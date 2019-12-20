Best Dividend Stocks
First Community Bancshares

Stock

FCBC

Price as of:

$30.8 -0.07 -0.23%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

First Community Bancshares (FCBC)

FCBC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.24%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

45.87%

EPS $2.18

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FCBC DARS™ Rating

FCBC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$30.8

Quote Time

Today's Volume

24,800

Open Price

$30.84

Day's Range

$30.64 - $30.95

Previous Close

$30.87

52 week low / high

$27.06 - $36.48

Percent off 52 week high

-15.57%

FCBC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FCBC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FCBC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FCBC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.25

2019-08-01

$0.25

2019-05-02

$0.25

2019-01-31

$0.21

2018-11-01

$0.21

2018-08-02

$0.21

2018-05-03

$0.18

2018-02-01

$0.18

2017-11-02

$0.18

2017-08-02

$0.18

2017-05-03

$0.16

2017-02-01

$0.16

2016-11-02

$0.16

2016-08-03

$0.16

2016-05-04

$0.14

2016-02-03

$0.14

2015-11-04

$0.14

2015-08-05

$0.14

2015-05-06

$0.13

2015-02-04

$0.13

2014-11-05

$0.13

2014-07-30

$0.13

2014-05-07

$0.12

2014-02-05

$0.12

2013-11-06

$0.12

2013-08-14

$0.12

2013-05-15

$0.12

2013-02-06

$0.12

2012-11-07

$0.11

2012-08-08

$0.11

2012-05-09

$0.11

2012-02-08

$0.1

2011-11-08

$0.1

2011-08-10

$0.1

2011-05-11

$0.1

2011-02-09

$0.1

2010-11-03

$0.1

2010-08-11

$0.1

2010-05-12

$0.1

2010-02-03

$0.1

2009-10-14

$0.1

2009-07-09

$0.1

2009-04-07

$0.1

2008-11-26

$0.28

2008-09-11

$0.28

2008-06-12

$0.28

2008-03-13

$0.28

2007-11-28

$0.27

2007-09-12

$0.27

2007-06-13

$0.27

2007-03-13

$0.27

2006-11-29

$0.26

2006-09-13

$0.26

2006-06-13

$0.26

2006-03-13

$0.26

2005-11-29

$0.255

2005-09-13

$0.255

2005-06-13

$0.255

2005-03-11

$0.255

2004-11-29

$0.25

2004-09-13

$0.25

2004-06-14

$0.25

2004-03-11

$0.25

2003-11-26

$0.25

2003-09-17

$0.25

2003-06-16

$0.26

2003-03-12

$0.26

2002-11-26

$0.25

2002-09-11

$0.25

2002-06-12

$0.25

2002-03-13

$0.25

2001-12-12

$0.29

2001-09-12

$0.23

2001-06-13

$0.23

2001-03-13

$0.23

2000-12-13

$0.27

2000-09-13

$0.23

2000-06-14

$0.23

2000-03-15

$0.22

1999-12-15

$0.25

1999-09-15

$0.22

1999-06-14

$0.21

1999-03-12

$0.2

1998-12-14

$0.2

1998-09-14

$0.2

1998-06-12

$0.2

1998-03-12

$0.1984

1997-12-12

$0.029952

1997-09-19

$0.1984

1997-06-12

$0.1984

1997-03-14

$0.224

1996-12-13

$0.224

1996-09-12

$0.224

1996-06-12

$0.192

1996-03-13

$0.192

1995-12-13

$0.192

1995-09-15

$0.192

1995-06-16

$0.176

1994-09-26

$0.16 ()

FCBC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FCBC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FCBC

Metric

FCBC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

FCBC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

18.56%

28.21%

7years

FCBC

News
FCBC

Research
FCBC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FCBC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FCBC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-10-22

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-07-23

2019-08-01

2019-08-02

2019-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-04-23

2019-05-02

2019-05-03

2019-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-10-23

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-16

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2018-07-24

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-04-24

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-01-23

2018-02-01

2018-02-02

2018-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-10-24

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2017-07-25

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-04-25

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2017-01-24

2017-02-01

2017-02-03

2017-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-10-25

2016-11-02

2016-11-04

2016-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2016-07-26

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-04-26

2016-05-04

2016-05-06

2016-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-01-26

2016-02-03

2016-02-05

2016-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-10-27

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-11-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2015-07-28

