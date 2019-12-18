Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

American River Bankshares

Stock

AMRB

Price as of:

$15.25 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Regional Midwest Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Midwest Banks /

American River Bankshares (AMRB)

AMRB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.84%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.28

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

29.27%

EPS $0.96

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AMRB DARS™ Rating

AMRB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.25

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,666

Open Price

$15.25

Day's Range

$15.04 - $15.25

Previous Close

$15.25

52 week low / high

$10.5 - $15.99

Percent off 52 week high

-4.63%

AMRB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AMRB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AMRB's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AMRB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AMRB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-28

$0.07

2019-07-30

$0.07

2019-04-30

$0.05

2019-01-29

$0.05

2018-10-30

$0.05

2018-07-31

$0.05

2018-05-01

$0.05

2018-01-30

$0.05

2017-10-31

$0.05

2017-07-31

$0.05

2017-05-01

$0.05

2017-02-06

$0.05

2009-06-30

$0.143

2009-04-01

$0.143

2008-12-30

$0.143

2008-09-29

$0.15

2008-07-01

$0.15

2008-04-02

$0.15

2007-12-31

$0.15

2007-09-24

$0.15

2007-06-25

$0.15

2007-03-28

$0.15

2007-01-04

$0.15

2006-10-04

$0.15

2006-06-30

$0.15

2006-03-27

$0.15

2006-01-04

$0.15

2005-10-05

$0.15

2005-06-29

$0.13

2005-03-30

$0.125

2005-01-05

$0.115

2004-09-29

$0.115

2004-06-30

$0.115

2004-03-31

$0.115

2003-12-30

$0.15

2003-07-09

$0.14666666666666667

2003-01-08

$0.14

2002-07-09

$0.09666666666666666

2002-01-09

$0.09333333333333334

2001-07-10

$0.09

2001-01-12

$0.08666666666666667

2000-07-10

$0.08333333333333333

2000-01-05

$0.08

1999-07-02

$0.07666666666666666

1999-01-15

$0.07111111111111111

1998-07-08

$0.06888888888888889

1998-01-20

$0.06666666666666667

1997-07-11

$0.06444444444444444

1997-01-22

$0.06222222222222222

1996-01-17

$0.06

1995-07-17

$0.05555555555555555

AMRB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AMRB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AMRB

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AMRB Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AMRB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

40.00%

0years

AMRB

News
AMRB

Research
AMRB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AMRB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AMRB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0700

2019-10-17

2019-10-28

2019-10-29

2019-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2019-07-18

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-04-18

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2019-01-17

2019-01-29

2019-01-30

2019-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-10-17

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-07-19

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-04-19

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2018-01-18

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-10-19

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-07-20

2017-07-31

2017-08-02

2017-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-04-20

2017-05-01

2017-05-03

2017-05-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2017-01-26

2017-02-06

2017-02-08

2017-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2009-06-18

2009-06-30

2009-07-03

2009-07-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2009-03-19

2009-04-01

2009-04-03

2009-04-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1430

2008-12-18

2008-12-30

2009-01-02

2009-01-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-09-18

2008-09-29

2008-10-01

2008-10-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-06-19

2008-07-01

2008-07-03

2008-07-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-03-20

2008-04-02

2008-04-04

2008-04-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-12-20

2007-12-31

2008-01-03

2008-01-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-09-26

2007-10-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-06-27

2007-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-03-22

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-12-21

2007-01-04

2007-01-05

2007-01-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-09-21

2006-10-04

2006-10-06

2006-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-06-22

2006-06-30

2006-07-05

2006-07-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2006-03-16

2006-03-27

2006-03-29

2006-04-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-12-22

2006-01-04

2006-01-06

2006-01-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-09-22

2005-10-05

2005-10-07

2005-10-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2005-06-15

2005-06-29

2005-07-01

2005-07-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2005-03-17

2005-03-30

2005-04-01

2005-04-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-12-16

2005-01-05

2005-01-07

2005-01-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-09-16

2004-09-29

2004-10-01

2004-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-06-17

2004-06-30

2004-07-02

2004-07-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2004-03-18

2004-03-31

2004-04-02

2004-04-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2003-12-18

2003-12-30

2004-01-02

2004-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1467

2003-06-19

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1400

2002-12-19

2003-01-08

2003-01-10

2003-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0967

2002-06-20

2002-07-09

2002-07-11

2002-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0933

2001-12-20

2002-01-09

2002-01-11

2002-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0900

2001-06-21

2001-07-10

2001-07-12

2001-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0867

2000-12-21

2001-01-12

2001-01-17

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0833

2000-06-22

2000-07-10

2000-07-12

2000-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0800

1999-12-16

2000-01-05

2000-01-07

2000-01-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0767

1999-06-17

1999-07-02

1999-07-07

1999-07-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0711

1998-12-16

1999-01-15

1999-01-20

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0689

1998-06-19

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0667

1997-12-22

1998-01-20

1998-01-22

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0644

1997-06-20

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0622

1996-12-19

1997-01-22

1997-01-24

1997-01-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

1996-06-19

Unknown

1996-07-19

1996-07-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

1996-01-11

1996-01-17

1996-01-19

1996-01-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0556

1995-06-22

1995-07-17

1995-07-19

1995-07-26

Initial

Regular

Semi-Annual

AMRB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Midwest Banks

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X