Banco Santander, S.A.

Stock

SAN

Price as of:

$4.14 -0.01 -0.24%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN)

SAN

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.94%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.33

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

68.29%

EPS $0.48

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get SAN DARS™ Rating

SAN

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.14

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,727,000

Open Price

$4.14

Day's Range

$4.12 - $4.16

Previous Close

$4.15

52 week low / high

$3.65 - $5.25

Percent off 52 week high

-21.14%

SAN

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SAN has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade SAN's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

SAN

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SAN’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-30

$0.08262

2019-04-29

$0.051662

2019-01-30

$0.057568

2018-10-16

$0.02968

2018-07-30

$0.058599

2018-05-02

$0.055552

2018-01-30

$0.057861

2017-10-16

$0.035096

2017-08-01

$0.057654

2017-04-26

$0.046842

2017-01-25

$0.042254

2016-10-13

$0.037813

2016-07-27

$0.0472

2016-04-28

$0.044079

2016-01-27

$0.041536

2015-10-15

$0.040644

2015-07-29

$0.041574

2015-04-09

$0.132047

2015-01-09

$0.129718

2014-10-15

$0.14555

2014-07-10

$0.158431

2014-04-09

$0.160081

2014-01-10

$0.159524

2013-10-10

$0.160615

2013-07-10

$0.154335

2013-04-09

$0.152285

2013-01-10

$0.160641

2012-10-12

$0.14899

2012-07-11

$0.1446101

2012-04-10

$0.225699

2012-01-11

$0.120841

2011-10-12

$0.137363

2011-07-27

$0.153462

2011-04-27

$0.272597

2011-01-12

$0.1267

2010-10-12

$0.132571

2010-07-28

$0.140799

2010-04-28

$0.234191

2010-01-27

$0.136266

2009-10-13

$0.145327

2009-10-13

$0.176427

2009-07-29

$0.156275

2009-04-28

$0.277368

2009-01-28

$0.126043

2008-10-29

$0.1377

2008-07-29

$0.172148

2008-04-28

$0.355829

2008-01-29

$0.149199

2007-10-29

$0.145308

2007-07-27

$0.137526

2007-04-26

$0.222418

2007-01-29

$0.114003

2006-10-27

$0.115929

2006-07-27

$0.11582

2006-04-26

$0.147016

2006-01-27

$0.09523

2005-10-27

$0.09466

2005-07-27

$0.09591

2005-04-27

$0.09191

2005-01-27

$0.09175

2004-10-27

$0.08971

2004-07-28

$0.08484

2004-04-28

$0.07132

2004-01-28

$0.081617

2003-10-29

$0.076415

2003-07-29

$0.0733805

2003-04-28

$0.0578

2003-01-29

$0.06831

2002-10-29

$0.06119

2002-07-29

$0.06183

2002-04-25

$0.0465

2002-01-28

$0.0529

2001-10-26

$0.0552

2001-07-30

$0.0537

2001-04-25

$0.0543

2001-01-26

$0.0501

SAN's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
SAN

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SAN

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

SAN Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

SAN

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

24.65%

63.85%

2years

SAN

News
SAN

Research
SAN

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SAN

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

SAN

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0826

Unknown

2019-10-30

2019-10-31

2019-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0517

Unknown

2019-04-29

2019-04-30

2019-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0576

Unknown

2019-01-30

2019-01-31

2019-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0297

Unknown

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0586

Unknown

2018-07-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0556

Unknown

2018-05-02

2018-05-03

2018-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0579

Unknown

2018-01-30

2018-01-31

2018-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0351

Unknown

2017-10-16

2017-10-17

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0577

Unknown

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0468

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0423

Unknown

2017-01-25

2017-01-27

2017-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0378

Unknown

2016-10-13

2016-10-17

2016-11-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0472

Unknown

2016-07-27

2016-07-29

2016-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0441

Unknown

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

Unknown

2016-01-27

2016-01-29

2016-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0406

Unknown

2015-10-15

2015-10-19

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0416

Unknown

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1320

Unknown

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1297

Unknown

2015-01-09

2015-01-13

2015-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1456

Unknown

2014-10-15

2014-10-17

2014-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1584

Unknown

2014-07-10

2014-07-14

2014-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1601

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1595

Unknown

2014-01-10

2014-01-14

2014-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1606

Unknown

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1543

Unknown

2013-07-10

2013-07-12

2013-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1523

Unknown

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1606

Unknown

2013-01-10

