1996-10-18

1996-10-22

1996-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1996-07-09

1996-07-19

1996-07-23

1996-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1996-04-09

1996-04-19

1996-04-23

1996-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1996-01-12

1996-01-19

1996-01-23

1996-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-10-10

1995-10-20

1995-10-24

1995-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-07-11

1995-07-21

1995-07-25

1995-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1995-04-11

1995-04-19

1995-04-25

1995-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

CVLY

Investor Resources

Learn more about Codorus Valley Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CVLY

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

Codorous Valley Bancorp (CVLY) - The company provides business and consumer banking products and services in York County, Pennsylvania, as well as in northern Maryland.  As of December 31, 2007, it operated 15 financial centers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

