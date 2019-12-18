Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

Stock

LND

Price as of:

$4.52 +0.04 +0.89%

Industry

Property Management

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Property Management /

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (LND)

LND

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

4 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LND DARS™ Rating

LND

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.52

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,306

Open Price

$4.5

Day's Range

$4.5 - $4.52

Previous Close

$4.48

52 week low / high

$3.65 - $4.52

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

LND

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LND has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LND's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LND

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LND’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-04-11

$0.155

2005-12-20

$0.2

2005-12-20

$0.23

2005-10-12

$0.155

2005-07-07

$0.155

2005-07-07

$0.013

2005-07-07

$0.135

2005-04-13

$0.155

2004-12-22

$0.186

2004-12-22

$0.024

2004-10-13

$0.21

2004-07-14

$0.026

2004-07-14

$0.127

2004-07-14

$0.21

2004-04-14

$0.265

2003-12-29

$0.265

2003-12-29

$0.062

2003-12-29

$0.61

2003-10-15

$0.265

2003-07-09

$0.265

2003-04-09

$0.265

2002-12-26

$0.14

2002-12-26

$0.265

2002-10-09

$0.265

2002-07-10

$0.25

2002-04-10

$0.25

2001-12-26

$0.235

2001-12-26

$0.175

2001-12-26

$0.16

2001-10-10

$0.235

2001-07-11

$0.328

2001-04-18

$0.215

2000-12-27

$0.215

2000-12-27

$0.01

2000-10-18

$0.215

2000-07-19

$0.23

2000-04-17

$0.24

1999-12-29

$0.24

1999-12-29

$0.03

1999-10-19

$0.24

1999-07-19

$0.24

1999-04-19

$0.24

1998-12-29

$0.05

1998-12-29

$0.01

1998-12-29

$0.26

1998-10-15

$0.26

1998-07-16

$0.26

1998-04-15

$0.26

1997-12-29

$0.26

1997-12-29

$0.13

1997-10-16

$0.26

1997-07-16

$0.28

1997-04-16

$0.28

1996-12-27

$0.28

1996-12-27

$0.17

1996-12-27

$0.08

1996-12-27

$0.09

1996-10-18

$0.28

1996-07-18

$0.28

1996-04-17

$0.28

1995-12-27

$0.28

1995-12-27

$0.05

1995-12-27

$0.11

1995-12-27

$0.04

1995-11-17

$0.28

1995-08-18

$0.28

1995-05-26

$0.28

1994-12-23

$0.08 ()

1992-12-24

$0.02 ()

1992-12-24

$0.79 ()

LND's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LND

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LND

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

LND Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LND

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

4years

LND

News
LND

Research
LND

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LND

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1992

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LND

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1400

Unknown

Unknown

2006-06-16

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2005-12-12

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-12-12

2005-12-20

2005-12-22

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-14

2005-10-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2005-07-01

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0130

2005-07-01

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-07-01

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0240

2004-12-16

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2004-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1860

2004-12-16

2004-12-22

2004-12-27

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2004-09-23

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2004-07-06

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1270

2004-07-06

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0260

2004-07-06

2004-07-14

2004-07-16

2004-07-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2004-04-06

2004-04-14

2004-04-16

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2003-12-18

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2003-12-17

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0620

2003-12-17

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2003-12-17

2003-12-29

2003-12-31

2004-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2003-09-22

2003-10-15

2003-10-17

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2003-07-01

2003-07-09

2003-07-11

2003-07-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2003-04-01

2003-04-09

2003-04-11

2003-04-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2002-12-18

2002-12-26

2002-12-30

2003-01-13

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2650

2002-10-01

2002-10-09

2002-10-11

2002-10-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-07-01

2002-07-10

2002-07-12

2002-07-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2002-04-08

2002-04-10

2002-04-12

2002-04-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2001-12-20

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-11

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2001-12-20

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-11

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2350

2001-12-20

2001-12-26

2001-12-28

2002-01-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2001-10-01

2001-10-10

2001-10-12

2001-10-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3280

2001-07-10

2001-07-11

2001-07-13

2001-07-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2001-04-17

2001-04-18

2001-04-20

2001-04-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2000-12-21

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-12

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2150

2000-12-21

2000-12-27

2000-12-29

2001-01-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2150

2000-10-12

2000-10-18

2000-10-20

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2000-07-11

2000-07-19

2000-07-21

2000-07-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

2000-04-13

2000-04-17

2000-04-19

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1999-12-15

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2400

1999-12-15

1999-12-29

1999-12-31

2000-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1999-10-08

1999-10-19

1999-10-21

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1999-07-09

1999-07-19

1999-07-21

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400

1999-04-09

1999-04-19

1999-04-21

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-12-17

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-12-17

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-12-17

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-10-08

1998-10-15

1998-10-19

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-07-10

1998-07-16

1998-07-20

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1998-04-06

1998-04-15

1998-04-17

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

1997-12-19

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.2600

1997-12-17

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

1997-10-07

1997-10-16

1997-10-20

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1997-07-07

1997-07-16

1997-07-18

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1997-04-07

1997-04-16

1997-04-18

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1996-12-18

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-14

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-12-18

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

1996-12-18

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1996-12-18

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1996-10-11

1996-10-18

1996-10-22

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1996-07-12

1996-07-18

1996-07-22

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1996-04-09

1996-04-17

1996-04-19

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

1995-12-18

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-16

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.1100

1995-12-18

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-16

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-12-18

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1995-12-18

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-01-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1995-11-13

1995-11-17

1995-11-21

1995-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1995-07-21

1995-08-18

1995-08-22

1995-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

1995-05-19

1995-05-26

1995-06-02

1995-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800 ()

1994-12-19

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

1995-01-17

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.7900 ()

1992-12-15

1992-12-24

1992-12-31

1993-01-15

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200 ()

1992-12-15

1992-12-24

1992-12-31

1993-01-15

Extra

Special

Quarter

LND

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property Management

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X