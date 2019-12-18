Best Dividend Stocks
Assured Guaranty Ltd.

Stock

AGO

Price as of:

$49.92 -0.37 -0.74%

Industry

Life Insurance

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.43%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.72

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

19.17%

EPS $3.76

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AGO DARS™ Rating

Daily Snapshot

Price

$49.92

Quote Time

Today's Volume

236,646

Open Price

$50.34

Day's Range

$49.75 - $50.38

Previous Close

$50.29

52 week low / high

$36.13 - $50.77

Percent off 52 week high

-1.67%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AGO has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AGO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-19

$0.18

2019-08-20

$0.18

2019-05-21

$0.18

2019-03-12

$0.18

2018-11-20

$0.16

2018-08-14

$0.16

2018-05-15

$0.16

2018-03-06

$0.16

2017-11-14

$0.1425

2017-08-14

$0.1425

2017-05-15

$0.1425

2017-03-06

$0.1425

2016-11-14

$0.13

2016-08-15

$0.13

2016-05-16

$0.13

2016-03-07

$0.13

2015-11-16

$0.12

2015-08-17

$0.12

2015-05-18

$0.12

2015-02-13

$0.12

2014-11-17

$0.11

2014-08-18

$0.11

2014-05-19

$0.11

2014-02-14

$0.11

2013-11-19

$0.1

2013-08-19

$0.1

2013-05-20

$0.1

2013-02-19

$0.1

2012-11-19

$0.09

2012-08-13

$0.09

2012-05-21

$0.09

2012-02-21

$0.09

2011-11-14

$0.045

2011-08-15

$0.045

2011-05-16

$0.045

2011-02-18

$0.045

2010-11-16

$0.045

2010-08-17

$0.045

2010-05-18

$0.045

2010-03-09

$0.045

2009-11-18

$0.045

2009-08-19

$0.045

2009-05-20

$0.045

2009-02-18

$0.045

2008-11-19

$0.045

2008-08-20

$0.045

2008-05-21

$0.045

2008-02-27

$0.045

2007-11-20

$0.04

2007-08-21

$0.04

2007-05-15

$0.04

2007-02-20

$0.04

2006-11-14

$0.035

2006-08-15

$0.035

2006-05-17

$0.035

2006-02-14

$0.035

2005-11-15

$0.03

2005-08-12

$0.03

2005-05-13

$0.03

2005-02-17

$0.03

2004-11-12

$0.03

2004-08-13

$0.03

AGO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AGO

Metric

AGO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.46%

12.50%

7years

News
Research
Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1800

2019-11-06

2019-11-19

2019-11-20

2019-12-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-08-07

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-05-08

2019-05-21

2019-05-22

2019-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1800

2019-02-27

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-11-07

2018-11-20

2018-11-21

2018-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-05-02

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2018-02-21

2018-03-06

2018-03-07

2018-03-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2017-08-02

2017-08-14

2017-08-16

2017-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2017-05-03

2017-05-15

2017-05-17

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1425

2017-02-22

2017-03-06

2017-03-08

2017-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-11-02

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-08-03

2016-08-15

2016-08-17

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-05-04

2016-05-16

2016-05-18

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2016-02-24

2016-03-07

2016-03-09

2016-03-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-11-04

2015-11-16

2015-11-18

2015-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-08-05

2015-08-17

2015-08-19

2015-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-05-06

2015-05-18

2015-05-20

2015-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2015-02-04

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-11-05

2014-11-17

2014-11-19

2014-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-08-06

2014-08-18

2014-08-20

2014-09-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-05-07

2014-05-19

2014-05-21

2014-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2014-02-05

2014-02-14

2014-02-19

2014-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-11-07

2013-11-19

2013-11-21

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-08-07

2013-08-19

2013-08-21

2013-09-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-05-08

2013-05-20

2013-05-22

2013-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2013-02-07

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-11-08

2012-11-19

2012-11-21

2012-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-05-09

2012-05-21

2012-05-23

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-02-09

2012-02-21

2012-02-23

2012-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2011-11-02

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2011-08-03

2011-08-15

2011-08-17

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2011-05-04

2011-05-16

2011-05-18

2011-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2011-02-09

2011-02-18

2011-02-23

2011-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2010-11-03

2010-11-16

2010-11-18

2010-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2010-08-04

2010-08-17

2010-08-19

2010-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2010-05-06

2010-05-18

2010-05-20

2010-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2010-02-24

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2009-11-05

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2009-08-06

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2009-05-07

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-06-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2009-02-05

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-03-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-11-06

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-08-07

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-05-08

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-06-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0450

2008-02-14

2008-02-27

2008-02-29

2008-03-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-11-08

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-12-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-08-09

2007-08-21

2007-08-23

2007-09-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-05-03

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-06-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2007-02-08

2007-02-20

2007-02-22

2007-03-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-11-02

2006-11-14

2006-11-16

2006-12-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-08-03

2006-08-15

2006-08-17

2006-09-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-05-05

2006-05-17

2006-05-19

2006-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2006-02-02

2006-02-14

2006-02-16

2006-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-11-03

2005-11-15

2005-11-17

2005-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-08-04

2005-08-12

2005-08-16

2005-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-05-05

2005-05-13

2005-05-17

2005-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2005-02-10

2005-02-17

2005-02-22

2005-03-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-11-04

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2004-08-05

2004-08-13

2004-08-17

2004-09-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

Investor Resources

Learn more about Assured Guaranty Ltd. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Life Insurance

Assured Guaranty Ltd.-(AGO)-provides credit enhancement products to the public finance, structured finance, and mortgage markets in the United States and internationally. Its credit enhancement products are financial guaranty or other types of financial support, including credit derivatives that improve the credit of underlying debt obligations. The company operates in four segments: Financial Guaranty Direct, Financial Guaranty Reinsurance, Mortgage Guaranty, and Other. Assured Guaranty, Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

X