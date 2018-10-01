Best Dividend Stocks
Banco Bradesco S.A.

Stock

BBDO

Price as of:

$8.3 -0.05 -0.6%

Industry

Foreign Regional Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Regional Banks /

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBDO)

BBDO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.50%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.04

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BBDO DARS™ Rating

BBDO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$8.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

31,660

Open Price

$8.3

Day's Range

$8.18 - $8.32

Previous Close

$8.35

52 week low / high

$6.65 - $9.48

Percent off 52 week high

-12.45%

BBDO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.0908

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 20

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.0908

Unknown

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-09

Special

Trade BBDO's Upcoming Dividend

BBDO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BBDO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-20

$0.090751

2019-12-03

$0.003494

2019-11-04

$0.003451

2019-10-18

$0.232211

2019-10-02

$0.003648

2019-09-03

$0.003525

2019-08-02

$0.003517

2019-07-02

$0.003404

2019-07-01

$0.034385

2019-06-04

$0.003794

2019-05-03

$0.003691

2019-04-05

$0.003724

2019-03-06

$0.003694

2019-02-04

$0.003925

2019-01-03

$0.003946

2018-12-26

$0.129004

2018-12-04

$0.003784

2018-11-05

$0.003801

2018-10-02

$0.00396

2018-09-04

$0.003657

2018-08-02

$0.003506

2018-07-03

$0.003946

2018-07-02

$0.033452

2018-06-04

$0.003806

2018-05-03

$0.003932

2018-04-06

$0.004228

2018-03-02

$0.004392

2018-02-02

$0.004518

2018-01-03

$0.004631

2017-12-26

$0.178875

2017-12-04

$0.004432

2017-11-02

$0.004562

2017-10-03

$0.004504

2017-09-06

$0.0046

2017-08-02

$0.004634

2017-07-03

$0.045963

2017-07-03

$0.004661

2017-06-02

$0.004441

2017-05-03

$0.004991

2017-04-04

$0.004621

2017-03-02

$0.004704

2017-02-02

$0.004718

2017-01-03

$0.004637

2016-12-22

$0.062334

2016-12-02

$0.004472

2016-11-03

$0.00421

2016-10-04

$0.004517

2016-10-03

$0.134951

2016-09-02

$0.004519

2016-08-02

$0.004514

2016-07-01

$0.004471

2016-06-23

$0.039498

2016-06-02

$0.004526

2016-05-03

$0.00406

2016-04-04

$0.004195

2016-03-02

$0.004099

2016-02-02

$0.003678

2016-01-05

$0.003666

2015-12-17

$0.144072

2015-12-02

$0.003605

2015-11-04

$0.003809

2015-10-02

$0.003875

2015-09-02

$0.003662

2015-08-04

$0.003975

2015-07-01

$0.004235

2015-06-23

$0.05385

2015-06-02

$0.004705

2015-05-05

$0.004587

2015-04-02

$0.004771

2015-03-03

$0.00505

2015-02-10

$0.041774

2015-02-03

$0.005536

2015-01-05

$0.005893

2014-12-24

$0.143952

2014-12-02

$0.005959

2014-11-04

$0.006203

2014-10-02

$0.006477

2014-09-02

$0.006502

2014-08-04

$0.00714

2014-07-02

$0.007063

2014-06-25

$0.083682

2014-06-03

$0.007245

2014-05-05

$0.007072

2014-04-02

$0.007182

2014-03-06

$0.007068

2014-02-11

$0.072514

2014-02-04

$0.006864

2014-01-03

$0.006639

2013-12-26

$0.102726

2013-12-03

$0.00614

2013-11-04

$0.006802

2013-10-02

$0.007104

2013-09-03

$0.007212

2013-08-02

$0.006779

2013-07-02

$0.006969

2013-06-28

$0.071547

2013-06-04

$0.007142

2013-05-03

$0.007467

2013-04-02

$0.007961

2013-03-04

$0.007906

2013-02-06

$0.033733

2013-02-04

$0.008007

2013-01-03

$0.008009

2012-12-26

$0.201053

2012-12-04

$0.007804

2012-11-05

$0.007507

2012-10-02

$0.007817

2012-09-04

$0.007865

2012-08-02

$0.007794

2012-07-03

$0.007776

2012-06-28

$0.078545

2012-06-04

$0.008007

2012-05-03

$0.007819

2012-04-04

$0.008289

BBDO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BBDO

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

BBDO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

BBDO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-47.38%

-80.09%

5years

BBDO

BBDO

BBDO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BBDO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

BBDO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0908

Unknown

2019-12-20

2019-12-23

2020-01-09

Approximate Dividend Rate, Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0035

Unknown

2019-12-03

2019-12-04

2020-01-09

Approximate Dividend Rate, Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0035

Unknown

2019-11-04

2019-11-05

2019-12-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.2322

Unknown

2019-10-18

2019-10-21

2019-10-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0036

Unknown

2019-10-02

2019-10-03

2019-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0035

Unknown

2019-09-03

2019-09-04

2019-10-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0035

Unknown

2019-08-02

2019-08-05

2019-09-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0034

Unknown

2019-07-02

2019-07-03

2019-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0344

