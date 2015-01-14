Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Franklin Street Properties

Stock

FSP

Price as of:

$8.52 -0.04 -0.47%

Industry

Real Estate Development

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Real Estate Development /

Franklin Street Properties (FSP)

FSP

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.17%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.36

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

800.00%

EPS $0.05

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get FSP DARS™ Rating

FSP

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,167,300

Open Price

$8.56

Day's Range

$8.49 - $8.67

Previous Close

$8.56

52 week low / high

$5.87 - $8.97

Percent off 52 week high

-5.02%

FSP

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FSP has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade FSP's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
FSP

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FSP’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-24

$0.09

2019-07-18

$0.09

2019-04-17

$0.09

2019-01-24

$0.09

2018-10-18

$0.09

2018-07-19

$0.09

2018-04-19

$0.09

2018-01-18

$0.19

2017-10-19

$0.19

2017-07-19

$0.19

2017-04-19

$0.19

2017-01-18

$0.19

2016-10-19

$0.19

2016-07-20

$0.19

2016-04-20

$0.19

2016-01-20

$0.19

2015-10-21

$0.19

2015-07-22

$0.19

2015-04-22

$0.19

2015-01-21

$0.19

2014-10-22

$0.19

2014-07-23

$0.19

2014-04-23

$0.19

2014-01-22

$0.19

2013-10-23

$0.19

2013-07-24

$0.19

2013-04-24

$0.19

2013-01-23

$0.19

2012-10-24

$0.19

2012-07-25

$0.19

2012-04-25

$0.19

2012-01-25

$0.19

2011-10-26

$0.19

2011-07-27

$0.19

2011-04-27

$0.19

2011-01-26

$0.19

2010-10-27

$0.19

2010-07-28

$0.19

2010-04-28

$0.19

2010-01-27

$0.19

2009-10-28

$0.19

2009-07-29

$0.19

2009-04-28

$0.19

2009-01-28

$0.19

2008-10-29

$0.19

2008-07-29

$0.19

2008-04-28

$0.31

2008-01-29

$0.31

2007-10-29

$0.31

2007-07-27

$0.31

2007-04-26

$0.31

2007-01-29

$0.31

2006-10-27

$0.31

2006-07-27

$0.31

2006-04-26

$0.31

2006-01-27

$0.31

2005-10-27

$0.31

2005-08-04

$0.21

FSP's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
FSP

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FSP

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

FSP Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

FSP

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-22.05%

-21.74%

0years

FSP

News
FSP

Research
FSP

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FSP

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

FSP

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0900

2019-10-11

2019-10-24

2019-10-25

2019-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-07-05

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-04-05

2019-04-17

2019-04-19

2019-05-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2019-01-11

2019-01-24

2019-01-25

2019-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-10-05

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-07-06

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2018-04-06

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-01-05

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-10-06

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-07-07

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-04-07

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-01-06

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-02-09

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-10-07

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-11-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-07-08

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-08-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-04-08

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-05-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-01-08

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-02-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-10-09

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-07-10

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-04-10

2015-04-22

2015-04-24

2015-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-01-09

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-10-10

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-07-11

2014-07-23

2014-07-25

2014-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-04-11

2014-04-23

2014-04-25

2014-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2014-01-10

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-10-11

2013-10-23

2013-10-25

2013-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-07-12

2013-07-24

2013-07-26

2013-08-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-04-12

2013-04-24

2013-04-26

2013-05-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2013-01-11

2013-01-23

2013-01-25

2013-02-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-10-12

2012-10-24

2012-10-26

2012-11-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-07-13

2012-07-25

2012-07-27

2012-08-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-04-13

2012-04-25

2012-04-27

2012-05-17

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2012-01-13

2012-01-25

2012-01-27

2012-02-16

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-10-14

2011-10-26

2011-10-28

2011-11-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-07-15

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-04-15

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-01-14

2011-01-26

2011-01-28

2011-02-18

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-10-15

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-07-16

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-04-16

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2010-01-15

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-10-16

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-07-17

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-04-17

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2009-01-16

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-10-17

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2008-07-21

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-04-18

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2008-01-18

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-10-19

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-07-20

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-04-20

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2007-01-19

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2006-10-13

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-20

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2006-07-14

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2006-04-14

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-19

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2006-01-18

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-21

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2005-10-05

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2005-07-29

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-29

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

FSP

Investor Resources

Learn more about Franklin Street Properties on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

FSP

Company Profile

Exchanges: ARCX

Sector: Financial

Industry: Real Estate Development

Franklin Street Properties- (FSP)- based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on achieving current income and long-term growth through investments in commercial properties. FSP operates in two business segments: real estate operations and investment banking/investment services. FSP owns an unleveraged portfolio of real estate. The majority of FSP's property portfolio is suburban office buildings, with select investments in certain central business district properties. FSP's subsidiary, FSP Investments LLC (member, FINRA and SIPC), is a real estate investment banking firm and a registered broker/dealer. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, capital gains are calculated in a different manner, so please consult with a tax advisor.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X