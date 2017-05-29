Best Dividend Stocks
United Fire & Casualty

Stock

UFCS

Price as of:

$29.26 +1.4 +4.99%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
United Fire & Casualty (UFCS)

United Fire & Casualty (UFCS)

UFCS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.49%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.32

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

2892.64%

EPS $0.05

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get UFCS DARS™ Rating

UFCS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$29.26

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,093

Open Price

$30.9

Day's Range

$29.26 - $31.75

Previous Close

$29.46

52 week low / high

$25.0 - $53.68

Percent off 52 week high

-45.12%

UFCS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

UFCS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

UFCS

Compare UFCS to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

UFCS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast UFCS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-05

$0.33

2019-11-27

$0.33

2019-08-29

$0.33

2019-05-30

$0.33

2019-02-28

$0.31

2018-11-29

$0.31

2018-08-30

$0.31

2018-05-31

$0.31

2018-03-06

$0.28

2017-11-30

$0.28

2017-08-30

$0.28

2017-05-30

$0.28

2017-02-27

$0.25

2016-11-29

$0.25

2016-08-30

$0.25

2016-05-27

$0.25

2016-02-26

$0.22

2015-11-27

$0.22

2015-08-28

$0.22

2015-05-28

$0.22

2015-02-26

$0.2

2014-11-26

$0.2

2014-08-28

$0.2

2014-05-29

$0.2

2014-02-27

$0.18

2013-11-27

$0.18

2013-08-29

$0.18

2013-05-29

$0.18

2013-02-27

$0.15

2012-12-12

$0.15

2012-08-29

$0.15

2012-05-30

$0.15

2012-02-28

$0.15

2011-12-13

$0.15

2011-08-30

$0.15

2011-05-27

$0.15

2011-02-25

$0.15

2010-12-13

$0.15

2010-08-30

$0.15

2010-05-27

$0.15

2010-02-25

$0.15

2009-12-11

$0.15

2009-08-28

$0.15

2009-05-28

$0.15

2009-02-26

$0.15

2008-12-11

$0.15

2008-08-28

$0.15

2008-05-29

$0.15

2008-02-28

$0.15

2007-12-12

$0.15

2007-08-29

$0.135

2007-05-30

$0.135

2007-02-27

$0.135

2006-12-13

$0.135

2006-08-30

$0.12

2006-05-30

$0.12

2006-02-27

$0.12

2005-12-13

$0.12

2005-08-30

$0.12

2005-05-27

$0.12

2005-02-25

$0.12

2004-12-16

$0.12

2004-08-30

$0.1

2004-05-27

$0.1

2004-02-26

$0.1

2003-12-11

$0.1

2003-08-27

$0.09375

2003-05-29

$0.09375

2003-02-27

$0.09375

2002-12-11

$0.09375

2002-08-29

$0.09

2002-05-29

$0.09

2002-02-27

$0.09

2001-12-12

$0.09

2001-08-29

$0.09

2001-05-30

$0.09

2001-02-27

$0.09

2000-12-13

$0.09

2000-08-30

$0.09

2000-05-30

$0.09

2000-02-28

$0.085

1999-12-13

$0.085

1999-08-30

$0.085

1999-05-27

$0.085

1999-03-03

$0.085

1998-12-11

$0.085

1998-08-28

$0.085

1998-05-28

$0.085

1998-03-02

$0.08

1997-12-11

$0.08

1997-08-29

$0.08

1997-05-28

$0.08

1997-03-03

$0.075

1996-12-18

$0.075

1996-08-29

$0.075

1996-05-30

$0.075

1996-02-28

$0.075

1995-12-14

$0.05

1995-08-30

$0.06666666666666667

1995-05-25

$0.06666666666666667

UFCS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

UFCS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for UFCS

Metric

UFCS Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

UFCS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

6.59%

1.54%

6years

UFCS

News
UFCS

Research
UFCS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

UFCS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

UFCS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3300

2020-02-21

2020-03-05

2020-03-06

2020-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-11-15

2019-11-27

2019-11-29

2019-12-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-08-16

2019-08-29

2019-08-30

2019-09-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2019-05-15

2019-05-30

2019-05-31

2019-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

2019-03-01

2019-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-11-16

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-08-17

2018-08-30

2018-08-31

2018-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

2018-06-01

2018-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2018-02-23

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-11-17

2017-11-30

2017-12-01

2017-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-08-18

2017-08-30

2017-09-01

2017-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2017-05-17

2017-05-30

2017-06-01

2017-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2017-02-17

2017-02-27

2017-03-01

2017-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-11-18

2016-11-29

2016-12-01

2016-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-08-19

2016-08-30

2016-09-01

2016-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2016-05-18

2016-05-27

2016-06-01

2016-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-05-20

2015-05-28

2015-06-01

2015-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-02-20

2015-02-26

2015-03-02

2015-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-11-21

2014-11-26

2014-12-01

2014-12-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-08-15

2014-08-28

2014-09-02

2014-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-05-21

2014-05-29

2014-06-02

2014-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2014-02-21

2014-02-27

2014-03-03

2014-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-11-15

2013-11-27

2013-12-02

2013-12-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-08-16

2013-08-29

2013-09-03

2013-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2013-05-15

2013-05-29

2013-05-31

2013-06-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2013-02-15

2013-02-27

2013-03-01

2013-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-11-16

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-08-17

2012-08-29

2012-09-03

2012-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-05-16

2012-05-30

2012-06-01

2012-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2012-02-24

2012-02-28

2012-03-01

2012-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-11-18

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2012-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-08-19

2011-08-30

2011-09-01

2011-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-05-18

2011-05-27

2011-06-01

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

2011-03-01

2011-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-11-19