Unknown

2019-07-01

2019-07-02

2019-07-22

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2019-06-04

2019-06-05

2019-07-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2019-05-03

2019-05-06

2019-06-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2019-04-05

2019-04-08

2019-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2019-03-06

2019-03-07

2019-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2019-02-04

2019-02-05

2019-03-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2019-01-03

2019-01-04

2019-02-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1290

Unknown

2018-12-26

2018-12-27

2019-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2018-12-04

2018-12-05

2019-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2018-11-05

2018-11-06

2018-12-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2018-10-02

2018-10-03

2018-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2018-09-04

2018-09-05

2018-10-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0035

Unknown

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-09-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2018-07-03

2018-07-05

2018-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0335

Unknown

2018-07-02

2018-07-03

2018-07-23

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2018-06-04

2018-06-05

2018-07-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2018-05-03

2018-05-04

2018-06-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2018-04-06

2018-04-09

2018-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2018-03-02

2018-03-05

2018-04-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2018-02-02

2018-02-05

2018-03-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2018-01-03

2018-01-04

2018-02-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1789

Unknown

2017-12-26

2017-12-27

2018-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2017-12-04

2017-12-05

2018-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2017-11-02

2017-11-03

2017-12-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2017-10-03

2017-10-04

2017-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2017-09-06

2017-09-07

2017-10-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-09-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0460

Unknown

2017-07-03

2017-07-06

2017-07-24

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0044

Unknown

2017-06-02

2017-06-06

2017-07-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0050

Unknown

2017-05-03

2017-05-05

2017-06-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2017-04-04

2017-04-06

2017-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2017-03-02

2017-03-06

2017-04-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2017-02-02

2017-02-06

2017-03-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2017-01-03

2017-01-05

2017-02-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0623

Unknown

2016-12-22

2016-12-27

2017-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2016-12-02

2016-12-06

2017-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2016-11-03

2016-11-07

2016-12-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2016-10-04

2016-10-06

2016-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1350

Unknown

2016-10-03

2016-10-05

2017-03-15

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2016-09-02

2016-09-07

2016-10-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2016-08-02

2016-08-04

2016-09-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2016-07-01

2016-07-06

2016-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0395

Unknown

2016-06-23

2016-06-27

2016-07-25

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0045

Unknown

2016-06-02

2016-06-06

2016-07-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2016-05-03

2016-05-05

2016-06-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2016-04-04

2016-04-06

2016-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0041

Unknown

2016-03-02

2016-03-04

2016-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2016-02-02

2016-02-04

2016-03-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2016-01-05

2016-01-07

2016-02-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1441

Unknown

2015-12-17

2015-12-21

2016-03-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0036

Unknown

2015-12-02

2015-12-04

2016-01-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0038

Unknown

2015-11-04

2015-11-06

2015-12-14

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0039

Unknown

2015-10-02

2015-10-06

2015-11-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0037

Unknown

2015-09-02

2015-09-04

2015-10-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0040

Unknown

2015-08-04

2015-08-06

2015-09-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0042

Unknown

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-08-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0539

