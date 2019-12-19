This table allows you to know how fast FBIZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-01 $0.15 2019-08-02 $0.15 2019-05-03 $0.15 2019-02-01 $0.15 2018-11-02 $0.14 2018-08-03 $0.14 2018-05-04 $0.14 2018-02-02 $0.14 2017-11-03 $0.13 2017-08-03 $0.13 2017-05-09 $0.13 2017-02-08 $0.13 2016-11-08 $0.12 2016-08-09 $0.12 2016-05-11 $0.12 2016-02-10 $0.12 2015-11-09 $0.11 2015-08-14 $0.11 2015-05-13 $0.11 2015-02-11 $0.11 2014-11-10 $0.105 2014-08-07 $0.105 2014-05-08 $0.105 2014-02-07 $0.105 2013-11-13 $0.07 2013-09-27 $0.07 2013-06-27 $0.07 2013-03-27 $0.07 2012-12-27 $0.035 2012-09-27 $0.035 2012-06-27 $0.035 2012-03-28 $0.035 2011-12-28 $0.035 2011-09-28 $0.035 2011-06-29 $0.035 2011-03-30 $0.035 2010-12-29 $0.035 2010-09-29 $0.035 2010-06-29 $0.035 2010-03-30 $0.035 2009-12-29 $0.035 2009-09-29 $0.035 2009-06-29 $0.035 2009-03-30 $0.035 2008-12-29 $0.035 2008-09-29 $0.035 2008-06-27 $0.035 2008-03-28 $0.035 2007-12-27 $0.0325 2007-09-27 $0.0325 2007-06-27 $0.0325 2007-03-28 $0.0325 2006-12-27 $0.03 2006-09-27 $0.03 2006-06-28 $0.03 2006-03-29 $0.03 2005-12-28 $0.03