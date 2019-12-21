This table allows you to know how fast PEBK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-02 $0.14 2019-08-30 $0.14 2019-05-31 $0.14 2019-03-01 $0.14 2018-11-30 $0.13 2018-08-31 $0.13 2018-06-01 $0.13 2018-03-02 $0.13 2017-12-01 $0.12 2017-08-31 $0.12 2017-05-31 $0.12 2017-03-01 $0.12 2016-11-30 $0.1 2016-08-31 $0.1 2016-06-01 $0.1 2016-03-01 $0.08 2015-12-01 $0.08 2015-09-01 $0.08 2015-06-01 $0.06 2015-02-27 $0.06 2014-11-28 $0.06 2014-08-28 $0.04 2014-05-30 $0.04 2014-02-27 $0.04 2013-11-29 $0.03 2013-08-29 $0.03 2013-05-31 $0.03 2013-02-28 $0.03 2012-11-29 $0.02 2012-08-30 $0.02 2012-05-31 $0.02 2012-03-05 $0.02 2011-12-01 $0.02 2011-08-31 $0.02 2011-06-01 $0.02 2011-03-03 $0.02 2010-12-01 $0.02 2010-09-01 $0.02 2010-06-01 $0.02 2010-03-04 $0.02 2009-12-01 $0.02 2009-09-01 $0.07 2009-06-01 $0.07 2009-02-27 $0.1 2008-12-01 $0.12 2008-08-29 $0.12 2008-05-29 $0.12 2008-02-28 $0.12 2007-11-29 $0.12 2007-08-29 $0.12 2007-05-31 $0.06 2007-03-01 $0.08 2006-11-30 $0.08 2006-08-31 $0.07333333333333333 2006-06-01 $0.07333333333333333 2006-03-02 $0.07333333333333333 2005-11-30 $0.07333333333333333 2005-08-31 $0.06666666666666667 2005-06-01 $0.06666666666666667 2005-03-01 $0.06666666666666667 2004-12-01 $0.06666666666666667 2004-09-01 $0.06666666666666667 2004-06-01 $0.06666666666666667 2004-03-01 $0.06666666666666667 2003-12-01 $0.06666666666666667 2003-08-29 $0.06666666666666667 2003-05-30 $0.06666666666666667 2003-02-27 $0.06666666666666667 2002-11-29 $0.06666666666666667 2002-08-29 $0.06666666666666667 2002-05-30 $0.06666666666666667 2002-02-27 $0.06666666666666667 2001-11-29 $0.06666666666666667 2001-08-30 $0.06666666666666667 2001-05-31 $0.06666666666666667 2001-03-07 $0.06666666666666667 2000-12-07 $0.06666666666666667 2000-09-07 $0.06666666666666667 2000-06-01 $0.06666666666666667 2000-03-08 $0.06666666666666667 1999-12-08 $0.06666666666666667 1999-09-08 $0.06 1999-06-11 $0.06 1999-03-24 $0.06 1998-11-27 $0.08 1998-08-28 $0.08 1998-06-11 $0.08 1998-03-06 $0.08 1997-12-03 $0.08 1997-09-03 $0.08 1997-05-29 $0.08 1997-03-13 $0.08 1996-11-27 $0.08 1996-09-05 $0.08 1996-05-30 $0.08 1996-03-07 $0.08 1995-11-09 $0.08 1995-08-31 $0.08 1995-05-25 $0.08