Unknown

2015-06-23

2015-06-25

2015-07-24

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0047

Unknown

2015-06-02

2015-06-04

2015-07-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0046

Unknown

2015-05-05

2015-05-07

2015-06-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0048

Unknown

2015-04-02

2015-04-07

2015-05-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0051

Unknown

2015-03-03

2015-03-05

2015-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0418

Unknown

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-03-16

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0055

Unknown

2015-02-03

2015-02-05

2015-03-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0059

Unknown

2015-01-05

2015-01-07

2015-02-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1440

Unknown

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-03-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0060

Unknown

2014-12-02

2014-12-04

2015-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0062

Unknown

2014-11-04

2014-11-06

2014-12-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0065

Unknown

2014-10-02

2014-10-06

2014-11-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0065

Unknown

2014-09-02

2014-09-04

2014-10-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0071

Unknown

2014-08-04

2014-08-06

2014-09-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0071

Unknown

2014-07-02

2014-07-07

2014-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0837

Unknown

2014-06-25

2014-06-27

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0072

Unknown

2014-06-03

2014-06-05

2014-07-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0071

Unknown

2014-05-05

2014-05-07

2014-06-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0072

Unknown

2014-04-02

2014-04-04

2014-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0071

Unknown

2014-03-06

2014-03-10

2014-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0725

Unknown

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-03-14

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0069

Unknown

2014-02-04

2014-02-06

2014-03-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0066

Unknown

2014-01-03

2014-01-07

2014-02-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1027

Unknown

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-03-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0061

Unknown

2013-12-03

2013-12-05

2014-01-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0068

Unknown

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

2013-12-12

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0071

Unknown

2013-10-02

2013-10-04

2013-11-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0072

Unknown

2013-09-03

2013-09-05

2013-10-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0068

Unknown

2013-08-02

2013-08-06

2013-09-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0070

Unknown

2013-07-02

2013-07-05

2013-08-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0715

Unknown

2013-06-28

2013-07-02

2013-07-25

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0071

Unknown

2013-06-04

2013-06-06

2013-07-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0075

Unknown

2013-05-03

2013-05-07

2013-06-10

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0080

Unknown

2013-04-02

2013-04-04

2013-05-09

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0079

Unknown

2013-03-04

2013-03-06

2013-04-08

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0337

Unknown

2013-02-06

2013-02-08

2013-03-15

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0080

Unknown

2013-02-04

2013-02-06

2013-03-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0080

Unknown

2013-01-03

2013-01-07

2013-02-11

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.2011

Unknown

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2013-03-14

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2012-12-04

2012-12-06

2013-01-14

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0075

Unknown

2012-11-05

2012-11-07

2012-12-13

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2012-10-02

2012-10-04

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

Unknown

2012-09-04

2012-09-06

2012-10-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2012-08-02

2012-08-06

2012-09-13

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2012-07-03

2012-07-06

2012-08-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

Unknown

2012-06-28

2012-07-02

2012-07-25

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0080

Unknown

2012-06-04

2012-06-06

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0078

Unknown

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-06-08

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0083

Unknown

2012-04-04

2012-04-09

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Monthly

BBDO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Banco Bradesco S.A. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BBDO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Regional Banks

Banco Bradesco S.A. provides a range of banking and financial products and services to individuals; large, mid-sized, and small companies; and local and international corporations and institutions. It operates in two segments: Banking; and Insurance, Pension, and Capitalization Bonds.

