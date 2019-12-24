Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Old Point Financial Corp

Stock

OPOF

Price as of:

$28.57 +0.04 +0.14%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Mid Atlantic Banks /

Old Point Financial Corp (OPOF)

OPOF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.66%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.48

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get OPOF DARS™ Rating

OPOF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$28.57

Quote Time

Today's Volume

800

Open Price

$28.75

Day's Range

$28.57 - $28.75

Previous Close

$28.53

52 week low / high

$19.0 - $30.05

Percent off 52 week high

-4.93%

OPOF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OPOF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade OPOF's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
OPOF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OPOF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-02

$0.12

2019-08-30

$0.12

2019-06-03

$0.12

2019-03-04

$0.12

2018-12-03

$0.11

2018-08-30

$0.11

2018-05-30

$0.11

2018-02-27

$0.11

2017-11-29

$0.11

2017-08-29

$0.11

2017-05-26

$0.11

2017-02-24

$0.11

2016-11-28

$0.1

2016-08-29

$0.1

2016-05-26

$0.1

2016-02-25

$0.1

2015-11-25

$0.09

2015-08-27

$0.09

2015-05-27

$0.08

2015-02-25

$0.08

2014-11-25

$0.07

2014-08-27

$0.07

2014-05-28

$0.06

2014-02-26

$0.06

2013-11-26

$0.06

2013-08-28

$0.06

2013-05-29

$0.05

2013-02-26

$0.05

2012-11-28

$0.05

2012-08-29

$0.05

2012-05-29

$0.05

2012-02-27

$0.05

2011-11-28

$0.05

2011-08-29

$0.05

2011-05-26

$0.05

2011-02-24

$0.05

2010-11-26

$0.05

2010-08-27

$0.05

2010-05-26

$0.05

2010-02-24

$0.1

2009-11-24

$0.1

2009-08-26

$0.1

2009-05-28

$0.1

2009-02-25

$0.17

2008-11-25

$0.17

2008-08-27

$0.17

2008-05-28

$0.16

2008-02-27

$0.16

2007-11-28

$0.16

2007-08-29

$0.16

2007-05-29

$0.144

2007-02-26

$0.144

2006-11-28

$0.144

2006-08-29

$0.144

2006-05-26

$0.136

2006-02-24

$0.136

2005-11-28

$0.136

2005-08-29

$0.136

2005-05-26

$0.128

2005-02-24

$0.128

2004-11-26

$0.128

2004-08-27

$0.128

2004-05-26

$0.12

2004-02-25

$0.12

2003-11-25

$0.12

2003-08-27

$0.12

2003-05-28

$0.096

2003-02-26

$0.096

2002-11-26

$0.096

2002-08-28

$0.096

2002-05-29

$0.08533333333333333

2002-02-26

$0.08533333333333333

2001-11-28

$0.08533333333333333

2001-08-29

$0.08533333333333333

2001-05-29

$0.08

2001-02-26

$0.08

2000-11-28

$0.08

2000-08-28

$0.08

2000-05-25

$0.07466666666666667

OPOF's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
OPOF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OPOF

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

OPOF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

OPOF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.27%

9.09%

0years

OPOF

News
OPOF

Research
OPOF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OPOF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

OPOF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1200

2019-11-21

2019-12-02

2019-12-03

2019-12-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2019-08-22

2019-08-30

2019-09-03

2019-09-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2019-05-23

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2019-02-19

2019-03-04

2019-03-05

2019-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-11-21

2018-12-03

2018-12-04

2018-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-08-14

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-05-09

2018-05-30

2018-05-31

2018-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-02-16

2018-02-27

2018-02-28

2018-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-11-15

2017-11-29

2017-11-30

2017-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-08-10

2017-08-29

2017-08-31

2017-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-05-11

2017-05-26

2017-05-31

2017-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2017-02-15

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

2017-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-11-10

2016-11-28

2016-11-30

2016-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-08-09

2016-08-29

2016-08-31

2016-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-05-10

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2016-02-09

2016-02-25

2016-02-29

2016-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-11-10

2015-11-25

2015-11-30

2015-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2015-08-11

2015-08-27

2015-08-31

2015-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-05-12

2015-05-27

2015-05-29

2015-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-02-10

2015-02-25

2015-02-27

2015-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-11-12

2014-11-25

2014-11-28

2014-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-08-12

2014-08-27

2014-08-29

2014-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-05-13

2014-05-28

2014-05-30

2014-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-02-11

2014-02-26

2014-02-28

2014-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-11-12

2013-11-26

2013-11-29

2013-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-08-13

2013-08-28

2013-08-30

2013-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-05-14

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-02-12

2013-02-26

2013-02-28

2013-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-11-13

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-08-14

2012-08-29

2012-08-31

2012-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-05-08

2012-05-29

2012-05-31

2012-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-02-14

2012-02-27

2012-02-29

2012-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-11-08

2011-11-28

2011-11-30

2011-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-08-09

2011-08-29

2011-08-31

2011-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-05-10

2011-05-26

2011-05-31

2011-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2011-02-08

2011-02-24

2011-02-28

2011-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-11-09

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-08-10

2010-08-27

2010-08-31

2010-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2010-05-11

2010-05-26

2010-05-28

2010-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-02-09

2010-02-24

2010-02-26

2010-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-11-10

2009-11-24

2009-11-27

2009-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-08-11

2009-08-26

2009-08-28

2009-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-05-15

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2009-02-10

2009-02-25

2009-02-27

2009-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-11-12

2008-11-25

2008-11-28

2008-12-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2008-08-12

2008-08-27

2008-08-29

2008-09-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-05-13

2008-05-28

2008-05-30

2008-06-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-02-12

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-11-13

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-08-16

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

2007-05-08

2007-05-29

2007-05-31

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

2007-02-15

2007-02-26

2007-02-28

2007-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

2006-11-14

2006-11-28

2006-11-30

2006-12-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1440

2006-08-08

2006-08-29

2006-08-31

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2006-05-09

2006-05-26

2006-05-31

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2006-02-14

2006-02-24

2006-02-28

2006-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2005-11-08

2005-11-28

2005-11-30

2005-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1360

2005-08-09

2005-08-29

2005-08-31

2005-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2005-05-10

2005-05-26

2005-05-31

2005-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2005-02-09

2005-02-24

2005-02-28

2005-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2004-11-09

2004-11-26

2004-11-30

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1280

2004-08-10

2004-08-27

2004-08-31

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-05-11

2004-05-26

2004-05-31

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-02-10

2004-02-25

2004-02-27

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-11-13

2003-11-25

2003-11-28

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2003-08-12

2003-08-27

2003-08-29

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2003-05-15

2003-05-28

2003-05-30

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2003-02-13

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2002-11-13

2002-11-26

2002-11-29

2002-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2002-08-13

2002-08-28

2002-08-30

2002-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2002-05-14

2002-05-29

2002-05-31

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2002-02-12

2002-02-26

2002-02-28

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2001-11-13

2001-11-28

2001-11-30

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0853

2001-08-14

2001-08-29

2001-08-31

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-05-08

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2001-02-15

2001-02-26

2001-02-28

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-11-14

2000-11-28

2000-11-30

2000-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2000-08-08

2000-08-28

2000-08-30

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0747

2000-05-09

2000-05-25

2000-05-30

2000-06-29

Initial

Regular

Quarter

OPOF

Investor Resources

Learn more about Old Point Financial Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

OPOF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Old Point Financial Corp (OPOF) - This company provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services to individual and business customers. As of March 31, 2008, it had 20 branch offices serving the Hampton Roads localities of Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Williamsburg/James City County, York County, and Isle of Wight County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X