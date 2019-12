This table allows you to know how fast SAN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-10-30 $0.08262 2019-04-29 $0.051662 2019-01-30 $0.057568 2018-10-16 $0.02968 2018-07-30 $0.058599 2018-05-02 $0.055552 2018-01-30 $0.057861 2017-10-16 $0.035096 2017-08-01 $0.057654 2017-04-26 $0.046842 2017-01-25 $0.042254 2016-10-13 $0.037813 2016-07-27 $0.0472 2016-04-28 $0.044079 2016-01-27 $0.041536 2015-10-15 $0.040644 2015-07-29 $0.041574 2015-04-09 $0.132047 2015-01-09 $0.129718 2014-10-15 $0.14555 2014-07-10 $0.158431 2014-04-09 $0.160081 2014-01-10 $0.159524 2013-10-10 $0.160615 2013-07-10 $0.154335 2013-04-09 $0.152285 2013-01-10 $0.160641 2012-10-12 $0.14899 2012-07-11 $0.1446101 2012-04-10 $0.225699 2012-01-11 $0.120841 2011-10-12 $0.137363 2011-07-27 $0.153462 2011-04-27 $0.272597 2011-01-12 $0.1267 2010-10-12 $0.132571 2010-07-28 $0.140799 2010-04-28 $0.234191 2010-01-27 $0.136266 2009-10-13 $0.145327 2009-10-13 $0.176427 2009-07-29 $0.156275 2009-04-28 $0.277368 2009-01-28 $0.126043 2008-10-29 $0.1377 2008-07-29 $0.172148 2008-04-28 $0.355829 2008-01-29 $0.149199 2007-10-29 $0.145308 2007-07-27 $0.137526 2007-04-26 $0.222418 2007-01-29 $0.114003 2006-10-27 $0.115929 2006-07-27 $0.11582 2006-04-26 $0.147016 2006-01-27 $0.09523 2005-10-27 $0.09466 2005-07-27 $0.09591 2005-04-27 $0.09191 2005-01-27 $0.09175 2004-10-27 $0.08971 2004-07-28 $0.08484 2004-04-28 $0.07132 2004-01-28 $0.081617 2003-10-29 $0.076415 2003-07-29 $0.0733805 2003-04-28 $0.0578 2003-01-29 $0.06831 2002-10-29 $0.06119 2002-07-29 $0.06183 2002-04-25 $0.0465 2002-01-28 $0.0529 2001-10-26 $0.0552 2001-07-30 $0.0537 2001-04-25 $0.0543 2001-01-26 $0.0501