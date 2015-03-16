This company provides group and life insurance products and retirement products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It operates in three divisions: Benefits, Retirement, and Individual Life. The Benefits division offers medical stop-loss insurance, limited benefit medical insurance, group life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and disability income insurance products to employers, unions, and public agencies, as well as provides underwriting and consulting services. The Retirement division offers fixed and variable deferred annuities to consumers who accumulate tax-deferred assets for retirement; single premium immediate annuities to customers seeking a reliable source of retirement income or to protect against outliving their assets during retirement; and funding services options to structured settlement clients. The Individual Life division provides a range of insurance products, such as term and universal life insurance, including bank-owned life insurance, as well as corporate-owned life insurance. The company distributes its products through a network of benefits consultants, financial institutions, independent agents and advisers, third party administrators, employee benefits brokers, brokerage general agents, specialty agents, and administrative services only insurance carriers. Symetra Financial Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.