2013-01-14

2013-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1490

Unknown

2012-10-12

2012-10-16

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1446

Unknown

2012-07-11

2012-07-12

2012-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2257

Unknown

2012-04-10

2012-04-12

2012-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1208

Unknown

2012-01-11

2012-01-13

2012-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1374

Unknown

2011-10-12

2011-10-14

2011-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1535

Unknown

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2726

Unknown

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1267

Unknown

2011-01-12

2011-01-14

2011-02-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1326

Unknown

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1408

Unknown

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2342

Unknown

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1363

Unknown

2010-01-27

2010-01-29

2010-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1764

Unknown

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1453

Unknown

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1563

Unknown

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2774

Unknown

2009-04-28

2009-04-30

2009-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1260

Unknown

2009-01-28

2009-01-30

2009-02-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1377

Unknown

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1721

Unknown

2008-07-29

2008-07-31

2008-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3558

Unknown

2008-04-28

2008-04-30

2008-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1492

Unknown

2008-01-29

2008-01-31

2008-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1453

Unknown

2007-10-29

2007-10-31

2007-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

Unknown

2007-07-27

2007-07-31

2007-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2224

Unknown

2007-04-26

2007-04-30

2007-05-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1140

Unknown

2007-01-29

2007-01-31

2007-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1159

Unknown

2006-10-27

2006-10-31

2006-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1158

Unknown

2006-07-27

2006-07-31

2006-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1470

Unknown

2006-04-26

2006-04-28

2006-05-09

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0952

Unknown

2006-01-27

2006-01-31

2006-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0947

Unknown

2005-10-27

2005-10-31

2005-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0959

Unknown

2005-07-27

2005-07-29

2005-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0919

Unknown

2005-04-27

2005-04-29

2005-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0918

Unknown

2005-01-27

2005-01-31

2005-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0897

Unknown

2004-10-27

2004-10-29

2004-11-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0848

Unknown

2004-07-28

2004-07-30

2004-08-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0713

Unknown

2004-04-28

2004-04-30

2004-05-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0816

Unknown

2004-01-28

2004-01-30

2004-02-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0764

Unknown

2003-10-29

2003-10-31

2003-11-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0734

Unknown

2003-07-29

2003-07-31

2003-08-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0578

Unknown

2003-04-28

2003-04-30

2003-05-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0683

Unknown

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0612

Unknown

2002-10-29

2002-10-31

2002-11-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0618

Unknown

2002-07-29

2002-07-31

2002-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0465

Unknown

2002-04-25

2002-04-29

2002-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0529

Unknown

2002-01-28

2002-01-30

2002-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0552

Unknown

2001-10-26

2001-10-30

2001-11-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0537

Unknown

2001-07-30

2001-08-01

2001-08-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0543

Unknown

2001-04-25

2001-04-27

2001-05-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0501

Unknown

2001-01-26

2001-01-30

2001-02-07

Income

Regular

Quarter

SAN

Investor Resources

Learn more about Banco Santander, S.A. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page:. Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SAN

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Banco Santander (SAN) is an international banking company. Its subsidiaries offer a range of financial products and services, primarily in Spain, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, and Asset Management and Insurance. As of July 2014, Banco Santander has more than 186,000 employees and 14,392 separate branches. The company was founded in 1857. Due to the eurozone crisis, Banco Santander’s profits have been falling since 2009, with a slight uptick between 2012 and 2013. Banco Santander has been paying dividends since 1997, and has been reducing them since 2011. Banco Santander pays its dividends quarterly.

