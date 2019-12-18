Best Dividend Stocks
Banco Macro S.A.

Stock

BMA

Price as of:

$33.21 +1.46 +4.69%

Industry

Foreign Regional Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Regional Banks /

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA)

BMA

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.01%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$2.18

Paid Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

27.17%

EPS $8.03

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

BMA

Daily Snapshot

Price

$33.21

Quote Time

Today's Volume

410,678

Open Price

$31.19

Day's Range

$31.17 - $33.33

Previous Close

$31.13

52 week low / high

$21.41 - $77.31

Percent off 52 week high

-57.85%

BMA

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BMA has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

BMA

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BMA’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-10

$2.181998

2018-05-11

$1.976805

2017-06-08

$0.753215

2016-08-12

$0.748808

2016-03-23

$0.234346

2014-06-26

$1.127902

2011-05-06

$2.081292

2010-06-11

$0.890585

2009-09-10

$0.648508

2008-05-14

$0.7944

2007-05-21

$0.4859

BMA's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BMA

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BMA

Metric

BMA Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BMA

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

30.44%

10.38%

2years

BMA

News
BMA

Research
BMA

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BMA

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2014

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

BMA

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$2.1820

Unknown

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.9768

Unknown

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-05-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7532

Unknown

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-20

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7488

Unknown

2016-08-12

2016-08-16

2016-08-24

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2343

Unknown

2016-03-23

2016-03-28

2016-04-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.1279

Unknown

2014-06-26

2014-06-30

2014-07-08

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$2.0813

Unknown

2011-05-06

2011-05-10

2011-05-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.8906

Unknown

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-06-23

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6485

Unknown

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-22

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.7944

Unknown

2008-05-14

2008-05-16

2008-05-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.4859

Unknown

2007-05-21

2007-05-23

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Annual

BMA

Investor Resources

Learn more about Banco Macro S.A. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BMA

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Regional Banks

Banco Macro SA (BMA) is an Argentina-based financial institution. It provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, entrepreneurs, corporate customers, and governments in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1966. It was formerly known as Banco Macro Bansud S.A. and changed its name to Bancro Macro S.A. in 2006. Bancro Macro is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Market data

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

