This table allows you to know how fast FCBC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-31 $0.25 2019-08-01 $0.25 2019-05-02 $0.25 2019-01-31 $0.21 2018-11-01 $0.21 2018-08-02 $0.21 2018-05-03 $0.18 2018-02-01 $0.18 2017-11-02 $0.18 2017-08-02 $0.18 2017-05-03 $0.16 2017-02-01 $0.16 2016-11-02 $0.16 2016-08-03 $0.16 2016-05-04 $0.14 2016-02-03 $0.14 2015-11-04 $0.14 2015-08-05 $0.14 2015-05-06 $0.13 2015-02-04 $0.13 2014-11-05 $0.13 2014-07-30 $0.13 2014-05-07 $0.12 2014-02-05 $0.12 2013-11-06 $0.12 2013-08-14 $0.12 2013-05-15 $0.12 2013-02-06 $0.12 2012-11-07 $0.11 2012-08-08 $0.11 2012-05-09 $0.11 2012-02-08 $0.1 2011-11-08 $0.1 2011-08-10 $0.1 2011-05-11 $0.1 2011-02-09 $0.1 2010-11-03 $0.1 2010-08-11 $0.1 2010-05-12 $0.1 2010-02-03 $0.1 2009-10-14 $0.1 2009-07-09 $0.1 2009-04-07 $0.1 2008-11-26 $0.28 2008-09-11 $0.28 2008-06-12 $0.28 2008-03-13 $0.28 2007-11-28 $0.27 2007-09-12 $0.27 2007-06-13 $0.27 2007-03-13 $0.27 2006-11-29 $0.26 2006-09-13 $0.26 2006-06-13 $0.26 2006-03-13 $0.26 2005-11-29 $0.255 2005-09-13 $0.255 2005-06-13 $0.255 2005-03-11 $0.255 2004-11-29 $0.25 2004-09-13 $0.25 2004-06-14 $0.25 2004-03-11 $0.25 2003-11-26 $0.25 2003-09-17 $0.25 2003-06-16 $0.26 2003-03-12 $0.26 2002-11-26 $0.25 2002-09-11 $0.25 2002-06-12 $0.25 2002-03-13 $0.25 2001-12-12 $0.29 2001-09-12 $0.23 2001-06-13 $0.23 2001-03-13 $0.23 2000-12-13 $0.27 2000-09-13 $0.23 2000-06-14 $0.23 2000-03-15 $0.22 1999-12-15 $0.25 1999-09-15 $0.22 1999-06-14 $0.21 1999-03-12 $0.2 1998-12-14 $0.2 1998-09-14 $0.2 1998-06-12 $0.2 1998-03-12 $0.1984 1997-12-12 $0.029952 1997-09-19 $0.1984 1997-06-12 $0.1984 1997-03-14 $0.224 1996-12-13 $0.224 1996-09-12 $0.224 1996-06-12 $0.192 1996-03-13 $0.192 1995-12-13 $0.192 1995-09-15 $0.192 1995-06-16 $0.176 1994-09-26 $0.16 ()