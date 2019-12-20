Best Dividend Stocks
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.

Stock

FMAO

Price as of:

$31.0 +2.47 +8.66%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (FMAO)

FMAO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.09%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.60

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

35.82%

EPS $1.68

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

FMAO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$31.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

89,300

Open Price

$28.55

Day's Range

$28.52 - $31.0

Previous Close

$28.53

52 week low / high

$24.3 - $39.45

Percent off 52 week high

-21.42%

FMAO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FMAO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks
Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

FMAO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FMAO's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-30

$0.15

2019-06-14

$0.15

2019-03-25

$0.15

2018-12-28

$0.15

2018-10-01

$0.14

2018-06-25

$0.14

2018-03-26

$0.13

2017-12-22

$0.13

2017-09-25

$0.13

2017-06-22

$0.125

2017-03-24

$0.115

2016-12-22

$0.115

2016-09-23

$0.115

2016-06-24

$0.115

2016-03-24

$0.11

2015-12-24

$0.11

2015-09-25

$0.11

2015-06-26

$0.11

2015-03-27

$0.105

2014-12-29

$0.105

2014-09-29

$0.105

2014-06-27

$0.105

2014-03-28

$0.105

2013-12-27

$0.105

2013-09-27

$0.1

2013-06-28

$0.1

2013-03-26

$0.1

2012-12-28

$0.1

2012-09-28

$0.1

2012-06-22

$0.095

2012-03-23

$0.095

2011-12-23

$0.095

2011-09-23

$0.095

2011-06-24

$0.095

2011-03-25

$0.095

2010-12-23

$0.095

2010-09-21

$0.09

2010-06-22

$0.09

2010-03-23

$0.09

2009-12-22

$0.09

2009-09-21

$0.09

2009-06-22

$0.09

2009-03-23

$0.09

2008-12-22

$0.09

2008-09-24

$0.09

2008-06-24

$0.08

2008-03-25

$0.08

2008-01-28

$0.08

2007-09-24

$0.08

2007-07-13

$0.08

2007-03-20

$0.08

2006-12-19

$0.075

2006-09-19

$0.075

2006-06-20

$0.075

2006-03-21

$0.0625

2005-12-20

$0.05625

2005-09-20

$0.05625

2005-06-21

$0.05625

2005-03-29

$0.05625

2004-12-28

$0.06875

2003-01-23

$0.0625

2002-04-29

$0.04375

2002-01-11

$0.04375

2002-01-11

$0.025

2001-10-01

$0.04375

2001-07-25

$0.04375

2001-03-23

$0.04375

2000-12-28

$0.04375

2000-09-19

$0.04375

2000-08-23

$0.04375

2000-01-21

$0.0375

1999-11-03

$0.0375

1999-03-23

$0.0375

1998-10-21

$0.0375

1998-07-14

$0.0375

1997-12-24

$0.03125

1997-10-21

$0.03125

1997-06-18

$0.03125

1997-04-21

$0.03125

FMAO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FMAO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FMAO

Metric

FMAO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

FMAO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.66%

7.14%

1years

FMAO

FMAO

FMAO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FMAO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

FMAO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1500

2019-09-20

2019-09-30

2019-10-01

2019-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-06-05

2019-06-14

2019-06-17

2019-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2019-03-15

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-12-21

2018-12-28

2018-12-31

2019-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-09-21

2018-10-01

2018-10-02

2018-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2018-06-15

2018-06-25

2018-06-26

2018-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-03-16

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-12-15

2017-12-22

2017-12-26

2018-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-09-15

2017-09-25

2017-09-26

2017-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-06-13

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2017-03-17

2017-03-24

2017-03-28

2017-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-12-16

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2017-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-09-16

2016-09-23

2016-09-27

2016-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

2016-06-28

2016-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

2016-03-29

2016-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-12-18

2015-12-24

2015-12-29

2016-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

2015-09-29

2015-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2014-12-19

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2014-09-19

2014-09-29

2014-10-01

2014-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

2014-07-01

2014-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

2014-04-01

2014-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

2013-10-01

2013-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-03-15

2013-03-26

2013-03-29

2013-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-12-21

2012-12-28

2013-01-02

2013-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

2012-10-02

2012-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2012-06-15

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

2012-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2012-03-16

2012-03-23

2012-03-27

2012-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

2011-12-28

2012-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2011-09-16

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

2011-03-29

2011-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0950

2010-12-17

2010-12-23

2010-12-28

2011-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-09-17

2010-09-21

2010-09-17

2010-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-06-18

2010-06-22

2010-06-18

2010-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2010-03-19

2010-03-23

2010-03-19

2010-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2009-12-18

2010-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-09-18

2009-09-21

2009-09-18

2009-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-06-19

2009-06-22

2009-06-19

2009-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2009-03-20

2009-03-23

2009-03-20

2009-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-12-19

2008-12-22

2008-12-19

2009-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2008-09-19

2008-09-24

2008-09-19

2008-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-06-20

2008-06-24

2008-06-20

2008-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2008-03-21

2008-03-25

2008-03-21

2008-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-12-21

2008-01-28

2007-12-21

2008-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-09-21

2007-09-24

2007-09-21

2007-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-06-15

2007-07-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2007-03-16

2007-03-20

2007-03-16

2007-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-12-15

2006-12-19

2006-12-15

2007-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-09-15

2006-09-19

2006-09-15

2006-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

2006-06-16

2006-06-20

2006-06-16

2006-07-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2006-03-17

2006-03-21

2006-03-17

2006-04-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2005-12-16

2005-12-20

2005-12-16

2006-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2005-09-16

2005-09-20

2005-09-16

2005-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2005-06-17

2005-06-21

2005-06-17

2005-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

Unknown

2005-03-29

2005-03-18

2005-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0688

Unknown

2004-12-28

2004-12-17

2005-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0625

2002-12-20

2003-01-23

2002-12-21

2003-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-09-20

Unknown

2002-09-20

2002-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2002-06-21

Unknown

2002-06-22

2002-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2002-03-20

2002-04-29

2002-03-20

2002-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2002-01-10

2002-01-11

2001-12-20

2002-01-20

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0438

2002-01-10

2002-01-11

2001-12-20

2002-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2001-09-14

2001-10-01

2001-09-21

2001-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2001-07-23

2001-07-25

2001-06-22

2001-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2001-03-16

2001-03-23

2001-03-20

2001-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2000-12-08

2000-12-28

2000-12-20

2001-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2000-09-15

2000-09-19

2000-09-16

2000-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2000-06-23

2000-08-23

2000-06-24

2000-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0438

2000-03-17

Unknown

2000-03-20

2000-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

2000-01-21

1999-12-18

2000-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

1999-11-03

1999-09-18

1999-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

Unknown

1999-06-19

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

Unknown

1999-03-20

1999-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

1999-03-23

1998-12-19

1999-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

1998-10-21

1998-09-19

1998-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

1998-07-14

1998-06-20

1998-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0375

Unknown

Unknown

1998-03-20

1998-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

1997-12-22

1997-12-24

1997-12-20

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

Unknown

1997-10-21

1997-09-20

1997-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

Unknown

1997-06-18

1997-06-21

1997-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0313

Unknown

1997-04-21

1997-03-22

1997-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

1996-07-13

Unknown

1996-06-22

1996-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

Unknown

Unknown

1996-03-23

1996-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

Unknown

Unknown

1995-12-23

1996-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

FMAO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

No company description available.

