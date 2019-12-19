This table allows you to know how fast KMPR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-15 $0.28 2019-08-16 $0.25 2019-05-10 $0.25 2019-02-15 $0.25 2018-11-16 $0.24 2018-08-10 $0.24 2018-05-11 $0.24 2018-02-16 $0.24 2017-11-10 $0.24 2017-08-10 $0.24 2017-05-11 $0.24 2017-02-16 $0.24 2016-11-09 $0.24 2016-08-11 $0.24 2016-05-12 $0.24 2016-02-11 $0.24 2015-11-12 $0.24 2015-08-13 $0.24 2015-05-14 $0.24 2015-02-12 $0.24 2014-11-13 $0.24 2014-08-14 $0.24 2014-05-15 $0.24 2014-02-13 $0.24 2013-11-07 $0.24 2013-08-08 $0.24 2013-05-09 $0.24 2013-02-14 $0.24 2012-11-15 $0.24 2012-08-09 $0.24 2012-05-10 $0.24 2012-02-09 $0.24 2011-11-09 $0.24 2011-08-10 $0.24 2011-05-11 $0.24 2011-02-09 $0.24 2010-11-09 $0.22 2010-08-11 $0.22 2010-05-12 $0.22 2010-02-10 $0.22 2009-11-10 $0.2 2009-08-12 $0.2 2009-05-13 $0.2 2009-02-11 $0.47 2008-11-12 $0.47 2008-08-13 $0.47 2008-05-14 $0.47 2008-02-13 $0.47 2007-11-14 $0.455 2007-08-08 $0.455 2007-05-09 $0.455 2007-02-14 $0.455 2006-11-09 $0.44 2006-08-10 $0.44 2006-05-11 $0.44 2006-02-09 $0.44 2005-11-09 $0.425 2005-08-11 $0.425 2005-05-12 $0.425 2005-02-10 $0.425 2004-11-10 $0.415 2004-08-12 $0.415 2004-05-13 $0.415 2004-02-11 $0.415 2003-11-20 $0.415 2003-08-15 $0.415 2003-05-15 $0.415 2003-02-12 $0.415 2002-11-14 $0.415 2002-08-08 $0.415 2002-05-09 $0.415 2002-02-13 $0.415 2001-11-15 $0.4 2001-08-09 $0.4 2001-05-10 $0.4 2001-02-14 $0.4 2000-11-10 $0.375 2000-08-18 $0.375 2000-05-12 $0.375 2000-02-11 $0.375 1999-11-12 $0.35 1999-08-13 $0.35 1999-05-14 $0.35 1999-02-11 $0.35 1998-11-06 $0.325 1998-08-14 $0.325 1998-05-08 $0.325 1998-02-12 $0.325 1997-11-06 $0.3 1997-08-14 $0.3 1997-05-09 $0.3 1997-02-13 $0.3 1996-11-07 $0.275 1996-08-09 $0.275 1996-05-10 $0.275 1996-02-09 $0.275 1995-11-10 $0.25 1995-08-11 $0.25 1995-05-10 $0.25