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2011-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-08-20

2010-08-30

2010-09-01

2010-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-05-19

2010-05-27

2010-06-01

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-02-19

2010-02-25

2010-03-01

2010-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-11-20

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2010-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

2009-09-01

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-05-20

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-02-20

2009-02-26

2009-03-02

2009-03-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-11-21

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2009-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-08-15

2008-08-28

2008-09-02

2008-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-05-21

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-02-15

2008-02-28

2008-03-03

2008-03-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-11-16

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2008-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2007-08-17

2007-08-29

2007-08-31

2007-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2007-05-16

2007-05-30

2007-06-01

2007-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2007-02-16

2007-02-27

2007-03-01

2007-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1350

2006-11-17

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2007-01-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-08-18

2006-08-30

2006-09-01

2006-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-05-17

2006-05-30

2006-06-01

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-02-17

2006-02-27

2006-03-01

2006-03-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-11-18

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2006-01-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-08-19

2005-08-30

2005-09-01

2005-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-05-18

2005-05-27

2005-06-01

2005-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-02-18

2005-02-25

2005-03-01

2005-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2004-11-19

2004-12-16

2004-12-20

2005-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-08-20

2004-08-30

2004-09-01

2004-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-05-19

2004-05-27

2004-06-01

2004-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-20

2004-02-26

2004-03-01

2004-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-11-21

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2004-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2003-08-15

2003-08-27

2003-09-01

2003-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2003-05-21

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2003-02-21

2003-02-27

2003-03-03

2003-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0938

2002-11-15

2002-12-11

2002-12-13

2003-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-08-16

2002-08-29

2002-09-03

2002-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-05-15

2002-05-29

2002-06-01

2002-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2002-02-15

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-11-16

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2002-01-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-08-17

2001-08-29

2001-09-01

2001-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-05-16

2001-05-30

2001-06-01

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2001-02-16

2001-02-27

2001-03-01

2001-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-11-17

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2001-01-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-08-18

2000-08-30

2000-09-01

2000-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2000-05-17

2000-05-30

2000-06-01

2000-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2000-02-23

2000-02-28

2000-03-01

2000-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-11-19

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

2000-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-08-20

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-05-19

1999-05-27

1999-06-01

1999-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1999-02-19

1999-03-03

1999-03-02

1999-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-11-20

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1999-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-08-21

1998-08-28

1998-09-01

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

1998-05-20

1998-05-28

1998-06-01

1998-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1998-02-20

1998-03-02

1998-03-02

1998-03-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-11-21

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1998-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-08-22

1997-08-29

1997-09-02

1997-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-05-21

1997-05-28

1997-06-01

1997-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1997-02-21

1997-03-03

1997-03-03

1997-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-11-22

1996-12-18

1996-12-20

1997-01-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-08-23

1996-08-29

1996-09-03

1996-09-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-05-15

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0750

1996-02-16

1996-02-28

1996-03-01

1996-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1995-12-08

1995-12-14

1995-12-18

1996-01-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-08-18

1995-08-30

1995-09-01

1995-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

1995-05-17

1995-05-25

1995-06-01

1995-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

UFCS

Investor Resources

Learn more about United Fire & Casualty on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

UFCS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

United Fire & Casualty- (UFCS)-writes property and casualty insurance, and life insurance in the United States. The company's Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes both commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverages. Its Life Insurance segment offers single premium annuities, universal life products, and traditional life products. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

