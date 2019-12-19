Best Dividend Stocks
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Stock

MUFG

Price as of:

$5.5 -0.01 -0.18%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG)

MUFG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.64

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

1 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

MUFG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$5.5

Quote Time

Today's Volume

83,311

Open Price

$5.5

Day's Range

$5.49 - $5.52

Previous Close

$5.51

52 week low / high

$4.49 - $5.54

Percent off 52 week high

-0.72%

MUFG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MUFG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

MUFG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MUFG's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2006-09-27

$0.04266

2006-03-28

$0.03459

2005-09-27

$0.02305

2005-03-28

$0.0504

2004-03-26

$0.051

2003-03-26

$0.0299

2002-03-26

$0.0424

MUFG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MUFG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MUFG

Metric

MUFG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MUFG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.29%

22.37%

1years

MUFG

MUFG

MUFG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MUFG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

MUFG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1147

Unknown

Unknown

2019-09-30

2019-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1020

Unknown

Unknown

2019-03-29

2019-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0972

Unknown

Unknown

2018-09-28

2018-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0903

Unknown

Unknown

2018-03-29

2018-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0799

Unknown

Unknown

2017-09-29

2017-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0802

Unknown

Unknown

2017-03-31

2017-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0791

Unknown

Unknown

2016-09-30

2016-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0874

Unknown

Unknown

2016-03-31

2016-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0730

Unknown

Unknown

2015-09-30

2015-12-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0726

Unknown

Unknown

2015-03-31

2015-07-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0740

Unknown

Unknown

2014-09-29

2014-12-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0887

Unknown

Unknown

2014-03-28

2014-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0682

Unknown

Unknown

2013-09-27

2013-12-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0706

Unknown

Unknown

2013-03-28

2013-07-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0725

Unknown

Unknown

2012-09-27

2012-12-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0753

Unknown

Unknown

2012-03-29

2012-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0771

Unknown

Unknown

2011-09-29

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0742

Unknown

Unknown

2011-03-30

2011-07-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0712

Unknown

Unknown

2010-09-29

2010-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0676

Unknown

Unknown

2010-03-30

2010-07-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0678

Unknown

Unknown

2009-09-29

2009-12-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0518

Unknown

Unknown

2009-03-30

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0753

Unknown

Unknown

2008-09-29

2008-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0658

Unknown

Unknown

2008-03-28

2008-07-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0625

Unknown

Unknown

2007-09-28

2007-12-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0486

Unknown

Unknown

2007-03-30

2007-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0427

Unknown

2006-09-27

2006-09-29

2006-12-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0346

Unknown

2006-03-28

2006-03-30

2006-07-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0231

Unknown

2005-09-27

2005-09-29

2005-12-19

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0504

Unknown

2005-03-28

2005-03-30

2005-07-11

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0510

Unknown

2004-03-26

2004-03-30

2004-07-09

Income

Regular

Annual

$0.0299

Unknown

2003-03-26

2003-03-28

2003-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Annual

$0.0424

Unknown

2002-03-26

2002-03-28

2002-07-08

Income

Regular

Annual

MUFG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

No company description available.

