Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Symetra Financial Corp

Stock

SYA

Price as of:

$32.02 +0.03 +0.09%

Industry

Life Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Symetra Financial Corp(SYA) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Symetra Financial Corp by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Life Insurance /

Symetra Financial Corp (SYA)

SYA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

No Payout Increase Last Year

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SYA DARS™ Rating

SYA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$32.02

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,411,700

Open Price

$32.0

Day's Range

$31.98 - $32.02

Previous Close

$31.99

52 week low / high

$20.24 - $32.02

Percent off 52 week high

0.00%

SYA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SYA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SYA's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SYA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SYA

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SYA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SYA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

0%

0

SYA

News
SYA

Research
SYA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SYA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

There are no historical annual dividend data & growth for SYA

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SYA

Dividend History

There are no payout history for SYA

SYA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Symetra Financial Corp on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SYA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Life Insurance

This company provides group and life insurance products and retirement products in the United States and the District of Columbia. It operates in three divisions: Benefits, Retirement, and Individual Life. The Benefits division offers medical stop-loss insurance, limited benefit medical insurance, group life insurance, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, and disability income insurance products to employers, unions, and public agencies, as well as provides underwriting and consulting services. The Retirement division offers fixed and variable deferred annuities to consumers who accumulate tax-deferred assets for retirement; single premium immediate annuities to customers seeking a reliable source of retirement income or to protect against outliving their assets during retirement; and funding services options to structured settlement clients. The Individual Life division provides a range of insurance products, such as term and universal life insurance, including bank-owned life insurance, as well as corporate-owned life insurance. The company distributes its products through a network of benefits consultants, financial institutions, independent agents and advisers, third party administrators, employee benefits brokers, brokerage general agents, specialty agents, and administrative services only insurance carriers. Symetra Financial Corporation was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X