One Liberty Properties

Stock

OLP

Price as of:

$27.33 -0.05 -0.18%

Industry

Real Estate Development

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
One Liberty Properties (OLP)

One Liberty Properties (OLP)

OLP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.49%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.80

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

209.30%

EPS $0.86

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get OLP DARS™ Rating

OLP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$27.33

Quote Time

Today's Volume

38,100

Open Price

$27.41

Day's Range

$27.14 - $27.5

Previous Close

$27.38

52 week low / high

$23.02 - $31.78

Percent off 52 week high

-14.00%

OLP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

OLP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

OLP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast OLP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-19

$0.45

2019-09-24

$0.45

2019-06-24

$0.45

2019-03-25

$0.45

2018-12-20

$0.45

2018-09-24

$0.45

2018-06-22

$0.45

2018-03-26

$0.45

2017-12-21

$0.45

2017-09-22

$0.43

2017-06-22

$0.43

2017-03-22

$0.43

2016-12-21

$0.43

2016-09-23

$0.41

2016-06-22

$0.41

2016-03-22

$0.41

2015-12-21

$0.41

2015-09-23

$0.39

2015-06-22

$0.39

2015-03-25

$0.39

2014-12-24

$0.39

2014-09-23

$0.37

2014-06-23

$0.37

2014-03-21

$0.37

2013-12-24

$0.37

2013-09-23

$0.35

2013-06-21

$0.35

2013-03-21

$0.35

2012-12-24

$0.35

2012-09-21

$0.33

2012-06-22

$0.33

2012-03-16

$0.33

2011-12-22

$0.33

2011-09-23

$0.33

2011-06-24

$0.33

2011-03-18

$0.33

2010-12-21

$0.33

2010-09-23

$0.3

2010-06-24

$0.3

2010-03-24

$0.3

2009-12-18

$0.22

2009-09-23

$0.22

2009-06-17

$0.22

2009-03-26

$0.22

2008-12-19

$0.22

2008-09-19

$0.36

2008-06-23

$0.36

2008-03-19

$0.36

2007-12-19

$0.36

2007-09-20

$0.36

2007-06-21

$0.36

2007-03-22

$0.36

2006-12-21

$0.36

2006-09-22

$0.33

2006-06-21

$0.33

2006-03-20

$0.33

2005-12-21

$0.33

2005-09-20

$0.33

2005-06-23

$0.33

2005-03-16

$0.33

2004-12-21

$0.33

2004-09-17

$0.33

2004-06-22

$0.33

2004-03-18

$0.33

2003-12-15

$0.33

2003-09-18

$0.33

2003-06-18

$0.33

2003-03-20

$0.33

2002-12-16

$0.33

2002-09-19

$0.33

2002-06-19

$0.33

2002-03-20

$0.33

2001-12-19

$0.3

2001-09-13

$0.3

2001-06-20

$0.3

2001-03-19

$0.3

1996-09-19

$0.3

1996-06-18

$0.3

1996-03-13

$0.3

1995-12-13

$0.3

1995-09-13

$0.3

1995-06-16

$0.3

OLP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

OLP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for OLP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

OLP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

OLP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

2.74%

0.00%

6years

OLP

News
OLP

Research
OLP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

OLP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

1996

1995

OLP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4500

2019-12-10

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2020-01-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-09-11

2019-09-24

2019-09-25

2019-10-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-06-13

2019-06-24

2019-06-25

2019-07-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2019-03-11

2019-03-25

2019-03-26

2019-04-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-12-06

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2019-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-09-13

2018-09-24

2018-09-25

2018-10-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-06-13

2018-06-22

2018-06-25

2018-07-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-03-12

2018-03-26

2018-03-27

2018-04-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-12-06

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2018-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-09-13

2017-09-22

2017-09-25

2017-10-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-06-14

2017-06-22

2017-06-26

2017-07-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2017-03-10

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4300

2016-12-07

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2017-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-09-12

2016-09-23

2016-09-27

2016-10-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-06-10

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2016-03-10

2016-03-22

2016-03-25

2016-04-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4100

2015-12-10

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2016-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2015-09-10

