This table allows you to know how fast BKSC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-04 $0.16 2019-07-08 $0.16 2019-04-05 $0.16 2019-01-08 $0.15 2018-10-05 $0.15 2018-07-06 $0.15 2018-03-29 $0.15 2017-12-29 $0.15 2017-10-06 $0.15 2017-06-29 $0.14 2017-03-31 $0.14 2016-12-28 $0.14 2016-09-29 $0.14 2016-06-30 $0.13 2016-04-06 $0.13 2015-12-28 $0.13 2015-10-01 $0.13 2015-07-01 $0.13 2015-04-02 $0.13 2014-12-26 $0.13 2014-10-06 $0.13 2014-07-02 $0.13 2014-04-04 $0.13 2013-12-26 $0.13 2013-10-03 $0.13 2013-07-03 $0.12 2013-04-04 $0.12 2012-11-28 $0.12 2012-10-04 $0.11 2012-07-11 $0.11 2012-04-03 $0.11 2011-12-28 $0.11 2011-10-07 $0.11 2011-07-06 $0.1 2011-04-06 $0.1 2010-11-26 $0.1 2010-10-06 $0.1 2010-07-07 $0.1 2010-04-07 $0.1 2009-07-08 $0.16 2009-03-27 $0.16 2008-12-29 $0.16 2008-09-29 $0.16 2008-06-27 $0.16 2008-03-27 $0.16 2007-12-27 $0.16 2007-09-27 $0.16 2007-06-28 $0.16 2007-03-28 $0.14 2006-12-27 $0.14 2006-09-28 $0.14 2006-06-28 $0.14 2006-03-29 $0.12 2005-12-28 $0.12 2005-09-28 $0.096 2005-06-28 $0.096 2005-03-29 $0.096 2004-12-30 $0.088 2004-09-28 $0.088 2004-06-28 $0.088 2004-03-29 $0.088 2003-12-29 $0.088 2003-09-26 $0.088 2003-06-26 $0.088 2003-03-27 $0.088 2002-12-27 $0.088 2002-09-26 $0.088 2002-06-27 $0.088 2002-03-27 $0.088 2001-12-27 $0.088 2001-09-27 $0.088 2001-06-28 $0.088 2001-03-28 $0.088 2000-12-27 $0.088 2000-09-28 $0.088 2000-06-28 $0.088 2000-03-29 $0.072 1999-12-29 $0.072 1999-09-28 $0.072 1999-06-28 $0.072 1999-03-29 $0.056 1998-12-29 $0.056 1998-09-28 $0.056 1998-06-26 $0.048 1998-03-27 $0.048 1997-12-29 $0.048 1997-09-26 $0.048 1997-06-26 $0.048 1997-03-26 $0.04 1996-12-27 $0.04 1996-09-26 $0.04 1996-06-26 $0.04 1996-03-27 $0.04 1995-12-27 $0.032 1995-09-27 $0.032 1995-06-28 $0.032 1995-03-27 $0.048