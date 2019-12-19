Best Dividend Stocks
$23.45 +0.1 +0.43%

Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)

Stock Dividend Data

Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.56%

financial Average 0.04%

PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.83

Paid Annually

RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

46.37%

EPS $1.79

GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BSAC DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.45

Quote Time

Today's Volume

59,052

Open Price

$23.3

Day's Range

$23.24 - $23.67

Previous Close

$23.35

52 week low / high

$20.78 - $32.97

Percent off 52 week high

-28.87%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BSAC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BSAC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-04-15

$0.832341

2018-04-18

$1.122641

2017-04-19

$0.854321

2016-04-19

$0.861508

2015-04-21

$0.902543

2014-04-15

$0.768052

2013-04-22

$0.807383

2012-04-19

$0.8890481139337952

2011-04-15

$0.844355273287144

2010-04-20

$0.7995015396458814

2009-04-21

$0.6125065434949961

2008-04-15

$0.7152886836027713

2007-04-18

$0.5886720554272518

2006-04-19

$0.5027675134719015

BSAC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BSAC

Metric

BSAC Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.14%

-25.86%

1years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.8323

Unknown

2019-04-15

2019-04-16

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1226

Unknown

2018-04-18

2018-04-19

2018-05-02

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8543

Unknown

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8615

Unknown

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-05-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.9025

Unknown

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7681

Unknown

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-05-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8074

Unknown

2013-04-22

2013-04-24

2013-05-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8890

Unknown

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8444

Unknown

2011-04-15

2011-04-19

2011-05-10

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7995

Unknown

2010-04-20

2010-04-22

2010-05-12

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6125

Unknown

2009-04-21

2009-04-23

2009-05-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7153

Unknown

2008-04-15

2008-04-17

2008-05-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5887

Unknown

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-05-14

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.5028

Unknown

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-05-12

Income

Regular

Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Money Center Banks

No company description available.

