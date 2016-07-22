This table allows you to know how fast BHB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-12 $0.22 2019-08-12 $0.22 2019-05-13 $0.22 2019-02-14 $0.2 2018-11-13 $0.2 2018-08-13 $0.2 2018-05-11 $0.2 2018-02-14 $0.1867 2017-11-14 $0.1867 2017-08-11 $0.1867 2017-05-11 $0.1867 2017-02-13 $0.18666666666666668 2016-11-09 $0.18666666666666668 2016-08-11 $0.18333333333333332 2016-05-12 $0.18 2016-02-10 $0.17666666666666667 2015-11-10 $0.17333333333333334 2015-08-12 $0.17 2015-05-13 $0.16666666666666666 2015-02-11 $0.16333333333333333 2014-11-12 $0.15666666666666668 2014-08-13 $0.15333333333333332 2014-05-23 $0.14866666666666667 2014-02-12 $0.14444444444444443 2013-11-13 $0.14222222222222222 2013-08-13 $0.14 2013-05-13 $0.13777777777777778 2013-02-13 $0.13555555555555557 2012-11-14 $0.13333333333333333 2012-08-15 $0.13111111111111112 2012-05-11 $0.1288888888888889 2012-02-13 $0.12666666666666668 2011-11-14 $0.12444444444444444 2011-08-15 $0.12222222222222222 2011-05-16 $0.12 2011-02-14 $0.12 2010-11-12 $0.11777777777777777 2010-08-13 $0.11555555555555555 2010-05-14 $0.11555555555555555 2010-02-11 $0.11555555555555555 2009-11-13 $0.11555555555555555 2009-08-14 $0.11555555555555555 2009-05-15 $0.11555555555555555 2009-02-12 $0.11555555555555555 2008-11-12 $0.11555555555555555 2008-08-13 $0.11555555555555555 2008-05-14 $0.1111111111111111 2008-02-13 $0.1111111111111111 2007-11-14 $0.10888888888888888 2007-08-15 $0.10666666666666667 2007-05-16 $0.10444444444444445 2007-02-14 $0.10444444444444445 2006-11-15 $0.10222222222222223 2006-08-16 $0.10222222222222223 2006-05-17 $0.1 2006-02-15 $0.09777777777777778 2005-11-16 $0.09333333333333334 2005-08-17 $0.09333333333333334 2005-05-18 $0.09333333333333334 2005-02-16 $0.09333333333333334 2004-11-17 $0.08888888888888889 2004-08-18 $0.08888888888888889 2004-05-19 $0.08888888888888889 2004-02-18 $0.08888888888888889 2003-11-19 $0.08444444444444445 2003-08-20 $0.08444444444444445 2003-05-21 $0.08444444444444445 2003-02-19 $0.08444444444444445 2002-11-15 $0.08444444444444445 2002-08-16 $0.08444444444444445 2002-05-17 $0.08444444444444445 2002-02-20 $0.08444444444444445 2001-11-21 $0.08444444444444445 2001-08-17 $0.08444444444444445 2001-05-18 $0.08444444444444445 2001-02-21 $0.08444444444444445 2000-11-22 $0.08444444444444445 2000-08-17 $0.08444444444444445 2000-05-18 $0.08444444444444445 2000-02-16 $0.08444444444444445 1999-11-17 $0.08444444444444445 1999-08-18 $0.08444444444444445 1999-05-19 $0.07555555555555556 1999-02-17 $0.07555555555555556 1998-11-19 $0.07555555555555556 1998-08-20 $0.07555555555555556 1998-05-20 $0.07555555555555556 1998-02-19 $0.07111111111111111 1997-11-26 $0.07111111111111111 1997-08-15 $0.06666666666666667 1997-05-16 $0.06666666666666667 1997-02-19 $0.06222222222222222 1996-11-26 $0.05555555555555555 1996-08-27 $0.05555555555555555 1996-05-28 $0.044444444444444446 1996-02-26 $0.044444444444444446 1995-11-28 $0.1111111111111111 1995-05-22 $0.4