2015-09-23

2015-09-25

2015-10-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2015-06-11

2015-06-22

2015-06-24

2015-07-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2015-03-10

2015-03-25

2015-03-27

2015-04-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2014-12-11

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-09-11

2014-09-23

2014-09-25

2014-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-06-11

2014-06-23

2014-06-25

2014-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2014-03-13

2014-03-21

2014-03-25

2014-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2013-12-10

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-09-10

2013-09-23

2013-09-25

2013-10-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-06-13

2013-06-21

2013-06-25

2013-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2013-03-13

2013-03-21

2013-03-25

2013-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2012-12-11

2012-12-24

2012-12-27

2013-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-09-11

2012-09-21

2012-09-25

2012-10-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-06-12

2012-06-22

2012-06-26

2012-07-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2012-03-05

2012-03-16

2012-03-20

2012-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2011-12-13

2011-12-22

2011-12-27

2012-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2011-09-13

2011-09-23

2011-09-27

2011-10-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2011-06-14

2011-06-24

2011-06-28

2011-07-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2011-03-08

2011-03-18

2011-03-22

2011-04-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2010-12-08

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2011-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-09-14

2010-09-23

2010-09-27

2010-10-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-06-14

2010-06-24

2010-06-28

2010-07-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2010-03-10

2010-03-24

2010-03-26

2010-04-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-12-11

2009-12-18

2009-12-22

2010-01-25

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-09-11

2009-09-23

2009-09-25

2009-10-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-06-04

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2009-03-13

2009-03-26

2009-03-30

2009-04-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2008-12-09

2008-12-19

2008-12-23

2009-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-09-09

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-06-13

2008-06-23

2008-06-25

2008-07-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2008-03-11

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-12-10

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2008-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-09-11

2007-09-20

2007-09-24

2007-10-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-06-12

2007-06-21

2007-06-25

2007-07-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-03-13

2007-03-22

2007-03-26

2007-04-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2006-12-12

2006-12-21

2006-12-26

2007-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-09-13

2006-09-22

2006-09-26

2006-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-06-13

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-07-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2006-03-10

2006-03-20

2006-03-22

2006-04-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-12-13

2005-12-21

2005-12-23

2006-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-09-09

2005-09-20

2005-09-22

2005-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-06-14

2005-06-23

2005-06-27

2005-07-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2005-03-07

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2004-12-13

2004-12-21

2004-12-24

2005-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2004-09-10

2004-09-17

2004-09-21

2004-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2004-06-14

2004-06-22

2004-06-24

2004-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2004-03-10

2004-03-18

2004-03-22

2004-04-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2003-12-03

2003-12-15

2003-12-17

2003-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2003-09-08

2003-09-18

2003-09-22

2003-10-01

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2003-06-10

2003-06-18

2003-06-20

2003-07-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2003-03-12

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2002-12-02

2002-12-16

2002-12-18

2003-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2002-09-09

2002-09-19

2002-09-23

2002-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2002-06-10

2002-06-19

2002-06-22

2002-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2002-03-11

2002-03-20

2002-03-22

2002-04-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-12-10

2001-12-19

2001-12-21

2002-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-09-05

2001-09-13

2001-09-17

2001-10-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-06-11

2001-06-20

2001-06-22

2001-07-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2001-03-08

2001-03-19

2001-03-21

2001-04-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1996-09-11

1996-09-19

1996-09-23

1996-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1996-06-07

1996-06-18

1996-06-20

1996-07-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1996-03-01

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-04-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1995-12-05

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1996-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1995-08-21

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-10-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

1995-06-09

1995-06-16

1995-06-20

1995-07-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

OLP

Investor Resources

Learn more about One Liberty Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

OLP

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

One Liberty Properties- (OLP)- engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2006, it owned 66 properties, including a 50% tenancy in common interest in 1 property; and participated in 7 joint ventures that owned approximately 6 properties located in 28 states in the United States. One Liberty Properties was founded in 1982 and is based in Great Neck, New York. As a REIT, capital gains are accounted for differently, so please consult with a tax advisor.

X