Commercial National Financial Corp. (PA) Com.

Stock

CNAF

Price as of:

$20.7 -0.1 -0.48%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Midwest Banks /

Commercial National Financial Corp. (PA) Com. (CNAF)

CNAF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

5.02%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.04

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CNAF DARS™ Rating

CNAF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,600

Open Price

$20.75

Day's Range

$20.7 - $20.75

Previous Close

$20.8

52 week low / high

$19.95 - $23.97

Percent off 52 week high

-13.64%

CNAF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CNAF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CNAF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CNAF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CNAF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-27

$0.26

2019-08-29

$0.26

2019-05-30

$0.26

2019-02-28

$0.26

2018-11-29

$0.26

2018-08-30

$0.26

2018-05-24

$0.26

2018-03-01

$0.26

2017-11-30

$0.26

2017-08-23

$0.26

2017-05-24

$0.26

2017-03-01

$0.26

2016-11-22

$0.26

2016-08-24

$0.26

2016-05-25

$0.26

2016-02-24

$0.26

2015-11-24

$0.26

2015-08-26

$0.26

2015-05-27

$0.26

2015-02-25

$0.26

2014-11-25

$0.26

2014-08-27

$0.26

2014-05-28

$0.26

2014-02-26

$0.26

2013-11-26

$0.26

2013-08-28

$0.26

2013-05-29

$0.26

2013-02-27

$0.26

2012-11-28

$0.26

2012-09-04

$0.26

2012-05-23

$0.26

2012-02-29

$0.26

2011-11-22

$0.26

2011-08-24

$0.26

2011-05-25

$0.22

2011-02-23

$0.22

2010-11-23

$0.22

2010-08-25

$0.22

2010-05-26

$0.22

2010-02-24

$0.22

2009-11-24

$0.22

2009-08-26

$0.22

2009-05-27

$0.22

2009-02-25

$0.22

2008-11-25

$0.22

2008-08-27

$0.22

2008-05-28

$0.2

2008-02-27

$0.2

2007-11-28

$0.2

2007-08-29

$0.2

2007-05-23

$0.2

2007-02-28

$0.2

2006-11-29

$0.2

2006-08-23

$0.2

2006-05-24

$0.2

2006-03-01

$0.2

2005-11-22

$0.2

2005-08-24

$0.2

2005-05-25

$0.2

2005-02-23

$0.25

2004-11-23

$0.25

2004-08-25

$0.25

2004-05-26

$0.25

2004-02-25

$0.25

2003-11-25

$0.25

2003-08-27

$0.25

2003-05-28

$0.25

2003-02-26

$0.25

2002-11-26

$0.25

2002-08-28

$0.25

2002-05-29

$0.25

2002-02-26

$0.25

2001-11-28

$0.19

2001-08-29

$0.19

2001-05-29

$0.19

2001-02-26

$0.19

2000-11-28

$0.17

2000-08-29

$0.17

2000-05-25

$0.17

2000-02-25

$0.17

1999-11-26

$0.17

1999-08-26

$0.15

1999-05-26

$0.15

1999-02-24

$0.13

1998-11-25

$0.11

1998-08-27

$0.11

1998-06-02

$0.1

1998-03-03

$0.1

1997-12-01

$0.09

1997-08-29

$0.09

1997-06-02

$0.09

1997-03-03

$0.08

1996-12-02

$0.08

1996-08-29

$0.08

1996-05-31

$0.08

1996-03-01

$0.07166666666666667

1995-12-01

$0.07166666666666667

1995-08-31

$0.07166666666666667

1995-05-31

$0.06833333333333333

CNAF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CNAF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CNAF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CNAF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

CNAF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

CNAF

CNAF

CNAF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CNAF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

CNAF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2600

2019-11-19

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-08-20

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-05-21

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2019-02-19

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-11-20

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-08-21

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-05-15

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2018-02-20

2018-03-01

2018-03-02

2018-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-11-21

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-08-15

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-05-16

2017-05-24

2017-05-26

2017-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2017-02-21

2017-03-01

2017-03-03

2017-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-11-15

2016-11-22

2016-11-25

2016-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-08-16

2016-08-24

2016-08-26

2016-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-05-17

2016-05-25

2016-05-27

2016-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2016-02-16

2016-02-24

2016-02-26

2016-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-11-17

2015-11-24

2015-11-27

2015-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-08-18

2015-08-26

2015-08-28

2015-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-05-19

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2015-02-12

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-11-18

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-08-16

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-05-20

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2014-02-18

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-11-19

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-08-20

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-05-21

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2013-02-19

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-11-20

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-08-22

2012-09-04

2012-08-31

2012-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-05-15

2012-05-23

2012-05-25

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2012-02-22

2012-02-29

2012-03-02

2012-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-11-15

2011-11-22

2011-11-25

2011-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2011-08-17

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-05-17

2011-05-25

2011-05-27

2011-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2011-02-15

2011-02-23

2011-02-25

2011-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-11-16

2010-11-23

2010-11-26

2010-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-08-17

2010-08-25

2010-08-27

2010-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-05-18

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2010-02-16

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-11-18

2009-11-24

2009-11-27

2009-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-08-18

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-05-19

2009-05-27

2009-05-29

2009-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-02-17

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-11-18

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-08-19

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-05-20

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2008-02-19

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-11-20

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-08-21

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-05-15

2007-05-23

2007-05-25

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2007-02-20

2007-02-28

2007-03-02

2007-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-11-22

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-08-16

2006-08-23

2006-08-25

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-05-17

2006-05-24

2006-05-26

2006-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2006-02-21

2006-03-01

2006-03-03

2006-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-11-15

2005-11-22

2005-11-25

2005-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-08-17

2005-08-24

2005-08-26

2005-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-05-18

2005-05-25

2005-05-27

2005-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2005-02-16

2005-02-23

2005-02-25

2005-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-11-17

2004-11-23

2004-11-26

2004-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-08-18

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-05-19

2004-05-26

2004-05-28

2004-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-02-17

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-11-19

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-08-20

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-05-20

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-02-18

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-11-19

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-08-22

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-05-21

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-02-20

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-11-20

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-08-22

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-05-16

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2001-02-20

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-11-21

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-08-16

2000-08-29

2000-08-31

2000-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-05-17

2000-05-25

2000-05-30

2000-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2000-02-16

2000-02-25

2000-02-29

2000-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1999-11-16

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-08-19

1999-08-26

1999-08-30

1999-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

1999-05-18

1999-05-26

1999-05-28

1999-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1999-02-18

1999-02-24

1999-02-28

1999-03-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-11-18

1998-11-25

1998-11-30

1998-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

1998-08-19

1998-08-27

1998-08-31

1998-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-05-20

1998-06-02

1998-06-04

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-02-17

1998-03-03

1998-03-05

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-11-19

1997-12-01

1997-12-03

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-08-19

1997-08-29

1997-09-03

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1997-05-20

1997-06-02

1997-06-04

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-02-18

1997-03-03

1997-03-05

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-11-19

1996-12-02

1996-12-04

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-08-20

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-05-21

1996-05-31

1996-06-04

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

1996-02-20

1996-03-01

1996-03-05

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

1995-11-21

1995-12-01

1995-12-05

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0717

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

1995-09-05

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

1995-05-18

1995-05-31

1995-06-06

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

CNAF

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

No company description available.

