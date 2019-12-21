Best Dividend Stocks
Peoples Bancorp

Stock

PEBO

Price as of:

$34.45 +0.05 +0.15%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

PEBO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.95%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

48.50%

EPS $2.80

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PEBO DARS™ Rating

PEBO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$34.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

116,400

Open Price

$34.39

Day's Range

$34.31 - $34.53

Previous Close

$34.4

52 week low / high

$28.35 - $34.67

Percent off 52 week high

-0.63%

PEBO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

PEBO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade PEBO's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PEBO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PEBO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-01

$0.34

2019-08-02

$0.34

2019-05-03

$0.34

2019-02-01

$0.3

2018-11-02

$0.3

2018-08-07

$0.28

2018-05-04

$0.28

2018-02-02

$0.26

2017-11-02

$0.22

2017-08-02

$0.22

2017-05-03

$0.2

2017-02-03

$0.2

2016-11-02

$0.17

2016-08-04

$0.16

2016-05-05

$0.16

2016-02-05

$0.15

2015-11-05

$0.15

2015-07-30

$0.15

2015-05-07

$0.15

2015-02-04

$0.15

2014-10-30

$0.15

2014-07-31

$0.15

2014-05-01

$0.15

2014-01-30

$0.15

2013-10-31

$0.14

2013-08-01

$0.14

2013-05-02

$0.14

2013-01-31

$0.12

2012-11-01

$0.12

2012-08-02

$0.11

2012-05-03

$0.11

2012-02-02

$0.11

2011-11-03

$0.1

2011-08-04

$0.1

2011-03-31

$0.1

2010-12-22

$0.1

2010-09-30

$0.1

2010-07-01

$0.1

2010-03-31

$0.1

2009-12-11

$0.1

2009-09-11

$0.1

2009-06-11

$0.23

2009-03-12

$0.23

2008-12-11

$0.23

2008-09-11

$0.23

2008-06-12

$0.23

2008-03-13

$0.22

2007-12-13

$0.22

2007-09-13

$0.22

2007-06-13

$0.22

2007-03-13

$0.22

2006-12-13

$0.21

2006-09-13

$0.21

2006-06-13

$0.21

2006-03-13

$0.2

2005-12-13

$0.2

2005-09-13

$0.2

2005-06-13

$0.19

2005-03-11

$0.19

2004-12-13

$0.18

2004-09-13

$0.18

2004-06-14

$0.18

2004-03-11

$0.18

2003-12-11

$0.18

2003-09-11

$0.17

2003-06-11

$0.16

2003-03-12

$0.15

2002-12-11

$0.15

2002-09-11

$0.15

2002-06-12

$0.15

2002-03-13

$0.15

2001-12-12

$0.15

2001-09-12

$0.15

2001-06-13

$0.15

2001-03-13

$0.14

2000-12-13

$0.14

2000-09-13

$0.14

2000-06-13

$0.14

2000-03-13

$0.14

1999-12-13

$0.14

1999-09-13

$0.14

1999-06-11

$0.14

1999-03-11

$0.14

1998-12-11

$0.14

1998-09-11

$0.13

1998-06-11

$0.13

1998-03-12

$0.12666666666666668

1997-12-11

$0.12666666666666668

1997-09-11

$0.12666666666666668

1997-06-11

$0.12

1997-03-12

$0.12

1996-12-11

$0.11333333333333333

1996-09-11

$0.11333333333333333

1996-06-12

$0.11333333333333333

1996-03-13

$0.11333333333333333

1995-12-13

$0.11333333333333333

1995-09-13

$0.11333333333333333

1995-06-13

$0.10666666666666667

PEBO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PEBO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PEBO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PEBO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

PEBO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

28.56%

21.43%

3years

PEBO

News
PEBO

Research
PEBO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PEBO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PEBO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3400

2019-10-22

2019-11-01

2019-11-04

2019-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2019-07-22

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2019-04-22

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2019-01-21

2019-02-01

2019-02-04

2019-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-22

2018-11-02

2018-11-05

2018-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-07-23

2018-08-07

2018-08-08

2018-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-04-23

2018-05-04

2018-05-07

2018-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-01-22

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-10-23

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-07-24

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-04-25

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2017-01-27

2017-02-03

2017-02-07

2017-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2016-10-25

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-07-28

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-04-28

2016-05-05

2016-05-09

2016-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2016-01-28

2016-02-05

2016-02-09

2016-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-10-22

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-07-24

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-04-30

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2015-01-27

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-10-23

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

2014-08-04

2014-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-04-24

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-01-23

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

2013-11-04

2013-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-07-25

2013-08-01

2013-08-05

2013-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-04-25

2013-05-02

2013-05-06

2013-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-01-24

2013-01-31

2013-02-04

2013-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-10-25

2012-11-01

2012-11-05

2012-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-07-26

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-08-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-04-27

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-01-26

2012-02-02

2012-02-06

2012-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-10-27

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-07-29

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-03-24

2011-03-31

2011-04-04

2011-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-12-16

2010-12-22

2010-12-27

2011-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-09-23

2010-09-30

2010-10-04

2010-10-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-06-24

2010-07-01

2010-07-06

2010-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-03-25

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-04-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-11-19

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-08-27

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-05-28

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2009-02-26

2009-03-12

2009-03-16

2009-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-11-13

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-08-14

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-05-08

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-07-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-02-14

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-04-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-11-08

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-08-09

2007-09-13

2007-09-17

2007-10-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-05-10

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2007-02-08

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2006-11-09

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2006-08-10

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2006-05-11

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-02-09

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-11-10

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-08-11

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-05-13

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2005-02-10

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-11-10

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-08-13

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-05-14

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2004-02-12

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2003-11-14

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2003-08-15

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2003-05-08

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-02-13

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-11-14

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-08-08

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-05-09

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2002-02-14

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-11-08

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-08-10

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2001-05-10

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2001-02-08

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-11-09

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-08-10

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-05-11

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2000-02-11

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-11-10

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-08-12

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-05-13

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1999-02-12

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

1998-11-13

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1999-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-08-14

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1998-05-15

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

1998-02-12

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

1997-11-14

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

1997-08-15

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1997-05-09

1997-06-11

1997-06-13

1997-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

1997-02-14

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1996-11-15

1996-12-11

1996-12-13

1997-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1996-08-08

1996-09-11

1996-09-13

1996-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1996-05-09

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1996-02-16

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1995-11-17

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1995-08-17

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

1995-05-18

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-07-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

PEBO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Peoples Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PEBO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) - This company provides various financial services and products that include commercial and retail banking, insurance, brokerage, and trust services in the United States. As of March 31, 2008, the company offered its services through 50 financial service locations and 38 automated teller machines located in southeastern Ohio, northwestern West Virginia, and northeastern Kentucky. Peoples Bancorp was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio.

