Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

AEGON N.V.

Stock

AEG

Price as of:

$4.63 -0.06 -1.28%

Industry

Life Insurance

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Life Insurance /

AEGON N.V. (AEG)

AEG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

7.09%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.33

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

50.38%

EPS $0.66

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AEG DARS™ Rating

AEG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.63

Quote Time

Today's Volume

353,999

Open Price

$4.64

Day's Range

$4.63 - $4.65

Previous Close

$4.69

52 week low / high

$3.69 - $5.43

Percent off 52 week high

-14.73%

AEG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AEG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AEG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AEG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AEG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-23

$0.166208

2019-05-21

$0.167475

2018-08-24

$0.16205

2018-05-22

$0.164507

2017-08-17

$0.152653

2017-05-22

$0.146231

2016-08-18

$0.147264

2016-05-23

$0.145795

2015-08-20

$0.134196

2015-05-21

$0.133596

2014-08-21

$0.146124

2014-05-22

$0.150348

2013-08-15

$0.145673

2013-05-17

$0.14179

2012-08-16

$0.12276

2012-05-18

$0.107797

2008-08-08

$0.45222

2008-04-25

$0.504608

2007-08-10

$0.4095

2007-04-26

$0.421476

2006-08-14

$0.3066

2006-04-26

$0.285775

AEG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AEG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AEG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AEG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AEG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

4.29%

1.79%

3years

AEG

News
AEG

Research
AEG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AEG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2009

2008

2007

2006

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AEG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1662

Unknown

2019-08-23

2019-08-26

2019-09-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1675

Unknown

2019-05-21

2019-05-22

2019-06-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1621

Unknown

2018-08-24

2018-08-27

2018-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1645

Unknown

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-06-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1527

Unknown

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1462

Unknown

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-06-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1473

Unknown

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1458

Unknown

2016-05-23

2016-05-25

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1342

Unknown

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1336

Unknown

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-06-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1461

Unknown

2014-08-21

2014-08-25

2014-09-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1503

Unknown

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-06-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1457

Unknown

2013-08-15

2013-08-19

2013-09-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1418

Unknown

2013-05-17

2013-05-21

2013-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1228

Unknown

2012-08-16

2012-08-20

2012-09-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1078

Unknown

2012-05-18

2012-05-22

2012-06-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-05-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4522

Unknown

2008-08-08

2008-08-12

2008-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5046

Unknown

2008-04-25

2008-04-29

2008-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4095

Unknown

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-09-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4215

Unknown

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3066

Unknown

2006-08-14

2006-08-16

2006-09-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2858

Unknown

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

AEG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Life Insurance

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X