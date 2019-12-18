This table allows you to know how fast LND’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2006-04-11 $0.155 2005-12-20 $0.2 2005-12-20 $0.23 2005-10-12 $0.155 2005-07-07 $0.155 2005-07-07 $0.013 2005-07-07 $0.135 2005-04-13 $0.155 2004-12-22 $0.186 2004-12-22 $0.024 2004-10-13 $0.21 2004-07-14 $0.026 2004-07-14 $0.127 2004-07-14 $0.21 2004-04-14 $0.265 2003-12-29 $0.265 2003-12-29 $0.062 2003-12-29 $0.61 2003-10-15 $0.265 2003-07-09 $0.265 2003-04-09 $0.265 2002-12-26 $0.14 2002-12-26 $0.265 2002-10-09 $0.265 2002-07-10 $0.25 2002-04-10 $0.25 2001-12-26 $0.235 2001-12-26 $0.175 2001-12-26 $0.16 2001-10-10 $0.235 2001-07-11 $0.328 2001-04-18 $0.215 2000-12-27 $0.215 2000-12-27 $0.01 2000-10-18 $0.215 2000-07-19 $0.23 2000-04-17 $0.24 1999-12-29 $0.24 1999-12-29 $0.03 1999-10-19 $0.24 1999-07-19 $0.24 1999-04-19 $0.24 1998-12-29 $0.05 1998-12-29 $0.01 1998-12-29 $0.26 1998-10-15 $0.26 1998-07-16 $0.26 1998-04-15 $0.26 1997-12-29 $0.26 1997-12-29 $0.13 1997-10-16 $0.26 1997-07-16 $0.28 1997-04-16 $0.28 1996-12-27 $0.28 1996-12-27 $0.17 1996-12-27 $0.08 1996-12-27 $0.09 1996-10-18 $0.28 1996-07-18 $0.28 1996-04-17 $0.28 1995-12-27 $0.28 1995-12-27 $0.05 1995-12-27 $0.11 1995-12-27 $0.04 1995-11-17 $0.28 1995-08-18 $0.28 1995-05-26 $0.28 1994-12-23 $0.08 () 1992-12-24 $0.02 () 1992-12-24 $0.79 ()