This table allows you to know how fast LYG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-08-09 $0.055619 2019-04-04 $0.108361 2018-08-16 $0.05552 2018-04-19 $0.108945 2017-08-09 $0.052932 2017-04-05 $0.088189 2008-08-06 $0.80616 2008-03-05 $1.92936 2007-08-08 $0.91145 2007-03-07 $1.8966 2006-08-09 $0.80472 2006-03-08 $1.7264 2005-08-10 $0.75272 2005-03-16 $1.7792 2004-08-11 $0.7601 2004-03-17 $1.6814 2003-08-13 $0.7102 2003-02-26 $1.4964 2002-08-14 $0.664 2002-02-27 $1.3688 2001-08-08 $0.5717 2001-02-28 $1.1898