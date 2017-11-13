Best Dividend Stocks
EMC Insurance

Stock

EMCI

Price as of:

$36.01 +0.01 +0.03%

Industry

Property And Casualty Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
i
EMC Insurance(EMCI) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for EMC Insurance by scrolling below.
EMC Insurance (EMCI)

EMCI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.92

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

65.83%

EPS $1.40

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


EMCI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$36.01

Quote Time

Today's Volume

96,200

Open Price

$36.0

Day's Range

$35.99 - $36.03

Previous Close

$36.0

52 week low / high

$22.98 - $36.79

Percent off 52 week high

-2.12%

EMCI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

EMCI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

EMCI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EMCI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-26

$0.23

2019-06-03

$0.23

2019-03-13

$0.23

2018-11-14

$0.23

2018-08-31

$0.22

2018-05-25

$0.22

2018-03-13

$0.22

2017-11-17

$0.22

2017-08-25

$0.21

2017-06-02

$0.21

2017-03-10

$0.21

2016-11-10

$0.21

2016-08-26

$0.19

2016-05-26

$0.19

2016-03-11

$0.19

2015-11-13

$0.19

2015-09-03

$0.17

2015-05-21

$0.16666666666666666

2015-03-11

$0.16666666666666666

2014-11-14

$0.16666666666666666

2014-09-05

$0.15333333333333332

2014-05-30

$0.15333333333333332

2014-03-12

$0.15333333333333332

2013-11-21

$0.15333333333333332

2013-09-06

$0.14

2013-05-31

$0.14

2013-03-12

$0.14

2012-11-07

$0.14

2012-09-06

$0.13333333333333333

2012-05-31

$0.13333333333333333

2012-03-22

$0.13333333333333333

2011-11-14

$0.13333333333333333

2011-09-02

$0.12666666666666668

2011-06-06

$0.12666666666666668

2011-03-15

$0.12666666666666668

2010-11-15

$0.12666666666666668

2010-09-02

$0.12

2010-06-04

$0.12

2010-03-16

$0.12

2009-11-19

$0.12

2009-09-03

$0.12

2009-05-28

$0.12

2009-03-17

$0.12

2008-11-07

$0.12

2008-09-05

$0.12

2008-06-06

$0.12

2008-03-18

$0.12

2007-11-16

$0.12

2007-09-06

$0.11333333333333333

2007-06-01

$0.11333333333333333

2007-03-20

$0.11333333333333333

2006-11-17

$0.11333333333333333

2006-09-11

$0.10666666666666667

2006-06-06

$0.10666666666666667

2006-03-14

$0.10666666666666667

2005-11-10

$0.10666666666666667

2005-09-08

$0.1

2005-06-03

$0.1

2005-03-04

$0.1

2004-11-22

$0.1

2004-08-25

$0.1

2004-06-01

$0.1

2004-03-03

$0.1

2003-11-13

$0.1

2003-08-20

$0.1

2003-05-29

$0.1

2003-03-05

$0.1

2002-11-07

$0.1

2002-08-30

$0.1

2002-05-31

$0.1

2002-03-08

$0.1

2001-11-07

$0.1

2001-08-29

$0.1

2001-05-31

$0.1

2001-03-12

$0.1

2000-12-11

$0.1

2000-09-06

$0.1

2000-06-07

$0.1

2000-03-07

$0.1

1999-11-26

$0.1

1999-08-30

$0.1

1999-06-03

$0.1

1999-03-10

$0.1

1998-12-02

$0.1

1998-09-02

$0.1

1998-06-02

$0.1

1998-03-10

$0.1

1997-12-02

$0.1

1997-09-02

$0.1

1997-06-02

$0.1

1997-03-11

$0.1

1996-11-29

$0.1

1996-09-03

$0.09333333333333334

1996-06-04

$0.09333333333333334

1996-03-06

$0.09333333333333334

1995-11-24

$0.09333333333333334

1995-08-25

$0.08666666666666667

1995-05-31

$0.08666666666666667

EMCI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EMCI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EMCI

Metric

EMCI Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

EMCI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

5.66%

3.37%

9years

EMCI

EMCI

EMCI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EMCI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

EMCI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2300

2019-08-15

2019-08-26

2019-08-27

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-05-22

2019-06-03

2019-06-04

2019-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2019-03-04

2019-03-13

2019-03-14

2019-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-11-05

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-08-23

2018-08-31

2018-09-04

2018-09-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-05-16

2018-05-25

2018-05-29

2018-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2018-03-02

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2017-11-06

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-08-17

2017-08-25

2017-08-29

2017-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-05-25

2017-06-02

2017-06-06

2017-06-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-03-02

2017-03-10

2017-03-14

2017-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-08-18

2016-08-26

2016-08-30

2016-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-05-19

2016-05-26

2016-05-31

2016-06-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2016-03-02

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-03-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-11-04

