TFS Financial Corp

Stock

TFSL

Price as of:

$14.04 -0.87 -5.84%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Midwest Banks /

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL)

TFSL

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.17%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

414.81%

EPS $0.27

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get TFSL DARS™ Rating

TFSL

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

875,300

Open Price

$14.63

Day's Range

$13.99 - $15.16

Previous Close

$14.91

52 week low / high

$13.62 - $22.47

Percent off 52 week high

-37.52%

TFSL

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TFSL has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TFSL

Compare TFSL to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
TFSL

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TFSL’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-09

$0.28

2019-12-02

$0.27

2019-08-30

$0.27

2019-06-10

$0.25

2019-03-04

$0.25

2018-11-27

$0.25

2018-09-07

$0.25

2018-06-08

$0.17

2018-03-02

$0.17

2017-11-27

$0.17

2017-09-08

$0.17

2017-06-07

$0.125

2017-03-02

$0.125

2016-11-25

$0.125

2016-09-01

$0.125

2016-06-08

$0.1

2016-03-03

$0.1

2015-11-25

$0.1

2015-09-03

$0.1

2015-06-10

$0.07

2015-03-05

$0.07

2014-12-03

$0.07

2014-09-10

$0.07

2010-05-12

$0.07

2010-02-10

$0.07

2009-11-10

$0.07

2009-08-12

$0.07

2009-05-13

$0.07

2009-02-11

$0.07

2008-11-12

$0.05

2008-08-13

$0.05

2008-05-09

$0.05

2008-02-21

$0.05

TFSL's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

TFSL

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TFSL

Metric

TFSL Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is considerably higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TFSL

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

23.82%

7.69%

3years

TFSL

News
TFSL

Research
TFSL

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TFSL

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2010

2009

2008

TFSL

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2800

2020-02-27

2020-03-09

2020-03-10

2020-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-11-21

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2019-08-22

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-05-30

2019-06-10

2019-06-11

2019-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-02-21

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-11-14

2018-11-27

2018-11-28

2018-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-08-30

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-05-31

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2018-02-22

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-03-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-11-15

2017-11-27

2017-11-28

2017-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-08-31

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-05-25

2017-06-07

2017-06-09

2017-06-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-02-23

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-11-17

2016-11-25

2016-11-29

2016-12-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2016-08-25

2016-09-01

2016-09-06

2016-09-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-05-26

2016-06-08

2016-06-10

2016-06-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-02-25

2016-03-03

2016-03-07

2016-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-11-19

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-08-27

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-09-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-05-28

2015-06-10

2015-06-12

2015-06-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-02-26

2015-03-05

2015-03-09

2015-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-11-20

2014-12-03

2014-12-05

2014-12-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-08-28

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-04-29

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2010-01-28

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-10-29

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-07-23

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-04-29

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2009-01-22

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-10-30

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-07-31

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-04-30

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-02-11

2008-02-21

2008-02-25

2008-03-10

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

TFSL

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

