BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (ADR)

BFR

Price as of:

$11.06 +0.03 +0.27%

Industry

Foreign Regional Banks

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (ADR)(BFR) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (ADR) by scrolling below.
BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (ADR) (BFR)

Stock Dividend Data

Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.17%

financial Average 0.04%

PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.26

Paid Annually

RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

14.29%

EPS $1.83

GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Daily Snapshot

Price

$11.06

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,287,200

Open Price

$11.03

Day's Range

$10.86 - $11.11

Previous Close

$11.03

52 week low / high

$6.57 - $16.0

Percent off 52 week high

-30.87%

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BFR has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BFR’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-05-14

$0.261028

2018-05-07

$0.208659

2017-08-08

$0.250846

2016-07-11

$0.318254

2016-03-15

$0.102062

2011-04-20

$1.074365

2010-06-08

$0.661446

2009-09-22

$0.040637

2008-04-24

$0.27688

2007-05-03

$0.08831

2006-06-02

$0.01895

BFR's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BFR

Metric

BFR Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-14.68%

25.10%

0years

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2610

Unknown

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2087

Unknown

2018-05-07

2018-05-08

2018-05-16

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2508

Unknown

2017-08-08

2017-08-10

2017-08-18

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.3183

Unknown

2016-07-11

2016-07-13

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.1021

Unknown

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-28

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2012-05-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$1.0744

Unknown

2011-04-20

2011-04-25

2011-05-06

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.6614

Unknown

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-21

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0406

Unknown

2009-09-22

2009-09-24

2009-10-05

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.2769

Unknown

2008-04-24

2008-04-28

2008-05-07

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0883

Unknown

2007-05-03

2007-05-07

2007-05-17

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0190

Unknown

2006-06-02

2006-06-06

2006-06-22

Income

Regular

Annual

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Regional Banks

No company description available.

