Citizens Community Bancorp Inc.

Stock

CZWI

Price as of:

$12.4 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Midwest Banks /

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI)

CZWI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.61%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.20

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

20.48%

EPS $0.98

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

CZWI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.4

Quote Time

Today's Volume

32,047

Open Price

$12.43

Day's Range

$12.29 - $12.58

Previous Close

$12.4

52 week low / high

$10.5 - $12.75

Percent off 52 week high

-2.75%

CZWI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CZWI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

CZWI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CZWI's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-02-07

$0.2

2018-02-08

$0.2

2017-03-07

$0.16

2016-03-09

$0.12

2015-03-11

$0.08

2014-03-11

$0.04

2013-04-02

$0.02

2009-08-18

$0.05

2009-04-28

$0.05

2009-02-03

$0.05

2008-10-28

$0.05

2008-07-29

$0.05

2008-04-29

$0.05

2008-01-29

$0.05

2007-10-30

$0.05

2007-07-31

$0.05

2007-05-01

$0.05

2007-01-30

$0.05

CZWI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CZWI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CZWI

Metric

CZWI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

CZWI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.56%

0.00%

5years

CZWI

CZWI

CZWI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CZWI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2009

2008

2007

CZWI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2000

2019-01-24

2019-02-07

2019-02-08

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.2000

2018-01-26

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1600

2017-02-27

2017-03-07

2017-03-09

2017-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.1200

2016-02-26

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0800

2015-02-27

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0400

2014-02-27

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0200

2013-03-21

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

2013-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-08-06

2009-08-18

2009-08-20

2009-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-04-17

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2009-01-22

2009-02-03

2009-02-05

2009-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-10-17

2008-10-28

2008-10-30

2008-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-07-18

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-04-18

2008-04-29

2008-05-01

2008-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2008-01-18

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-10-19

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-07-20

2007-07-31

2007-08-02

2007-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-04-20

2007-05-01

2007-05-03

2007-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2007-01-19

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CZWI

Investor Resources

Learn more about Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CZWI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) is a holding company for Citizens Community Federal. It offers various consumer banking products and services primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

X