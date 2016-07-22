Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Bar Harbor Bankshares

Stock

BHB

Price as of:

$25.79 +0.05 +0.19%

Industry

Regional Northeast Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Northeast Banks /

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

BHB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.42%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BHB DARS™ Rating

BHB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$25.79

Quote Time

Today's Volume

26,800

Open Price

$25.58

Day's Range

$25.46 - $25.86

Previous Close

$25.74

52 week low / high

$21.24 - $27.58

Percent off 52 week high

-6.49%

BHB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BHB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BHB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
BHB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BHB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-12

$0.22

2019-08-12

$0.22

2019-05-13

$0.22

2019-02-14

$0.2

2018-11-13

$0.2

2018-08-13

$0.2

2018-05-11

$0.2

2018-02-14

$0.1867

2017-11-14

$0.1867

2017-08-11

$0.1867

2017-05-11

$0.1867

2017-02-13

$0.18666666666666668

2016-11-09

$0.18666666666666668

2016-08-11

$0.18333333333333332

2016-05-12

$0.18

2016-02-10

$0.17666666666666667

2015-11-10

$0.17333333333333334

2015-08-12

$0.17

2015-05-13

$0.16666666666666666

2015-02-11

$0.16333333333333333

2014-11-12

$0.15666666666666668

2014-08-13

$0.15333333333333332

2014-05-23

$0.14866666666666667

2014-02-12

$0.14444444444444443

2013-11-13

$0.14222222222222222

2013-08-13

$0.14

2013-05-13

$0.13777777777777778

2013-02-13

$0.13555555555555557

2012-11-14

$0.13333333333333333

2012-08-15

$0.13111111111111112

2012-05-11

$0.1288888888888889

2012-02-13

$0.12666666666666668

2011-11-14

$0.12444444444444444

2011-08-15

$0.12222222222222222

2011-05-16

$0.12

2011-02-14

$0.12

2010-11-12

$0.11777777777777777

2010-08-13

$0.11555555555555555

2010-05-14

$0.11555555555555555

2010-02-11

$0.11555555555555555

2009-11-13

$0.11555555555555555

2009-08-14

$0.11555555555555555

2009-05-15

$0.11555555555555555

2009-02-12

$0.11555555555555555

2008-11-12

$0.11555555555555555

2008-08-13

$0.11555555555555555

2008-05-14

$0.1111111111111111

2008-02-13

$0.1111111111111111

2007-11-14

$0.10888888888888888

2007-08-15

$0.10666666666666667

2007-05-16

$0.10444444444444445

2007-02-14

$0.10444444444444445

2006-11-15

$0.10222222222222223

2006-08-16

$0.10222222222222223

2006-05-17

$0.1

2006-02-15

$0.09777777777777778

2005-11-16

$0.09333333333333334

2005-08-17

$0.09333333333333334

2005-05-18

$0.09333333333333334

2005-02-16

$0.09333333333333334

2004-11-17

$0.08888888888888889

2004-08-18

$0.08888888888888889

2004-05-19

$0.08888888888888889

2004-02-18

$0.08888888888888889

2003-11-19

$0.08444444444444445

2003-08-20

$0.08444444444444445

2003-05-21

$0.08444444444444445

2003-02-19

$0.08444444444444445

2002-11-15

$0.08444444444444445

2002-08-16

$0.08444444444444445

2002-05-17

$0.08444444444444445

2002-02-20

$0.08444444444444445

2001-11-21

$0.08444444444444445

2001-08-17

$0.08444444444444445

2001-05-18

$0.08444444444444445

2001-02-21

$0.08444444444444445

2000-11-22

$0.08444444444444445

2000-08-17

$0.08444444444444445

2000-05-18

$0.08444444444444445

2000-02-16

$0.08444444444444445

1999-11-17

$0.08444444444444445

1999-08-18

$0.08444444444444445

1999-05-19

$0.07555555555555556

1999-02-17

$0.07555555555555556

1998-11-19

$0.07555555555555556

1998-08-20

$0.07555555555555556

1998-05-20

$0.07555555555555556

1998-02-19

$0.07111111111111111

1997-11-26

$0.07111111111111111

1997-08-15

$0.06666666666666667

1997-05-16

$0.06666666666666667

1997-02-19

$0.06222222222222222

1996-11-26

$0.05555555555555555

1996-08-27

$0.05555555555555555

1996-05-28

$0.044444444444444446

1996-02-26

$0.044444444444444446

1995-11-28

$0.1111111111111111

1995-05-22

$0.4

BHB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
BHB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BHB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BHB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BHB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.59%

11.86%

9years

BHB

News
BHB

Research
BHB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BHB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

