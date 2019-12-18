This table allows you to know how fast AGO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-11-19 $0.18 2019-08-20 $0.18 2019-05-21 $0.18 2019-03-12 $0.18 2018-11-20 $0.16 2018-08-14 $0.16 2018-05-15 $0.16 2018-03-06 $0.16 2017-11-14 $0.1425 2017-08-14 $0.1425 2017-05-15 $0.1425 2017-03-06 $0.1425 2016-11-14 $0.13 2016-08-15 $0.13 2016-05-16 $0.13 2016-03-07 $0.13 2015-11-16 $0.12 2015-08-17 $0.12 2015-05-18 $0.12 2015-02-13 $0.12 2014-11-17 $0.11 2014-08-18 $0.11 2014-05-19 $0.11 2014-02-14 $0.11 2013-11-19 $0.1 2013-08-19 $0.1 2013-05-20 $0.1 2013-02-19 $0.1 2012-11-19 $0.09 2012-08-13 $0.09 2012-05-21 $0.09 2012-02-21 $0.09 2011-11-14 $0.045 2011-08-15 $0.045 2011-05-16 $0.045 2011-02-18 $0.045 2010-11-16 $0.045 2010-08-17 $0.045 2010-05-18 $0.045 2010-03-09 $0.045 2009-11-18 $0.045 2009-08-19 $0.045 2009-05-20 $0.045 2009-02-18 $0.045 2008-11-19 $0.045 2008-08-20 $0.045 2008-05-21 $0.045 2008-02-27 $0.045 2007-11-20 $0.04 2007-08-21 $0.04 2007-05-15 $0.04 2007-02-20 $0.04 2006-11-14 $0.035 2006-08-15 $0.035 2006-05-17 $0.035 2006-02-14 $0.035 2005-11-15 $0.03 2005-08-12 $0.03 2005-05-13 $0.03 2005-02-17 $0.03 2004-11-12 $0.03 2004-08-13 $0.03