This table allows you to know how fast SFB’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2020-03-31 $0.325 2019-12-30 $0.325 2019-09-30 $0.325 2019-06-28 $0.325 2019-03-29 $0.325 2018-12-28 $0.325 2018-09-28 $0.325 2018-06-28 $0.325 2018-03-28 $0.325 2017-12-28 $0.3647222222 2014-12-29 $0.41875 2014-09-29 $0.41875 2014-06-27 $0.41875 2014-03-28 $0.41875 2013-12-27 $0.41875 2013-09-27 $0.41875 2013-06-27 $0.41875 2013-03-27 $0.41875 2012-12-27 $0.41875 2012-09-27 $0.41875 2012-06-27 $0.41875 2012-03-28 $0.38153 1997-04-28 $0.2 1997-02-12 $0.2 1996-11-13 $0.2 1996-08-14 $0.2 1996-05-15 $0.19 1996-02-14 $0.19 1995-11-15 $0.18 1995-08-16 $0.18 1995-05-12 $0.17