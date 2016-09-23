Best Dividend Stocks
Bank Of South Carolina Corp

Stock

BKSC

Price as of:

$18.75 +0.02 +0.11%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Bank Of South Carolina Corp (BKSC)

BKSC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

3.42%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.64

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

Get BKSC DARS™ Rating

BKSC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.75

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,932

Open Price

$18.72

Day's Range

$18.69 - $18.75

Previous Close

$18.73

52 week low / high

$16.75 - $20.81

Percent off 52 week high

-9.90%

BKSC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BKSC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BKSC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BKSC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-04

$0.16

2019-07-08

$0.16

2019-04-05

$0.16

2019-01-08

$0.15

2018-10-05

$0.15

2018-07-06

$0.15

2018-03-29

$0.15

2017-12-29

$0.15

2017-10-06

$0.15

2017-06-29

$0.14

2017-03-31

$0.14

2016-12-28

$0.14

2016-09-29

$0.14

2016-06-30

$0.13

2016-04-06

$0.13

2015-12-28

$0.13

2015-10-01

$0.13

2015-07-01

$0.13

2015-04-02

$0.13

2014-12-26

$0.13

2014-10-06

$0.13

2014-07-02

$0.13

2014-04-04

$0.13

2013-12-26

$0.13

2013-10-03

$0.13

2013-07-03

$0.12

2013-04-04

$0.12

2012-11-28

$0.12

2012-10-04

$0.11

2012-07-11

$0.11

2012-04-03

$0.11

2011-12-28

$0.11

2011-10-07

$0.11

2011-07-06

$0.1

2011-04-06

$0.1

2010-11-26

$0.1

2010-10-06

$0.1

2010-07-07

$0.1

2010-04-07

$0.1

2009-07-08

$0.16

2009-03-27

$0.16

2008-12-29

$0.16

2008-09-29

$0.16

2008-06-27

$0.16

2008-03-27

$0.16

2007-12-27

$0.16

2007-09-27

$0.16

2007-06-28

$0.16

2007-03-28

$0.14

2006-12-27

$0.14

2006-09-28

$0.14

2006-06-28

$0.14

2006-03-29

$0.12

2005-12-28

$0.12

2005-09-28

$0.096

2005-06-28

$0.096

2005-03-29

$0.096

2004-12-30

$0.088

2004-09-28

$0.088

2004-06-28

$0.088

2004-03-29

$0.088

2003-12-29

$0.088

2003-09-26

$0.088

2003-06-26

$0.088

2003-03-27

$0.088

2002-12-27

$0.088

2002-09-26

$0.088

2002-06-27

$0.088

2002-03-27

$0.088

2001-12-27

$0.088

2001-09-27

$0.088

2001-06-28

$0.088

2001-03-28

$0.088

2000-12-27

$0.088

2000-09-28

$0.088

2000-06-28

$0.088

2000-03-29

$0.072

1999-12-29

$0.072

1999-09-28

$0.072

1999-06-28

$0.072

1999-03-29

$0.056

1998-12-29

$0.056

1998-09-28

$0.056

1998-06-26

$0.048

1998-03-27

$0.048

1997-12-29

$0.048

1997-09-26

$0.048

1997-06-26

$0.048

1997-03-26

$0.04

1996-12-27

$0.04

1996-09-26

$0.04

1996-06-26

$0.04

1996-03-27

$0.04

1995-12-27

$0.032

1995-09-27

$0.032

1995-06-28

$0.032

1995-03-27

$0.048

BKSC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BKSC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BKSC

Metric

BKSC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BKSC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.83%

42.22%

7years

BKSC

News
BKSC

Research
BKSC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BKSC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BKSC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1600

2019-09-26

2019-10-04

2019-10-07

2019-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-06-27

2019-07-08

2019-07-09

2019-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2019-03-28

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-12-20

2019-01-08

2019-01-09

2019-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-09-27

2018-10-05

2018-10-09

2018-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-06-28

2018-07-06

2018-07-09

2018-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

2018-04-02

2018-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-12-21

2017-12-29

2018-01-02

2018-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2017-09-28

2017-10-06

2017-10-10

2017-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-06-22

2017-06-29

2017-07-03

2017-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2017-03-23

2017-03-31

2017-04-04

2017-04-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-12-15

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-09-22

2016-09-29

2016-10-03

2016-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-06-23

2016-06-30

2016-07-05

2016-07-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-03-24

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-04-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-12-17