BHB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2200

2019-10-17

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-07-18

2019-08-12

2019-08-13

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2019-04-16

2019-05-13

2019-05-14

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2019-01-22

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-10-16

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-07-17

2018-08-13

2018-08-14

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2018-04-24

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2018-01-16

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2017-10-18

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2017-07-18

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2017-04-19

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2017-01-10

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1867

2016-10-25

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1833

2016-07-19

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2016-04-19

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1767

2016-01-19

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1733

2015-10-20

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-07-21

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2015-04-21

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1633

2015-01-21

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1567

2014-10-21

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2014-07-22

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1487

2014-04-22

2014-05-23

2014-05-28

2014-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1444

2014-01-21

2014-02-12

2014-02-15

2014-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1422

2013-10-22

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-07-23

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1378

2013-04-23

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1356

2013-01-22

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2012-10-23

2012-11-14

2012-11-16

2012-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1311

2012-07-24

2012-08-15

2012-08-17

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1289

2012-04-24

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2012-01-24

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1244

2011-10-18

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1222

2011-07-19

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-04-19

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2011-01-18

2011-02-14

2011-02-16

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1178

2010-10-19

2010-11-12

2010-11-16

2010-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2010-07-20

2010-08-13

2010-08-17

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2010-04-20

2010-05-14

2010-05-18

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2010-01-19

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2009-10-20

2009-11-13

2009-11-17

2009-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2009-07-21

2009-08-14

2009-08-18

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2009-04-21

2009-05-15

2009-05-19

2009-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2009-01-20

2009-02-12

2009-02-17

2009-03-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2008-10-22

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1156

2008-07-22

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

2008-02-22

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

2008-01-22

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1089

2007-10-16

2007-11-14

2007-11-16

2007-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2007-07-18

2007-08-15

2007-08-17

2007-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1044

2007-04-19

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1044

2007-01-23

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2006-10-17

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1022

2006-07-18

2006-08-16

2006-08-18

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-04-18

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0978

2006-01-25

2006-02-15

2006-02-17

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-10-18

2005-11-16

2005-11-18

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-07-19

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-04-20

2005-05-18

2005-05-20

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

2005-01-26

2005-02-16

2005-02-18

2005-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2004-10-19

2004-11-17

2004-11-19

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2004-07-21

2004-08-18

2004-08-20

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2004-04-21

2004-05-19

2004-05-21

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0889

2004-01-20

2004-02-18

2004-02-20

2004-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2003-10-21

2003-11-19

2003-11-21

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2003-07-22

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2003-04-22

2003-05-21

2003-05-23

2003-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2003-01-22

2003-02-19

2003-02-21

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2002-10-22

2002-11-15

2002-11-19

2002-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2002-07-16

2002-08-16

2002-08-20

2002-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2002-04-16

2002-05-17

2002-05-21

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2002-01-15

2002-02-20

2002-02-22

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2001-10-16

2001-11-21

2001-11-26

2001-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2001-07-17

2001-08-17

2001-08-21

2001-09-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2001-04-17

2001-05-18

2001-05-22

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2001-01-16

2001-02-21

2001-02-23

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2000-11-14

2000-11-22

2000-11-27

2000-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2000-08-09

2000-08-17

2000-08-21

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2000-05-09

2000-05-18

2000-05-22

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

2000-02-09

2000-02-16

2000-02-21

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

1999-11-09

1999-11-17

1999-11-19

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0844

1999-08-11

1999-08-18

1999-08-20

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

1999-05-11

1999-05-19

1999-05-21

1999-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

1999-02-09

1999-02-17

1999-02-19

1999-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

1998-11-12

1998-11-19

1998-11-23

1998-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

1998-08-12

1998-08-20

1998-08-24

1998-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0756

1998-05-19

1998-05-20

1998-05-25

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

1998-02-11

1998-02-19

1998-02-23

1998-03-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

1997-11-18

1997-11-26

1997-12-01

1997-12-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-08-12

1997-08-15

1997-08-18

1997-09-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1997-05-13

1997-05-16

1997-05-20

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

1997-02-11

1997-02-19

1997-02-18

1997-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

1996-11-12

1996-11-26

1996-11-29

1996-12-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

1996-08-13

1996-08-27

1996-08-29

1996-09-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1996-05-14

1996-05-28

1996-05-30

1996-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0444

1996-02-13

1996-02-26

1996-02-28

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1111

1995-11-14

1995-11-28

1995-11-30

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4000

1995-05-09

1995-05-22

1995-05-26

1995-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BHB

Investor Resources

Learn more about Bar Harbor Bankshares on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BHB

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Northeast Banks

Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) - This company provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and municipalities in Hancock, Washington, and Knox counties, Maine. As of December 31, 2007, Bar Harbor Bankshares operated 12 branch offices. The company was founded in 1884 and is based in Bar Harbor, Maine.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X