Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Santander Finance Preferred Shares

Stock

SAN-PR-B

Price as of:

$23.96 +0.04 +0.17%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Santander Finance Preferred Shares (SAN-PR-B)

SAN-PR-B

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.14%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SAN-PR-B DARS™ Rating

SAN-PR-B

Daily Snapshot

Price

$23.96

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,100

Open Price

$24.19

Day's Range

$23.96 - $24.19

Previous Close

$23.92

52 week low / high

$18.17 - $24.27

Percent off 52 week high

-1.28%

SAN-PR-B

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SAN-PR-B has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SAN-PR-B's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
SAN-PR-B

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SAN-PR-B’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-19

$0.25

2019-08-20

$0.25556

2019-05-23

$0.25556

2019-02-15

$0.25

2018-11-29

$0.2527778

2018-08-20

$0.2555556

2018-05-18

$0.2556

2018-02-20

$0.25

2017-11-17

$0.252777778

2017-08-17

$0.255555556

2017-05-17

$0.252777778

2017-02-15

$0.252777778

2016-11-16

$0.25

2016-08-18

$0.2555556

2016-05-18

$0.25

2016-02-17

$0.25

2015-11-18

$0.25

2015-08-20

$0.26

2015-05-13

$0.26

2015-02-13

$0.25

2014-11-19

$0.25

2014-08-19

$0.26

2014-05-19

$0.26

2014-02-13

$0.25

2013-11-18

$0.2527778

2013-08-13

$0.25555556

2013-05-17

$0.25555556

2013-02-13

$0.25

2012-11-16

$0.2527778

2012-08-17

$0.2527778

2012-05-18

$0.2583333

2012-02-15

$0.2527778

2011-11-16

$0.25

2011-08-18

$0.2555556

2011-05-18

$0.2527778

2011-02-16

$0.2527778

2010-11-17

$0.25

2010-08-19

$0.255555

2010-05-19

$0.261111

2010-02-16

$0.244444

2009-11-18

$0.25

2009-08-20

$0.263888

2009-05-19

$0.25555

2009-02-13

$0.25

2008-11-18

$0.252778

2008-08-22

$0.25555

2008-05-16

$0.25555

2008-02-15

$0.35772037

SAN-PR-B's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SAN-PR-B

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SAN-PR-B

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SAN-PR-B Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SAN-PR-B

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-0.18%

-1.37%

2years

SAN-PR-B

News
SAN-PR-B

Research
SAN-PR-B

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SAN-PR-B

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

SAN-PR-B

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-10-22

2019-11-19

2019-11-20

2019-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2019-07-25

2019-08-20

2019-08-21

2019-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2019-05-21

2019-05-23

2019-05-21

2019-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-02-13

2019-02-15

2019-02-19

2019-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

2018-11-21

2018-11-29

2018-11-30

2018-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2018-08-01

2018-08-20

2018-08-21

2018-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

2018-05-07

2018-05-18

2018-05-21

2018-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2018-02-16

2018-02-20

2018-02-18

2018-03-05

Initial

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2017-11-17

2017-11-20

2017-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2017-08-17

2017-08-21

2017-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2017-05-17

2017-05-21

2017-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2017-02-15

2017-02-19

2017-03-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2016-11-16

2016-11-20

2016-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2016-08-18

2016-08-22

2016-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2016-05-18

2016-05-22

2016-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2016-02-17

2016-02-21

2016-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2015-11-18

2015-11-22

2015-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2015-02-13

2015-02-18

2015-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2014-08-19

2014-08-21

2014-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

Unknown

2014-05-19

2014-05-21

2014-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2013-11-18

2013-11-20

2013-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2013-05-17

2013-05-21

2013-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2013-02-13

2013-02-18

2013-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2012-11-16

2012-11-20

2012-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2012-08-17

2012-08-21

2012-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2583

Unknown

2012-05-18

2012-05-22

2012-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2012-02-15

2012-02-19

2012-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2011-11-16

2011-11-20

2011-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2011-08-18

2011-08-22

2011-09-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2011-05-18

2011-05-22

2011-06-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2011-02-16

2011-02-20

2011-03-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2010-11-17

2010-11-21

2010-12-06

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2010-08-19

2010-08-23

2010-09-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2611

Unknown

2010-05-19

2010-05-23

2010-06-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2444

Unknown

2010-02-16

2010-02-18

2010-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2009-11-18

2009-11-22

2009-12-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2639

Unknown

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2009-05-19

2009-05-21

2009-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

Unknown

2009-02-13

2009-02-18

2009-03-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2528

Unknown

2008-11-18

2008-11-20

2008-12-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2008-08-22

2008-08-21

2008-09-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2556

Unknown

2008-05-16

2008-05-20

2008-06-05

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3577

Unknown

2008-02-15

2008-02-19

2008-03-05

Initial

Regular

Quarter

SAN-PR-B

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Banco Santander, S.A. provides a range of banking and financial products. It offers various deposit products, such as demand and time deposits, and savings and current accounts; repurchase agreements; mortgages and personal loans; consumer finance; and telephone banking services, and online and mobile telephone banking services.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X