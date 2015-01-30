Best Dividend Stocks
BB&T

Stock

BBT

Price as of:

$54.24 +0.75 +1.4%

Industry

Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Regional Mid Atlantic Banks /

BB&T (BBT)

BBT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.18%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

45.39%

EPS $3.97

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BBT DARS™ Rating

BBT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$54.24

Quote Time

Today's Volume

25,954,199

Open Price

$54.13

Day's Range

$54.02 - $54.68

Previous Close

$53.49

52 week low / high

$40.68 - $55.66

Percent off 52 week high

-2.55%

BBT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BBT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

BBT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BBT’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.45

2019-08-13

$0.45

2019-05-14

$0.405

2019-02-12

$0.405

2018-11-08

$0.405

2018-08-09

$0.405

2018-05-10

$0.375

2018-03-05

$0.045

2018-02-08

$0.33

2017-11-09

$0.33

2017-08-09

$0.33

2017-05-10

$0.3

2017-02-08

$0.3

2016-11-08

$0.3

2016-08-10

$0.3

2016-05-11

$0.28

2016-02-10

$0.27

2015-11-10

$0.27

2015-08-12

$0.27

2015-05-13

$0.27

2015-02-11

$0.24

2014-11-05

$0.24

2014-08-06

$0.24

2014-05-14

$0.24

2014-02-12

$0.23

2013-11-06

$0.23

2013-08-07

$0.23

2013-05-08

$0.23

2013-02-06

$0.23

2013-01-02

$0.2

2012-10-03

$0.2

2012-07-03

$0.2

2012-04-04

$0.2

2012-01-04

$0.16

2011-10-12

$0.16

2011-07-06

$0.16

2011-04-06

$0.16

2011-01-05

$0.15

2010-10-13

$0.15

2010-07-07

$0.15

2010-04-07

$0.15

2010-01-06

$0.15

2009-10-14

$0.15

2009-07-08

$0.15

2009-04-07

$0.47

2009-01-07

$0.47

2008-10-15

$0.47

2008-07-09

$0.47

2008-04-10

$0.46

2008-01-09

$0.46

2007-10-10

$0.46

2007-07-11

$0.46

2007-04-11

$0.42

2007-01-10

$0.42

2006-10-11

$0.42

2006-07-12

$0.42

2006-04-11

$0.38

2006-01-11

$0.38

2005-10-12

$0.38

2005-07-13

$0.38

2005-04-13

$0.35

2005-01-12

$0.35

2004-10-13

$0.35

2004-07-14

$0.35

2004-04-14

$0.32

2004-01-14

$0.32

2003-10-15

$0.32

2003-07-09

$0.32

2003-04-09

$0.29

2003-01-15

$0.29

2002-10-09

$0.29

2002-07-10

$0.29

2002-04-10

$0.26

2002-01-16

$0.26

2001-10-10

$0.26

2001-07-11

$0.26

2001-04-10

$0.23

2001-01-10

$0.23

2000-10-11

$0.23

2000-07-12

$0.23

2000-04-12

$0.2

2000-01-12

$0.2

1999-10-13

$0.2

1999-07-14

$0.2

1999-04-14

$0.175

1999-01-13

$0.175

1998-10-14

$0.175

1998-07-08

$0.175

1998-04-15

$0.155

1998-01-14

$0.155

1997-10-15

$0.155

1997-07-16

$0.155

1997-04-16

$0.135

1997-01-08

$0.135

1996-12-10

$0.020835

1996-11-13

$0.020835

1996-10-10

$0.020835

1996-10-09

$0.135

1996-09-12

$0.020835

1996-08-13

$0.020835

1996-07-11

$0.020835

1996-07-10

$0.135

1996-06-12

$0.020835

1996-05-13

$0.020835

1996-04-11

$0.020835

1996-04-10

$0.115

1996-03-13

$0.020835

1996-02-13

$0.020835

1996-01-10

$0.115

1995-12-21

$0.020835

1995-12-07

$0.020835

1995-11-13

$0.020835

1995-10-12

$0.020835

1995-10-11

$0.115

1995-09-13

$0.02085

1995-08-11

$0.020835

1995-07-12

$0.115

1995-07-12

$0.021

1995-06-13

$0.02396

1995-05-09

$0.02396

1995-04-07

$0.02396

BBT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BBT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BBT

Metric

BBT Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BBT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.11%

15.38%

7years

BBT

News
BBT

Research
BBT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BBT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BBT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4500