2015-12-28

2015-12-30

2016-01-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-09-24

2015-10-01

2015-10-05

2015-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-06-25

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2015-03-26

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-12-18

2014-12-26

2014-12-30

2015-01-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-09-25

2014-10-06

2014-10-08

2014-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-06-26

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2014-03-27

2014-04-04

2014-04-08

2014-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-12-19

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2013-09-26

2013-10-03

2013-10-07

2013-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-06-27

2013-07-03

2013-07-08

2013-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-03-28

2013-04-04

2013-04-08

2013-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-11-15

2012-11-28

2012-11-30

2012-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-09-27

2012-10-04

2012-10-09

2012-10-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-06-28

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-07-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2012-03-22

2012-04-03

2012-04-06

2012-04-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-12-15

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-09-22

2011-10-07

2011-10-12

2011-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-06-23

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-07-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-03-24

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-04-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-11-18

2010-11-26

2010-11-30

2010-12-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-09-23

2010-10-06

2010-10-08

2010-10-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-06-24

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-07-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2010-03-25

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-06-25

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2009-03-19

2009-03-27

2009-03-31

2009-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-12-18

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-09-18

2008-09-29

2008-10-01

2008-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-06-19

2008-06-27

2008-07-01

2008-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2008-03-20

2008-03-27

2008-03-31

2008-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-12-20

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-09-20

2007-09-27

2007-10-01

2007-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2007-06-21

2007-06-28

2007-07-02

2007-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-03-15

2007-03-28

2007-03-30

2007-04-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-09-21

2006-09-28

2006-10-02

2006-10-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2006-06-15

2006-06-28

2006-06-30

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-03-16

2006-03-29

2006-03-31

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2005-09-15

2005-09-28

2005-09-30

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2005-06-16

2005-06-28

2005-06-30

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0960

2005-03-17

2005-03-29

2005-03-31

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2004-12-16

2004-12-30

2004-12-31

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2004-09-16

2004-09-28

2004-09-30

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2004-06-17

2004-06-28

2004-06-30

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2004-03-18

2004-03-29

2004-03-31

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2003-12-18

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2003-09-16

2003-09-26

2003-09-30

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2003-06-19

2003-06-26

2003-06-30

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2003-03-20

2003-03-27

2003-03-31

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2002-12-19

2002-12-27

2002-12-31

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2002-09-19

2002-09-26

2002-09-30

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2002-06-20

2002-06-27

2002-07-01

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2002-03-21

2002-03-27

2002-04-01

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2001-12-21

2001-12-27

2001-12-31

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2001-09-20

2001-09-27

2001-10-01

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2001-06-21

2001-06-28

2001-07-02

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2001-03-15

2001-03-28

2001-03-30

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2000-12-21

2000-12-27

2000-12-31

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2000-09-21

2000-09-28

2000-10-02

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0880

2000-06-16

2000-06-28

2000-06-30

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

2000-03-16

2000-03-29

2000-03-31

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1999-12-16

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1999-09-14

1999-09-28

1999-09-30

1999-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0720

1999-06-17

1999-06-28

1999-06-30

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

1999-03-19

1999-03-29

1999-03-31

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

1998-12-17

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0560

1998-09-17

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1998-06-18

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1998-03-20

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1997-12-18

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1997-09-18

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1997-06-12

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1997-03-20

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1996-12-19

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-02-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1996-09-19

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1996-06-14

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-08-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1996-03-21

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1995-12-21

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1995-09-21

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0320

1995-06-15

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-08-15

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.0480

1995-03-16

1995-03-27

1995-03-31

1995-05-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

BKSC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Bank Of South Carolina Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BKSC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

Bank of South Carolina Corp (BKSC)-provides commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses in Charleston, Dorchester, and Berkeley in South Carolina. As of March 31, 2007, it operated four locations in Charleston, Summerville, and Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

