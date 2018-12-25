Best Dividend Stocks
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings

Stock

KW

Price as of:

$22.19 +0.01 +0.05%

Industry

Property Management

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Property Management /

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW)

KW

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.97%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.88

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

266.67%

EPS $0.33

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

8 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get KW DARS™ Rating

KW

Daily Snapshot

Price

$22.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

9,744

Open Price

$22.21

Day's Range

$22.14 - $22.28

Previous Close

$22.18

52 week low / high

$17.25 - $23.5

Percent off 52 week high

-5.57%

KW

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.2200

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 26

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.2200

2019-12-12

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-02

Regular

Trade KW's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

KW

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast KW’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-26

$0.22

2019-09-27

$0.21

2019-06-27

$0.21

2019-03-28

$0.21

2018-12-27

$0.21

2018-09-27

$0.19

2018-06-28

$0.19

2018-03-28

$0.19

2017-12-28

$0.19

2017-09-28

$0.17

2017-06-28

$0.17

2017-03-29

$0.17

2016-12-28

$0.14

2016-09-28

$0.14

2016-06-28

$0.14

2016-03-29

$0.14

2015-12-29

$0.12

2015-09-28

$0.12

2015-06-26

$0.12

2015-03-27

$0.12

2014-12-29

$0.09

2014-09-26

$0.09

2014-06-26

$0.09

2014-03-27

$0.09

2013-12-27

$0.07

2013-09-26

$0.07

2013-06-27

$0.07

2013-03-20

$0.07

2012-12-12

$0.05

2012-09-26

$0.05

2012-06-27

$0.05

2012-03-28

$0.05

2011-12-28

$0.04

2011-09-28

$0.04

2011-06-29

$0.04

KW's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

KW

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for KW

Metric

KW Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

KW

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

16.26%

12.82%

8years

KW

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

KW

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

KW

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2200

2019-12-12

2019-12-26

2019-12-27

2020-01-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-09-03

2019-09-27

2019-09-30

2019-10-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-06-07

2019-06-27

2019-06-28

2019-07-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2019-02-27

2019-03-28

2019-03-29

2019-04-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2018-10-31

2018-12-27

2018-12-28

2019-01-03

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-09-07

2018-09-27

2018-09-28

2018-10-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-06-07

2018-06-28

2018-06-29

2018-07-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2018-02-22

2018-03-28

2018-03-29

2018-04-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-11-02

2017-12-28

2017-12-29

2018-01-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-09-08

2017-09-28

2017-09-29

2017-10-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-06-06

2017-06-28

2017-06-30

2017-07-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2017-02-23

2017-03-29

2017-03-31

2017-04-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-12-02

2016-12-28

2016-12-30

2017-01-05

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-09-09

2016-09-28

2016-09-30

2016-10-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-06-10

2016-06-28

2016-06-30

2016-07-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2016-02-25

2016-03-29

2016-03-31

2016-04-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-12-09

2015-12-29

2015-12-31

2016-01-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-09-09

2015-09-28

2015-09-30

2015-10-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-06-09

2015-06-26

2015-06-30

2015-07-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-02-25

2015-03-27

2015-03-31

2015-04-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-12-04

2014-12-29

2014-12-31

2015-01-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-09-04

2014-09-26

2014-09-30

2014-10-07

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-06-17

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2014-02-26

2014-03-27

2014-03-31

2014-04-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-12-17

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

2014-01-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-09-17

2013-09-26

2013-09-30

2013-10-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-06-20

2013-06-27

2013-07-01

2013-07-08

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2013-03-12

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-04-02

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-11-29

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-28

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-09-14

2012-09-26

2012-09-28

2012-10-04

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-06-14

2012-06-27

2012-06-29

2012-07-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-03-12

2012-03-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-06

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2011-12-14

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2011-09-12

2011-09-28

2011-09-30

2011-10-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2011-06-21

2011-06-29

2011-07-01

2011-07-15

Initial, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

KW

Investor Resources

Learn more about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

KW

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property Management

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) - this company operates as a diversified real estate company that provides investment and real estate services in the United States and Japan. The company operates in two business units, KW Investments and KW Services. The KW Investments business unit co-invests through separate accounts and closed-end funds in the acquisition of real estate, including office, multi-family, loans, retail, hotels, residential condominiums, and land for development. The KW Services business unit offers a line of real estate services for the full life-cycle of real estate ownership and investment. It provides property management, auction marketing, brokerage, construction, and trust management services to financial institutions, other institutional clients, and individual investors. The company, principally through joint venture investments, also acquires, renovates, and resells commercial and residential real estate, as well as invests in discounted loan portfolios. As of December 31, 2009 it managed approximately 40 million square feet of residential, multifamily, and commercial real estate comprising 10,000 apartment units. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings serves sovereign funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, money managers, and family offices. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