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-08-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-04-28

2015-05-06

2015-05-08

2015-05-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-01-27

2015-02-04

2015-02-06

2015-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-10-28

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-11-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-07-22

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-04-29

2014-05-07

2014-05-09

2014-05-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-01-28

2014-02-05

2014-02-07

2014-02-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-10-22

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-08-06

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-04-30

2013-05-15

2013-05-17

2013-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-01-22

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-10-23

2012-11-07

2012-11-09

2012-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-07-25

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-08-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-04-24

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2012-01-25

2012-02-08

2012-02-10

2012-02-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-10-26

2011-11-08

2011-11-11

2011-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-07-27

2011-08-10

2011-08-12

2011-08-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-04-26

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-01-26

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-10-26

2010-11-03

2010-11-05

2010-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-07-27

2010-08-11

2010-08-13

2010-08-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-04-27

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-01-26

2010-02-03

2010-02-05

2010-02-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-09-23

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-07-01

2009-07-09

2009-07-13

2009-07-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2009-04-02

2009-04-07

2009-04-10

2009-04-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-10-28

2008-11-26

2008-12-01

2008-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-08-26

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-09-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-05-27

2008-06-12

2008-06-16

2008-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2008-02-26

2008-03-13

2008-03-17

2008-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2007-10-24

2007-11-28

2007-11-30

2007-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2007-08-28

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2007-05-22

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-06-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2007-02-27

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-03-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-10-24

2006-11-29

2006-12-01

2006-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-08-22

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-05-23

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-02-28

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2005-10-25

2005-11-29

2005-12-01

2005-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2005-08-23

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2005-05-24

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2005-02-18

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-11-03

2004-11-29

2004-12-01

2004-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-08-18

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-05-18

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2004-03-04

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-10-21

2003-11-26

2003-12-01

2003-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2003-09-05

2003-09-17

2003-09-19

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-06-05

2003-06-16

2003-06-18

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2003-03-05

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-10-15

2002-11-26

2002-12-01

2002-12-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-09-05

2002-09-11

2002-09-13

2002-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-05-21

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-03-05

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2001-11-29

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-08-21

2001-09-12

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-05-15

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-02-20

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2000-11-14

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2000-08-15

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2000-05-16

2000-06-14

2000-06-16

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2000-02-15

2000-03-15

2000-03-17

2000-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

1999-11-16

1999-12-15

1999-12-17

1999-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

1999-08-17

1999-09-15

1999-09-17

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

1999-05-18

1999-06-14

1999-06-16

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-03-05

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-11-17

1998-12-14

1998-12-16

1998-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-08-18

1998-09-14

1998-09-16

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1998-05-26

1998-06-12

1998-06-16

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1984

1998-02-17

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1997-11-18

1997-12-12

1997-12-16

1997-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1984

1997-08-19

1997-09-19

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1984

1997-05-20

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2240

1997-02-18

1997-03-14

1997-03-18

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2240

1996-11-19

1996-12-13

1996-12-17

1996-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2240

1996-08-20

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1920

1996-05-21

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1920

1996-02-20

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1920

1995-11-17

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1920

1995-08-15

1995-09-15

1995-09-19

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1760

1995-05-16

1995-06-16

1995-06-20

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600 ()

1994-09-21

1994-09-26

1994-09-26

1994-09-30

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FCBC

Investor Resources

Learn more about First Community Bancshares on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FCBC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

First Community Bancshares- (FCBC)-, is a $2.15 billion financial holding company and is the parent company of First Community Bank, N. A. First Community Bank, N. A. operates through fifty-six locations and four wealth management offices in the five states of Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. First Community Bank, N. A. offers wealth management services through its Trust & Financial Services Division and Investment Planning Consultants, Inc., a registered investment advisory firm, which offers wealth management and investment advice. The Company<span id="bwanpa9"></span>s wealth management group managed assets with a market value of $841 million at December 31, 2007. First Community is also the parent company of GreenPoint Insurance Group, Inc., a full-service insurance agency located in High Point, North Carolina.