2015-11-13

2015-11-17

2015-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2015-08-27

2015-09-03

2015-09-08

2015-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2015-05-13

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-03-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1667

2014-11-05

2014-11-14

2014-11-18

2014-11-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2014-08-28

2014-09-05

2014-09-09

2014-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2014-05-22

2014-05-30

2014-06-03

2014-06-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2013-11-15

2013-11-21

2013-11-25

2013-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-08-29

2013-09-06

2013-09-10

2013-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-05-23

2013-05-31

2013-06-04

2013-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-03-04

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-21

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-11-01

2012-11-07

2012-11-12

2012-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2012-08-29

2012-09-06

2012-09-10

2012-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2012-05-25

2012-05-31

2012-06-04

2012-06-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2012-03-15

2012-03-22

2012-03-26

2012-04-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2011-11-03

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2011-08-24

2011-09-02

2011-09-07

2011-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2011-05-26

2011-06-06

2011-06-08

2011-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2011-03-07

2011-03-15

2011-03-17

2011-03-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

2010-11-05

2010-11-15

2010-11-17

2010-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-08-24

2010-09-02

2010-09-07

2010-09-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-05-26

2010-06-04

2010-06-08

2010-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2010-03-08

2010-03-16

2010-03-18

2010-03-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-11-11

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-08-25

2009-09-03

2009-09-08

2009-09-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-05-19

2009-05-28

2009-06-01

2009-06-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-03-09

2009-03-17

2009-03-19

2009-03-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-08-26

2008-09-05

2008-09-09

2008-09-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-05-30

2008-06-06

2008-06-10

2008-06-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2008-03-10

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-03-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-11-08

2007-11-16

2007-11-20

2007-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2007-08-29

2007-09-06

2007-09-10

2007-09-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2007-05-24

2007-06-01

2007-06-05

2007-06-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2007-03-12

2007-03-20

2007-03-22

2007-03-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

2006-11-09

2006-11-17

2006-11-21

2006-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2006-08-31

2006-09-11

2006-09-13

2006-09-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2006-06-06

2006-06-06

2006-06-08

2006-06-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2006-03-06

2006-03-14

2006-03-16

2006-03-23

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1067

2005-11-04

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-08-31

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-05-27

2005-06-03

2005-06-07

2005-06-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-02-24

2005-03-04

2005-03-08

2005-03-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-11-12

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-08-17

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-05-21

2004-06-01

2004-06-03

2004-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2004-02-24

2004-03-03

2004-03-05

2004-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-11-04

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-08-12

2003-08-20

2003-08-22

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-05-20

2003-05-29

2003-06-02

2003-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2003-02-25

2003-03-05

2003-03-07

2003-03-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-10-31

2002-11-07

2002-11-12

2002-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-08-22

2002-08-30

2002-09-04

2002-09-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-05-21

2002-05-31

2002-06-04

2002-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2002-02-26

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-11-01

2001-11-07

2001-11-12

2001-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-08-23

2001-08-29

2001-09-03

2001-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-05-23

2001-05-31

2001-06-04

2001-06-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2001-02-28

2001-03-12

2001-03-14

2001-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-11-29

2000-12-11

2000-12-13

2000-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-08-24

2000-09-06

2000-09-08

2000-09-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-05-25

2000-06-07

2000-06-09

2000-06-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-02-24

2000-03-07

2000-03-09

2000-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-11-16

1999-11-26

1999-11-30

1999-12-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-08-18

1999-08-30

1999-09-01

1999-09-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-05-24

1999-06-03

1999-06-07

1999-06-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1999-02-26

1999-03-10

1999-03-12

1999-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-11-20

1998-12-02

1998-12-04

1998-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-08-20

1998-09-02

1998-09-04

1998-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-05-21

1998-06-02

1998-06-04

1998-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-02-26

1998-03-10

1998-03-12

1998-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-11-21

1997-12-02

1997-12-04

1997-12-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-08-20

1997-09-02

1997-09-04

1997-09-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-05-20

1997-06-02

1997-06-04

1997-06-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-02-26

1997-03-11

1997-03-13

1997-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-11-13

1996-11-29

1996-12-03

1996-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1996-08-15

1996-09-03

1996-09-05

1996-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1996-05-22

1996-06-04

1996-06-06

1996-06-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1996-02-27

1996-03-06

1996-03-08

1996-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0933

1995-11-15

1995-11-24

1995-11-28

1995-12-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1995-08-17

1995-08-25

1995-08-29

1995-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

1995-05-25

1995-05-31

1995-06-06

1995-06-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

EMCI

Investor Resources

Learn more about EMC Insurance on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EMCI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Financial

Industry: Property And Casualty Insurance

EMC Insurance- (EMCI)-provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company. A

