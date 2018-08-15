Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Lloyds Banking Group plc

Stock

LYG

Price as of:

$3.28 -0.03 -0.91%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

LYG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.36%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.11

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

30.71%

EPS $0.36

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get LYG DARS™ Rating

LYG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$3.28

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,767,421

Open Price

$3.27

Day's Range

$3.24 - $3.28

Previous Close

$3.31

52 week low / high

$2.3 - $3.58

Percent off 52 week high

-8.38%

LYG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

LYG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade LYG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
LYG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast LYG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-08-09

$0.055619

2019-04-04

$0.108361

2018-08-16

$0.05552

2018-04-19

$0.108945

2017-08-09

$0.052932

2017-04-05

$0.088189

2008-08-06

$0.80616

2008-03-05

$1.92936

2007-08-08

$0.91145

2007-03-07

$1.8966

2006-08-09

$0.80472

2006-03-08

$1.7264

2005-08-10

$0.75272

2005-03-16

$1.7792

2004-08-11

$0.7601

2004-03-17

$1.6814

2003-08-13

$0.7102

2003-02-26

$1.4964

2002-08-14

$0.664

2002-02-27

$1.3688

2001-08-08

$0.5717

2001-02-28

$1.1898

LYG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
LYG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for LYG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

LYG Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

LYG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0%

-32.36%

3years

LYG

News
LYG

Research
LYG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

LYG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

LYG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0556

Unknown

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1084

Unknown

2019-04-04

2019-04-05

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0555

Unknown

2018-08-16

2018-08-17

2018-10-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1089

Unknown

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0529

Unknown

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-10-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0882

Unknown

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8062

Unknown

2008-08-06

2008-08-08

2008-10-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.9294

Unknown

2008-03-05

2008-03-07

2008-05-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9115

Unknown

2007-08-08

2007-08-10

2007-10-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.8966

Unknown

2007-03-07

2007-03-09

2007-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8047

Unknown

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-10-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7264

Unknown

2006-03-08

2006-03-10

2006-05-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7527

Unknown

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-10-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7792

Unknown

2005-03-16

2005-03-18

2005-05-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7601

Unknown

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-10-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6814

Unknown

2004-03-17

2004-03-19

2004-05-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7102

Unknown

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-10-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.4964

Unknown

2003-02-26

2003-02-28

2003-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6640

Unknown

2002-08-14

2002-08-16

2002-10-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3688

Unknown

2002-02-27

2002-03-01

2002-05-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5717

Unknown

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-10-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1898

Unknown

2001-02-28

2001-03-02

2001-05-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

LYG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) provides banking and financial services to personal, commercial, and corporate customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Retail; Commercial Banking; Wealth, Asset Finance, and International; and Insurance. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X