Summit Hotel Properties

Stock

INN

Price as of:

$12.07 +0.09 +0.75%

Industry

Real Estate Development

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Real Estate Development /

Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

INN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

6.01%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

103.12%

EPS $0.70

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

INN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$12.07

Quote Time

Today's Volume

212,985

Open Price

$12.03

Day's Range

$12.01 - $12.1

Previous Close

$11.98

52 week low / high

$9.29 - $12.63

Percent off 52 week high

-4.43%

INN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

INN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

INN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast INN's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.18

2019-08-15

$0.18

2019-05-16

$0.18

2019-02-13

$0.18

2018-11-15

$0.18

2018-08-15

$0.18

2018-05-15

$0.18

2018-02-15

$0.18

2017-11-15

$0.17

2017-08-14

$0.17

2017-05-12

$0.17

2017-02-10

$0.1625

2016-11-14

$0.1625

2016-08-12

$0.1325

2016-05-12

$0.1325

2016-02-11

$0.1175

2015-11-12

$0.1175

2015-08-12

$0.1175

2015-05-13

$0.1175

2015-02-11

$0.1175

2014-11-12

$0.1175

2014-08-13

$0.1175

2014-05-14

$0.1125

2014-02-12

$0.1125

2013-11-13

$0.1125

2013-08-14

$0.1125

2013-05-14

$0.1125

2013-02-11

$0.1125

2012-11-09

$0.1125

2012-08-09

$0.1125

2012-05-17

$0.1125

2012-02-15

$0.1125

2011-11-16

$0.1125

2011-08-18

$0.1125

2011-05-11

$0.05625

INN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

INN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for INN

Metric

INN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

INN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.73%

0.00%

5years

INN

INN

INN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

INN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

INN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-07-29

2019-08-15

2019-08-16

2019-08-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-04-29

2019-05-16

2019-05-17

2019-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-02-01

2019-02-13

2019-02-14

2019-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-10-26

2018-11-15

2018-11-16

2018-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-07-30

2018-08-15

2018-08-16

2018-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-04-30

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2018-02-05

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-10-30

2017-11-15

2017-11-16

2017-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-07-28

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-04-28

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2017-01-24

2017-02-10

2017-02-14

2017-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1625

2016-10-31

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

2016-07-29

2016-08-12

2016-08-16

2016-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1325

2016-04-29

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2016-01-29

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2015-10-30

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2015-07-30

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2015-01-30

2015-02-11

2015-02-16

2015-02-27

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2014-10-31

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1175

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2014-05-06

2014-05-14

2014-05-16

2014-05-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2013-08-01

2013-08-14

2013-08-16

2013-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2013-05-01

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2013-01-31

2013-02-11

2013-02-13

2013-02-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2012-10-31

2012-11-09

2012-11-14

2012-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2012-08-01

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2012-05-10

2012-05-17

2012-05-21

2012-05-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2012-02-07

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-29

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2011-11-07

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-30

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1125

2011-08-12

2011-08-18

2011-08-22

2011-08-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0563

2011-05-04

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-05-23

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

INN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Summit Hotel Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

INN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

Summit Hotel Properties (INN) - this company engages in the development, ownership, operation, and management of hotel properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2009, it owned and operated 42 mid-scale without food and beverage hotels and 23 upscale hotels in 19 states. The company serves corporate and business, leisure, and government travelers. Summit Hotel Properties, LLC was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

X