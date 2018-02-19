Best Dividend Stocks
Guaranty Bancorp

Stock

GBNK

Price as of:

$20.75 -0.45 -2.12%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Guaranty Bancorp(GBNK) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Guaranty Bancorp by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Mid Atlantic Banks /

Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK)

GBNK

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $2.16

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get GBNK DARS™ Rating

GBNK

Daily Snapshot

Price

$20.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

826,600

Open Price

$21.21

Day's Range

$20.5 - $21.5

Previous Close

$21.2

52 week low / high

$18.78 - $35.2

Percent off 52 week high

-41.05%

GBNK

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

GBNK has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade GBNK's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
GBNK

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast GBNK’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-11-07

$0.1625

2018-08-23

$0.1625

2018-05-17

$0.1625

2018-02-22

$0.1625

2017-11-16

$0.125

2017-08-16

$0.125

2017-05-17

$0.125

2017-02-16

$0.125

2016-11-16

$0.115

2016-08-18

$0.115

2016-05-11

$0.115

2016-02-10

$0.115

2015-11-18

$0.1

2015-08-13

$0.1

2015-05-13

$0.1

2015-02-18

$0.1

2014-11-13

$0.05

2014-08-20

$0.05

2014-05-14

$0.05

2014-02-13

$0.05

2013-11-20

$0.025

2013-08-22

$0.025

2013-05-23

$0.025

2002-04-29

$0.4

2002-01-30

$0.4

2001-10-30

$0.375

2001-07-30

$0.375

2001-04-27

$0.375

2001-01-30

$0.375

2000-10-30

$0.3

2000-07-28

$0.3

2000-04-27

$0.3

2000-01-28

$0.3

1999-10-28

$0.275

1999-07-29

$0.275

1999-04-29

$0.275

1999-01-28

$0.25

1998-10-29

$0.25

1998-07-30

$0.25

GBNK's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

GBNK

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for GBNK

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

GBNK Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

GBNK

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

12.22%

0.00%

5years

GBNK

GBNK

GBNK

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

GBNK

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

GBNK

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1625

2018-10-29

2018-11-07

2018-11-08

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2018-08-14

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2018-05-08

2018-05-17

2018-05-18

2018-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2018-02-13

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-11-07

2017-11-16

2017-11-17

2017-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-08-08

2017-08-16

2017-08-18

2017-08-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-05-02

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-05-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2017-02-07

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-11-08

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-08-10

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-05-03

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2016-02-02

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-11-10

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-08-06

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-05-05

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-02-10

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-11-07

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-08-12

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-05-06

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-02-06

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-11-12

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-08-14

2013-08-22

2013-08-26

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0250

2013-05-07

2013-05-23

2013-05-28

2013-05-31

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2002-04-15

2002-04-29

2002-05-01

2002-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2002-01-22

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2001-10-15

2001-10-30

2001-11-01

2001-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2001-07-16

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2001-04-16

2001-04-27

2001-05-01

2001-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2001-01-22

2001-01-30

2001-02-01

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-10-16

2000-10-30

2000-11-01

2000-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-07-17

2000-07-28

2000-08-01

2000-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-04-17

2000-04-27

2000-05-01

2000-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2000-01-18

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1999-10-19

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1999-07-19

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

1999-04-19

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-01-15

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-10-13

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1998-07-21

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

GBNK

Investor Resources

Learn more about Guaranty Bancorp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

GBNK

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Guaranty Bancorp (GBNK) is a full-service community bank which offers a range of banking products and services to customers. The company was formerly known as Centennial Bank Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Guaranty Bancorp in May 2008. Guaranty Bancorp is based in Denver, Colorado.

X