2019-10-22

2019-11-07

2019-11-08

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-07-30

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2019-04-30

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2019-01-29

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2018-10-22

2018-11-08

2018-11-09

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2018-07-24

2018-08-09

2018-08-10

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3750

2018-04-24

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2018-02-22

2018-03-05

2018-03-06

2018-03-20

Extra, Qualified

Special

Quarter

$0.3300

2018-01-23

2018-02-08

2018-02-09

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-10-23

2017-11-09

2017-11-10

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2017-07-25

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-04-25

2017-05-10

2017-05-12

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2017-01-24

2017-02-08

2017-02-10

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-10-25

2016-11-08

2016-11-10

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2016-07-26

2016-08-10

2016-08-12

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-04-26

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2016-01-26

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-10-19

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-07-21

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-04-28

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2015-01-27

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-10-21

2014-11-05

2014-11-07

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-07-22

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2014-04-29

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2014-01-28

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-10-22

2013-11-06

2013-11-08

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-07-23

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-04-23

2013-05-08

2013-05-10

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-01-22

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-12-18

2013-01-02

2013-01-04

2013-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-08-28

2012-10-03

2012-10-05

2012-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-06-26

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2012-02-17

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

2012-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-12-14

2012-01-04

2012-01-06

2012-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-08-23

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-06-21

2011-07-06

2011-07-08

2011-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-02-22

2011-04-06

2011-04-08

2011-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-12-14

2011-01-05

2011-01-07

2011-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-08-24

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-06-22

2010-07-07

2010-07-09

2010-08-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-02-23

2010-04-07

2010-04-09

2010-05-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-12-15

2010-01-06

2010-01-08

2010-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-08-25

2009-10-14

2009-10-16

2009-11-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-05-11

2009-07-08

2009-07-10

2009-08-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2009-02-24

2009-04-07

2009-04-10

2009-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2008-12-16

2009-01-07

2009-01-09

2009-02-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2008-08-26

2008-10-15

2008-10-17

2008-11-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4700

2008-06-24

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2008-02-26

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2007-12-11

2008-01-09

2008-01-11

2008-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2007-08-21

2007-10-10

2007-10-12

2007-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2007-06-26

2007-07-11

2007-07-13

2007-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2007-02-20

2007-04-11

2007-04-13

2007-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-12-12

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-08-22

2006-10-11

2006-10-13

2006-11-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2006-06-27

2006-07-12

2006-07-14

2006-08-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2006-02-21

2006-04-11

2006-04-14

2006-05-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2005-12-13

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2005-08-23

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2005-06-28

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2005-02-22

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2004-12-14

2005-01-12

2005-01-14

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2004-08-24

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2004-06-22

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2004-02-24

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2003-12-16

2004-01-14

2004-01-16

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2003-08-26

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2003-06-24

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2003-02-25

2003-04-09

2003-04-11

2003-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-12-17

2003-01-15

2003-01-17

2003-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-08-27

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2002-06-25

2002-07-10

2002-07-12

2002-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2002-02-26

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2001-12-18

2002-01-16

2002-01-18

2002-02-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2001-08-28

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2001-06-16

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2001-02-27

2001-04-10

2001-04-13

2001-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2000-12-19

2001-01-10

2001-01-12

2001-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2000-08-22

2000-10-11

2000-10-13

2000-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2000-06-27

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2000-02-22

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-12-14

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-08-24

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

1999-06-22

1999-07-14

1999-07-16

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1999-02-23

1999-04-14

1999-04-16

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1998-12-15

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1998-08-25

1998-10-14

1998-10-16

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

1998-06-24

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-08-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1998-02-27

1998-04-15

1998-04-17

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1997-12-17

1998-01-14

1998-01-16

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1997-08-27

1997-10-15

1997-10-17

1997-11-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

1997-06-24

1997-07-16

1997-07-18

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1997-02-25

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

1996-12-17

1997-01-08

1997-01-10

1997-02-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

1996-12-02

1996-12-10

1996-12-12

1996-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1996-09-13

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1996-09-13

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

1996-08-27

1996-10-09

1996-10-11

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1350

1996-06-25

1996-07-10

1996-07-12

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

1996-06-03

1996-06-12

1996-06-14

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1996-05-01

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

1996-02-27

1996-04-10

1996-04-12

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

1996-02-02

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

1995-12-19

1996-01-10

1996-01-12

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

1995-12-14

1995-12-21

1995-12-26

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1995-12-01

1995-12-07

1995-12-11

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1995-11-02

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0208

1995-10-02

1995-10-12

1995-10-16

1995-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0209

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

1995-08-22

1995-10-11

1995-10-13

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0208

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

1995-06-29

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

1995-06-27

1995-07-12

1995-07-14

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0240

1995-04-04

1995-04-07

1995-04-13

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

BBT

Investor Resources

Learn more about BB&T on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BBT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Regional Mid Atlantic Banks

BB&T (BBT) is the nation's 14th largest financial holding company. It operates over 1,500 financial centers in 12 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. BB&T is largely affected by interest rates and general macroeconomic conditions, as well as financial and credit markets. BB&T has been paying dividends since 1995, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2012. BB&T pays its dividends quarterly.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer. 

disclaimer.

